The NBA officially suspended the 2019-2020 season after Utah Jazz player, Rudy Gobert, tested positive for coronavirus, the league revealed in a statement released on Wednesday (March 11).
“A player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of Wednesday's game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena,” the statement reads. “At that time, Wednesday's game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.
“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of Wednesday's schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”
Prior to the announcement, the NBA was reportedly considering hosting games without fans in attendance. The latest update follows the postponement and cancellation of numerous public events including the Coachella and SXSW festivals, the E3 gaming expo, and the World Figure Skating Championships.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to kick off in July, could be next on the list of major events to be cancelled or postponed. In mid-February, the International Olympics Committee created a joint task-force with the Japanese government and the World Health Organization. The IOC noted that it will continue to follow the advice of the WHO. As of now, Tokyo “plans to host safe and secure games.”
Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for coronavirus. The Oscar winner revealed in a statement posted to social media on Wednesday (March 11) that he and Wilson began feeling ill while in Australia and were tested for the virus.
“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too,” Hanks explained. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.
The couple plan to remain in quarantine until further notice. “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated.”
— Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) March 12, 2020
Australia’s first confirmed case of coronavirus was a man in his 30s who had not traveled oversees, Chief Minister Andrew Barr announced on Wednesday. “We were, of course expecting COVID-19 to come to the territory, and following this confirmation now every state and territory in Australia has a confirmed case.”
There are more than 130 confirmed cases in Australia and more than 100,000 cases worldwide.
Texting regrets? There’s already an app for that but Apple reportedly wants to make the feature available to iMessages users.
The tech giant is rumored to be testing out a new iMessage feature that will allow users to unsend text messages, Business Insider reports. According to a post on Mac Rumors, the sender and the recipient would receive a notification that the message was rescinded.
The capability is supposedly being tested internally, and is one of multiple features that could potentially be included in iOS 14.
Additional features in development include the ability to mark a message as unread after opening it, and a capability to tag your contacts with their name and an @ symbol, similar to messaging capabilities on the popular Slack messaging application.
Apple’s iOS 14 update is slated for release in September following the potential release of the iPhone 9, which is expected to be delayed due coronavirus fears. The update will reportedly feature a triple-lens camera for the iPad Pro, an “augmented reality” application, a new Apple TV remote, and an application that will allow users to download apps for guided workouts that can be synced to Apple Music.