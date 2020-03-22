Harvey Weinstein-Tests-positive-For-Coronavirus
Harvey Weinstein leaves the courtroom in New York City criminal court on January 6, 2020 in New York City. Weinstein, a movie producer whose alleged sexual misconduct helped spark the #MeToo movement, pleaded not-guilty on five counts of rape and sexual assault against two unnamed women and faces a possible life sentence in prison.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive For Coronavirus In New York Prison

March 22, 2020 - 5:22 pm by Desire Thompson

Authorities believe Weinstein was positive when he entered Wende Correctional Facility from Rikers Island last week.

Harvey Weinstein has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus and has been put into isolation from other inmates.

Joe Mahoney of CNHI newspaper reported Sunday (March 22) the disgraced film producer tested positive for the COVID-19 virus at Wende Correctional Facility in Western New York. Weinstein, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault, was transferred from Rikers Island to Wende last week. He is one of two Wende inmates who have the virus.

But Weinstein's representatives haven't heard of his diagnosis. Speaking to The Daily Beast, Weinstein’s spokesperson Juda Engelmayer said, “our team... has not heard anything like that yet.”

Because of the virus, visits to prison inmates have been suspended.

Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA), did not comment on Weinstein. Previously he stated the impact the virus could have on inmates. "There is no better breeding ground for this virus than a closed environment such as a correctional facility," said Powers.

This is a developing story...

 

