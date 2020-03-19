The Vibe Mix Newsletter
After previously sharing three songs from her upcoming studio album, Alicia Keys’ fans will have to wait a little bit longer before they can hear the full body of work. Taking to social media, the Grammy Award-winning musician announced the postponement of her self-titled album which was set to be released on March 20.
The decision was prompted by the coronavirus pandemic stateside that has placed a number of businesses and essentially the economy on a temporary halt. This has affected the music industry from canceled tours and festivals due to the need for social distancing as a method of slowing down the virus’ spread.
“Everyone’s health and safety is the #1 priority!” Keys wrote on Thursday (March 19). “Thank you for your deep love and support, I’ll let you know about new dates as soon as possible. Stay positive! Stay powerful! Keep your frequency high and be kind to one another. I adore u.” A book tour to support her memoir More Myself: A Journey has also been postponed but the book is still on track to be released on March 31.
The "In Common" singer's seventh studio album follows that of 2016's HERE project. During the production of that soundscape, Keys interviewed with Citizens of Humanity and stressed why the right timing leads to an unforgettable listening experiencing with all of her albums.
"I’ve always wanted people to hear all of my albums. I feel like they deserve to be heard all together, and I think that people actually enjoy that about my music—that they can experience the whole thing and get into it, bringing them into the world," Keys said. "I actually care about creating a body of work that really lives in that way. But I think people find their way to it, and there’s also interesting ways now to do things that allow people to hear it the way it was intended. You’ve just got to think about it a little bit differently."
My Beautiful Fam, I wanted to officially tell you the #MoreMyself Tour & my new album #ALICIA will be postponed. (Good Note: More Myself book will still be available on 3/31🙏🏽🙏🏽) Everyone’s health and safety is the #1 priority! Thank you for your deep love and support, I’ll let you know about new dates as soon as possible. Stay positive! Stay powerful! Keep your frequency high and be kind to one another. I adore u 💜💜
To remain in-tune with their fans, artists have used social media to their advantage by hosting Instagram Live concerts straight from the comfort of their homes. Singers like John Legend, JoJo, Erykah Badu, and H.E.R. are just a few who've kept up with their lyrical exercises in a time of social distancing.
Drake Reportedly Self-Isolates After Coming Into Contact With Kevin Durant Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus
Kevin Durant's positive diagnosis of coronavirus has drawn attention to Drake, who spent time with the rapper a week prior to the global pandemic. Fans can rest easy now that the rapper is practicing social distance in his home.
Sources tell Page Six Wednesday (March 17) the rapper is safe and sound in his lavish home in Toronto. Mr. Aubrey Graham and Durant were seen in West Hollywood last week at hotspot Nice Guy. Durant, who was recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, was in town for the game between the Nets and the Lakers. That game was untimely the last of the season as the NBA suspended remaining games after two players tested positive for the virus.
Since then, Drake has reportedly chilled at home with limited contact with others. When his historic feat on the Billboard Charts was announced Monday (March 16), the rapper posted a few celebratory photos and a video of his basketball court with the caption, “My life for the next however long." Other videos showed him popping champagne with a friend and interaction with a barber.
Drake hasn't revealed his status to the public. Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the border between Canada and the U.S. will be temporarily closed to non-essential traffic.
Joe Budden's criticism of Jay Electronica's new album, A Written Testimony, has led to the two trading insults on Twitter.
After Budden expressed distaste for the album on his self-titled podcast and his Revolt TV show State of the Culture, a Twitter user critiqued Budden himself. "Joe Budden hasn’t dropped a classic in his life and he’s critiquing Jay Electronica and Hov?" Jay Elec responded with a video clip of DaBaby saying "fuck it," and directed the tweet at Rory, Budden's cohost who said he liked the album.
Budden responded, referring to Jay-Z's performance on A Written Testimony, since he appears on eight of the album's ten tracks. "I never got absolutely mopped around on my own project either… @ me, not Rory."
Jay Electronica had his own zinger ready in return. “I never heard your albums bro," he tweeted. "May Allah bless your career as a journalist.” Budden replied, “I took you off yours & it’s a Hov mixtape now. Peace be unto you as well King.”
On an episode of his podcast that was released on Saturday (March 14), Budden said that Jay Electronica "got slapped around" by Jay-Z, and asserted that he has been able to avoid standards and requirements around releasing music that other rappers have been able to avoid. "We aren't able to get a fair assessment of Jay Elec, which has been my critique of him this entire time," he said. "...And we're deprived that. and to make up for it, you give us the best rapper in the world, which also hinders the lens that I'm looking through."
On Friday (March 13), Jay Electronica released A Written Testimony, his first solo album after more than ten years of delays. The album features appearances by Jay-Z, The-Dream and Travis Scott, with additional production by The Alchemist, No ID, Swizz Beatz and Hit-Boy.