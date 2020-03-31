Ice Cube’s Big3 League To Launch Quarantined Basketball Tournament

The three-on-three reality event is expected to kick off in May.

Ice Cube and the Big 3 League have come up with a plan to continue entertaining basketball fans quarantined due to the current global pandemic. Cube and the league are partnering with the producers of Big Brother for a “quarantined reality hoops tournament” kicking off in early May, the rapper and entrepreneur announced on Twitter last Thursday (March 27).

Continuing to change the game every day. @thebig3 is partnering with the producers of Big Brother to launch a quarantined reality hoops tournament in early May. pic.twitter.com/On3O8on4lH — Ice Cube (@icecube) March 27, 2020

According to Yahoo! Sports, Cube and Big 3 co-founder, Jeff Kwatinetz, have been in talks with multiple networks to broadcast the tournament. The three-on-three tournament will reportedly include 16 to 22 players, all of whom have tested negative for coronavirus, and will be quarantined in Los Angles home, courtesy of the Big3 League. Cameras will capture the games and the players’ daily lives. The production crew will be housed at an offsite location.

Players will be eliminated after netting three losses. The top three remaining players will win millions in cash and prizes.

Kwatinetz said that the goal is to provide fans with a “safe, entertaining brand of basketball” to help get through the pandemic.

“Cube and I have been in the entertainment business for 30 years. This is our job,” Kwatinetz explained. “People want to be entertained with all we’re going through and enjoy our sports. We think this will help.”