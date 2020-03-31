Ice Cube’s Big3 League To Launch Quarantined Basketball Tournament

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Basketball fans have been going through withdrawals since the NBA has suspended its season because of the coronavirus, but they'll get the next best thing. ESPN has announced that its Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance would be released in April instead of June.
The Last Dance, a ten-part series, will now begin on April 19. It tells the story of Jordan and the Bulls' last championship season in 1997-1998, and includes never-before-seen footage from an NBA Entertainment crew that followed them around that year. ESPN also spoke to more than 100 people close to the team.
"As society navigates this time without live sports, viewers are still looking to the sports world to escape and enjoy a collective experience," ESPN said in a statement. "We've heard the calls from fans asking us to move up the release date for this series, and we're happy to announce that we've been able to accelerate the production schedule to do just that. This project celebrates one of the greatest players and dynasties ever, and we hope it can serve as a unifying entertainment experience to fill the role that sports often play in our lives, telling a story that will captivate everyone, not just sports fans."
The NBA suspended its season after two-time defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert, of the Utah Jazz, tested positive for the coronavirus. Had the season not been suspended, fans would be preparing for the NBA's playoff race. Other sports leagues followed suit after the NBA's decision, and other athletes, including Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell and Brooklyn Nets Star Kevin Durant, have also tested positive. Mitchell and Gobert have since been cleared of the virus.
Although the NBA is currently on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the professional basketball league is still giving fans content to dissect. On Friday (March 27), the entity continues its NBA Together Live campaign with performances from Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee alongside Indiana Pacers’ Victor Oladipo (who also sings), and DJ D-Nice who has kept the virtual dance party going since earlier this month.
The NBA Together program was launched in response to the virus’ outbreak that has plagued several countries. Stateside, New York has remained the epicenter of the coronavirus’ contagion rate.
"The program is centered on four pillars—Know the Facts, Acts of Caring, Expand Your Community and NBA Together Live—that will amplify the latest global health and safety information, share guidelines and resources, and keep people and communities socially connected through digital tools and virtual events as everyone copes with the impact of the pandemic," a statement from the entity reads. "As part of NBA Together, the NBA family is committed to contributing and helping raise more than $50 million to support people impacted by the coronavirus and community and healthcare organizations providing vital services around the world, which includes the more than $30 million financial commitment already made by NBA and WNBA teams and players to date."
Swae Lee and Oladipo will launch their performances on the NBA’s Instagram channel at 3 p.m. EST while DJ D-Nice will take over from 7-9 p.m. EST.
#NBATogetherLive brings you a special edition of @dnice’s #ClubQuarantine on @nba IG LIVE at 7:00pm/et TONIGHT!
🎙 @vicoladipo of the @pacers will be going live on our NBA Instagram at 3:00pm/et TODAY for a concert with some special guests! #NBATogetherLive
One of the world’s largest sports gatherings has a new date. According to the Associated Press, Japan's Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take action in 2021 due to health concerns over COVID-19. The virus' global outbreak has placed a halt on a number of planned gatherings and grounded various travel plans leading into the spring and summer months.
"In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community," a statement from the International Olympic Committee reads.
The games were set to begin July 24-August 7, with the AP noting hotels and other entities previously signed off on contracts for those dates. While the postponement must happen on a date before the summer next year, it’ll still be referred to as the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The news website also published that the country has reportedly spent $28 billion in accommodations and preparations. Although the torch relay was set to begin this week (March 26), the display will live in Fukushima, Japan.
Due to war, the Olympics in 1916, 1940 and 1944 were canceled, but the AP states this is the first time the Olympics were postponed, even due to a virus. Globally, the number of positive cases for COVID-19 reached upwards of 375,000.