Court Sentences Harvey Weinstein To 23 Years In Prison

Judge James Burke handed down the mandate in a New York State courthouse.

On Wednesday morning (March 11), a New York court found Harvey Weinstein guilty of several criminal sexual acts, including a third-degree rape charge, and sentenced him to 23 years in prison. According to CNN, Supreme Court Judge James Burke handed down the mandate.

Six women came forward to recall the former television and film executive's actions which launched an investigation, then a court trial. He was acquitted of two charges of predatory sexual assault before being sentenced to over two decades in a New York State prison. He was first convicted on Feb. 24, The Hollywood Reporter notes, after a trial began on Jan. 6.

Following the news, Twitter users took to their accounts to share their thoughts, including actress Mira Sorvino, who stated she endured sexual harassment from Weinstein.

23 years. Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for his crimes of rape and sexual assault. I literally cried tears of amazement, gratitude that the justice system has worked on behalf of all of his victims today. — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) March 11, 2020

— theGrio.com (@theGrio) March 11, 2020

Wow. 23 years for Weinstein. Judge said "This is your first conviction, but not your first offense." — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) March 11, 2020

#HarveyWeinstein take that you dirty old man. What you did was wrong, now you are thankfully paying the price. — Janet Ellis🇬🇧🥂⚽️ (@kazbahellis) March 11, 2020

23 years for Harvey Weinstein. From my perspective that is a just result based on all the horrific behavior (prior bad acts), we've read about. How do the ladies feel about this sentence? Was justice served? — Nick Rishwain, JD (@expertsdotcomvp) March 11, 2020

Harvey Weinstein should have never been utilized an excuse to bypass Black celebrity rapists and abusers. He’s definitely not one now with his prison sentence. Hold these people accountable for their crimes. — (@TheCourtKim) March 11, 2020

23 years in prison for Harvey Weinstein. justice is served. — Jodie Turner-Smith (@MissJodie) March 11, 2020