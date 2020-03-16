With No Symptoms, Idris Elba Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The actor stressed the importance of social distancing and washing your hands.

Despite having no symptoms, actor and musician Idris Elba has tested positive for coronavirus. In a video shared on Twitter Monday (March 16), Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre discussed his thoughts about the diagnosis. The actor was exposed to COVID-19 when he was informed someone he was around just a few days prior tested positive for the virus.

"This morning I got some test results back for coronavirus and it came back positive and it sucks," he said. "I didn't have any symptoms but I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who also tested positive. I quarantined myself and got tested immediately and got the results back today. This is serious. Now is the time to think about social distancing and washing your hands."

The actor along with Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and actress Olga Kurylenko are just some of the notable names in entertainment with the positive diagnosis. In his video, Elba said he had no symptoms and stressed the importance of social distancing to ease the spread of coronavirus.

The worldwide outbreak of the coronavirus has left over 6,500 dead with new cases rising in the United States every day. According to the New York Times, major attractions in New York City have closed their doors such as the city's large Broadway productions, bars and nightclubs, movie theaters and the museums. Social distancing has been the main topic across the nation as many families are home with their children who will be out of school for weeks to come.

"Beyond that, there are people out there who aren't showing symptoms and can easily spread it," Elba added. "We've told our families. They're very supportive and transparency is the best thing right now. We live in a divided world, we can all feel it but now is the time for solidarity. Stay positive and don't freak out."

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Productions from Hulu and Netflix have halted as some late-night hosts have continued their shows without audiences. Last Week Tonight's John Oliver released their latest episode–"Coronavirus II"–which was filmed in an isolated studio with a limited staff.

Additionally, The Wendy Williams Show, Tamron Hall, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers have hit the pause button on production.

Music festivals like Coachella, J. Cole's Dreamville Festival and more have postponed their shows.

