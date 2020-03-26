The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Although the NBA is currently on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the professional basketball league is still giving fans content to dissect. On Friday (March 27), the entity continues its NBA Together Live campaign with performances from Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee alongside Indiana Pacers’ Victor Oladipo (who also sings), and DJ D-Nice who has kept the virtual dance party going since earlier this month.
The NBA Together program was launched in response to the virus’ outbreak that has plagued several countries. Stateside, New York has remained the epicenter of the coronavirus’ contagion rate.
"The program is centered on four pillars—Know the Facts, Acts of Caring, Expand Your Community and NBA Together Live—that will amplify the latest global health and safety information, share guidelines and resources, and keep people and communities socially connected through digital tools and virtual events as everyone copes with the impact of the pandemic," a statement from the entity reads. "As part of NBA Together, the NBA family is committed to contributing and helping raise more than $50 million to support people impacted by the coronavirus and community and healthcare organizations providing vital services around the world, which includes the more than $30 million financial commitment already made by NBA and WNBA teams and players to date."
Swae Lee and Oladipo will launch their performances on the NBA’s Instagram channel at 3 p.m. EST while DJ D-Nice will take over from 7-9 p.m. EST.
Just as animated as the characters’ personalities, Issa Rae's Insecure will be turned into a mobile video game following the series’ April 12 return on HBO. According to Wired, "The Come Up Game," developed by Glow Up Games, will transform the hit series’ characters into animated figures that can live the life you design for them, explore and unlock parts of Los Angeles that can help them advance, have an active dating life, and create something that’ll change your community for the better.
"When we approached Insecure, the stakes got high," Latoya Peterson, Glow Up Games CXO, Director for the Culture, said. "You don't see a lot of of-color IP being adapted into the game space. It doesn't mean that shows like Girlfriends, Living Single, and Martin don't deserve games. Or, you know, Atlanta or Black-ish. But they just don't get them. We knew this was going to be a high-profile adaptation."
Mitu Khandaker, Glow Up Game’s CEO, Director of Technoloy, said to Teen Vogue that this is a step in the right direction in promoting this form of storytelling in a video game format. “And that's not even counting the enormous issue of representation in games. So, we were super excited for the opportunity to create Insecure: The Come Up Game, because it's time that games did things differently and lifted up more black and brown women — as both playable characters, and behind the scenes, as developers." Issa Dee's classic mirror-freestyles will also be available for one's own lyrical output.
“The Glow Up Games team has been amazing to work with and it was such a rewarding experience to create this game alongside an all women of color-led team,” Rae said. Insecure: The Come Up Game will be available for download in Apple's App Store as well as Google Play later this year. In the meantime, watch season four’s trailer below ahead of its Apr. 12 release.
Rihanna’s philanthropy in this time of a pandemic continues to boost her status as a figure who uses their wealth to assist the public. New York’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo publicly thanked the global star for donating protective gear and other supplies toward the state’s healthcare workers, which presumably includes masks, gloves and other items that help to prevent the contagious COVID-19 virus.
“We’re so appreciative of your help and that of so many others who have stepped up,” Cuomo stated on Thursday (March 26). According to NBC New York, New Jersey and N.Y. are two of the most impacted states in the U.S. that’s battling COVID-19’s spread. In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio is calling for a surplus of ventilators that’ll be needed in the coming days. Hospitals, like Elmhurst Hospital in the Queens borough, has reached a critical point in a dire need for supplies. There's over 500,000 global positive cases of the virus.
I want to thank @rihanna and the Rihanna Foundation for donating Personal Protective Equipment to New York State.
We're so appreciative of your help and that of so many others who have stepped up.
5/5
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 26, 2020
The news arrives days after Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation donated $5 million to organizations battling the pandemic globally.
“When we first began this year, never could we have imagined how (the coronavirus) would so dramatically alter our lives. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from, this pandemic will affect us all," a statement from the foundation reads. "And for the world’s most vulnerable, the worst may be yet to come.”