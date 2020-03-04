Gabrielle Union Readies First Children's Book

"This is my love letter for parents everywhere who are excited to welcome their bundle of joy to the party that is life."

Gabrielle Union is adding another book under her list of publications that she's written with this latest announcement. On Instagram, the famed actress unveiled the cover art, title, and premise behind her first children's book titled "Welcome To The Party."

Inspired by the birth of her and Dwyane Wade's daughter, Kaavia James Wade, Union said she hopes the book will inspire and excite future-parents-to-be.

"I've been even more inspired to create stories that are not only representative of the cultural melting pot we live in, but also celebrate life and the fun, teachable lessons that come at every age," she wrote. "...This is my love letter for parents everywhere who are excited to welcome their bundle of joy to the party that is life."

In an interview with Parents Magazine, Union explained the significance her daughter holds for people who were in her position as it pertains to fertility. “Kaavia really is the personification of hope for a lot of people like us, who maybe didn’t have a lot to be hopeful about,” Union said. “She represents that maybe there is a light at the end. And when you take people on the low points of your journey, it’s cool to let them be part of the joy. Plus, she’s really cute. And has an uncanny ability for making steely eye contact!”

"Welcome To The Party" hits shelves on May 5.