ice-cube-big3-lawsuit
Getty Images

Ice Cube’s Big3 League To Launch Quarantined Basketball Tournament

March 31, 2020 - 10:53 pm by VIBE Staff

The three-on-three reality event is expected to kick off in May.

Ice Cube and the Big 3 League have come up with a plan to continue entertaining basketball fans quarantined due to the current global pandemic. Cube and the league are partnering with the producers of Big Brother for a “quarantined reality hoops tournament” kicking off in early May, the rapper and entrepreneur announced on Twitter last Thursday (March 27).

According to Yahoo! Sports, Cube and Big 3 co-founder, Jeff Kwatinetz, have been in talks with multiple networks to broadcast the tournament. The three-on-three tournament will reportedly include 16 to 22 players, all of whom have tested negative for coronavirus, and will be quarantined in Los Angles home, courtesy of the Big3 League. Cameras will capture the games and the players’ daily lives. The production crew will be housed at an offsite location.

Players will be eliminated after netting three losses. The top three remaining players will win millions in cash and prizes.

Kwatinetz said that the goal is to provide fans with a “safe, entertaining brand of basketball” to help get through the pandemic.

“Cube and I have been in the entertainment business for 30 years. This is our job,” Kwatinetz explained. “People want to be entertained with all we’re going through and enjoy our sports. We think this will help.”

In This Story:

Popular

Kiely Williams Explains Fallout With Adrienne Bailon Houghton And Alleged Fight With Raven-Symonè

From the Web

More on Vibe

Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevork Djansezian

ESPN's Michael Jordan Docuseries 'The Last Dance' Pushed Up To April

Basketball fans have been going through withdrawals since the NBA has suspended its season because of the coronavirus, but they'll get the next best thing. ESPN has announced that its Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance would be released in April instead of June.

The Last Dance, a ten-part series, will now begin on April 19. It tells the story of Jordan and the Bulls' last championship season in 1997-1998, and includes never-before-seen footage from an NBA Entertainment crew that followed them around that year. ESPN also spoke to more than 100 people close to the team.

"As society navigates this time without live sports, viewers are still looking to the sports world to escape and enjoy a collective experience," ESPN said in a statement. "We've heard the calls from fans asking us to move up the release date for this series, and we're happy to announce that we've been able to accelerate the production schedule to do just that. This project celebrates one of the greatest players and dynasties ever, and we hope it can serve as a unifying entertainment experience to fill the role that sports often play in our lives, telling a story that will captivate everyone, not just sports fans."

The NBA suspended its season after two-time defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert, of the Utah Jazz, tested positive for the coronavirus. Had the season not been suspended, fans would be preparing for the NBA's playoff race. Other sports leagues followed suit after the NBA's decision, and other athletes, including Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell and Brooklyn Nets Star Kevin Durant, have also tested positive. Mitchell and Gobert have since been cleared of the virus.

Continue Reading
Dallas Mavericks v San Antonio Spurs, Game 1
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

DJ D-Nice, Swae Lee And Victor Oladipo Sign Up For NBA’s Instagram Live Performances

Although the NBA is currently on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the professional basketball league is still giving fans content to dissect. On Friday (March 27), the entity continues its NBA Together Live campaign with performances from Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee alongside Indiana Pacers’ Victor Oladipo (who also sings), and DJ D-Nice who has kept the virtual dance party going since earlier this month.

The NBA Together program was launched in response to the virus’ outbreak that has plagued several countries. Stateside, New York has remained the epicenter of the coronavirus’ contagion rate.

"The program is centered on four pillars—Know the Facts, Acts of Caring, Expand Your Community and NBA Together Live—that will amplify the latest global health and safety information, share guidelines and resources, and keep people and communities socially connected through digital tools and virtual events as everyone copes with the impact of the pandemic," a statement from the entity reads. "As part of NBA Together, the NBA family is committed to contributing and helping raise more than $50 million to support people impacted by the coronavirus and community and healthcare organizations providing vital services around the world, which includes the more than $30 million financial commitment already made by NBA and WNBA teams and players to date."

Swae Lee and Oladipo will launch their performances on the NBA’s Instagram channel at 3 p.m. EST while DJ D-Nice will take over from 7-9 p.m. EST.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#NBATogetherLive brings you a special edition of @dnice’s #ClubQuarantine on @nba IG LIVE at 7:00pm/et TONIGHT!

A post shared by NBA (@nba) on Mar 27, 2020 at 11:11am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🎙 @vicoladipo of the @pacers will be going live on our NBA Instagram at 3:00pm/et TODAY for a concert with some special guests! #NBATogetherLive

A post shared by NBA (@nba) on Mar 27, 2020 at 7:30am PDT

Continue Reading
The UK Adjusts To Life Under The Coronavirus Pandemic
The Olympic rings are seen at sunset in the Olympic Park in Stratford as Tokyo Olympics organisers are considering options to delay the Olympics with teams threatening to pull out due to the coronavirus on March 23, 2020 in London, England. Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to at least 182 countries, claiming over 10,000 lives and infecting hundreds of thousands more.
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Postponed To 2021

One of the world’s largest sports gatherings has a new date. According to the Associated Press, Japan's Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take action in 2021 due to health concerns over COVID-19. The virus' global outbreak has placed a halt on a number of planned gatherings and grounded various travel plans leading into the spring and summer months.

"In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community," a statement from the International Olympic Committee reads.

The games were set to begin July 24-August 7, with the AP noting hotels and other entities previously signed off on contracts for those dates. While the postponement must happen on a date before the summer next year, it’ll still be referred to as the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The news website also published that the country has reportedly spent $28 billion in accommodations and preparations. Although the torch relay was set to begin this week (March 26), the display will live in Fukushima, Japan.

Due to war, the Olympics in 1916, 1940 and 1944 were canceled, but the AP states this is the first time the Olympics were postponed, even due to a virus. Globally, the number of positive cases for COVID-19 reached upwards of 375,000.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

1d ago

ESPN's Michael Jordan Docuseries Gets New Air Date

Vixen

1d ago

Kiely Williams Explains Fallout With Adrienne Bailon Houghton And Alleged Fight With Raven-Symonè

Movies & TV

1d ago

Exclusive: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Discuss "Odd Couple" Energy For 'Bad Boys For Life'