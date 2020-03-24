dvsn-new-album-details
Dvsn To Release Long-Awaited Album, 'A Muse In Her Feelings'

March 24, 2020 - 11:01 am by Desire Thompson

The duo creatively teamed up with a fan to produce their latest single with Snoh Aalegra.

Toronto's illustrious R&B duo dvsn has assured fans that their third album is right around the corner.

Originally slated for March, A Muse in Her Feelings will hit streaming platforms on April 17. The rollout has been a strong one thanks to the release of "A Muse" in January and "Between Us" featuring Snoh Aalegra. The album will also include 2019's  “Miss Me?” and “No Cryin” (featuring Future).

"Between Us" is full of intimate vibrations only Nineteen85 and Daniel Daley can bring but fans might remember the song's sample for a few reasons. With a sample of Usher's "Nice and Show," the song also gives a production credit to Jimir Reece Davis also known as Amorphous. The Philly native has made a name for himself with unique and particular mashups of today's R&B stars and yesterday's divine classics.

Amorphous has mashed up a few of dvsn's standout tracks like "Too Deep" with Aaliyah's "Rock The Boat," with much success. The budding producer shared how he played a part in dvsn's latest single.

"I had no idea that in November of 2019, Nineteen85, one half of DVSN, would reach out to me after hearing a mashup of mine that I did one of their tracks with Usher's 'Nice and Slow.'" he said on YouTube.

"It wasn't the first run-in I had with DVSN on social media, as my mashup I had done of Aaliyah's 'Rock The Boat' and DVSN's 'Too Deep' had gone viral a couple of years prior, but this was the first time I was granted the ability to have a conversation with one of my idols. The conversation ended with me knowing that that one little mashup that I had created the day before the conversation, completely out of boredom and a need to create, would turn into an actual track on their album, and I'd be part of it."

"All of those years of hard work, or the years of me just creating simply out of the need to create, had paid off. I actually have a placement on OVO, with arguably one of my favorite duos of all time," he added.

“The whole idea behind dvsn is, we’re going to give you the unexpected,” Daley explained to Billboard about the duo's creative process. “We are going to go against the grain — be divided from the bunch and separated from the past. The moment you think we’re going to go left, we’re going to do a hard right.”

Dvsn isn't the only project from OVO Sound arriving this year. PartyNextDoor, Roy Woods, Majid Jordan, and Drake are all expected to release albums.

Listen to "Between Us" below.

