The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
It is believed that Americans started to take the spread of coronavirus seriously at the end of February but legal documents have uncovered domestic terrorists planned to use COVID-19 as a bioweapon against minorities weeks before public concern increased about the virus.
In a Federal Protective Service intelligence brief released by the U.S. Department of Home Security on the week of February 17, white supremacists discussed the possibility of weaponizing coronavirus through "saliva, a spray bottle or laced items." Officials discovered their plans through Telegram, a popular encrypted messaging app used widely by neo-Nazis. If one of the users had coronavirus, they would intend to spread it to non-white people.
“Violent extremists continue to make bioterrorism a popular topic among themselves,” reads the intelligence brief below. “White Racially Motivated Violent Extremists have recently commented on the coronavirus stating that it is an ‘OBLIGATION’ to spread it should any of them contract the virus.”
Some plans included leaving saliva on "doorknobs of local FBI offices and suggested targeting … law enforcement and minority communities, with some mention of public places in general.”
Speaking with Yahoo News, Nick Martin of The Informant shared how neo-Nazism groups like Atomwaffen look to James Mason's writings as inspiration. Atomwaffen features younger followers and was in the press earlier this month after five senior members were arrested with federal crimes.
The Guardian reports one of the members was charged for “swatting.” The practice includes making false 911 calls in hopes police would raid the targeted address.
“There’s a whole branch of neo-Nazism that follows James Mason's writings and uses his work as kind of their bible," he said. "Atomwaffen is part of that, but there are multiple groups that would fall under the same category."
The briefing hasn't shared if the posts were taken down or if those behind the posts on Telegram were arrested. Either way, the report only enforce unwanted panic in the middle of an already uneasy situation.
“There is a big concern right now — including from people who work in counterterrorism — that it’s an opportune time for these accelerationist groups to strike,” Martin said.
White Supremacist Corona by Sharon Weinberger on Scribd
Since 2012, Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) has remained on the frontlines of assisting communities disrupted by natural disasters to providing medical services for areas lacking adequate healthcare systems. To keep in line with its mission, the organization (named after her maternal grandparents), responded to the COVID-19 pandemic with a sizable donation, CNN reports.
By administering $5 million to organizations in the United States to others across the seas, the foundation plans to ramp up services for those battling the virus, specifically in remote areas where large scale medical units are hard to implement.
The organizations that’ll benefit from the donation include the International Rescue Committee, Partners In Health, Feeding America, Direct Relief, the World Health Organization (WHO), and various medical outlets in Rihanna's native country, Barbados (where the "Work" singer reportedly purchased $700,000 worth of ventilators). The companies will be able to buy the necessary equipment needed to treat patients, gear to keep healthcare workers safe, administer information to large populations, and distribute food where needed.
“When we first began this year, never could we have imagined how (the coronavirus) would so dramatically alter our lives. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from, this pandemic will affect us all," a statement from the foundation reads. "And for the world’s most vulnerable, the worst may be yet to come.”
View this post on Instagram
We’ve responded to COVID-19 by distributing $5 million in grants to @PartnersInHealth @DirectRelief @FeedingAmerica @RescueOrg @WHO and #Barbados to prepare communities w/ critical protective gear, medical supplies, equipment and access to food across multiple countries and regions. #CLF #HealthcareHeroes 📷: Partners in Health
View this post on Instagram
Please join us in supporting these organizations on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response. Link in bio to learn more.
While the CLF hopes its donation will assist with testing kits, WHO notes the act of “aggressive testing” is needed to begin effectively tackling COVID-19’s spread while adding that the number of positive cases will inevitably increase. A vaccine is in the early stages of a trial run with countries like China, South Korea, and the U.S. looking to scientists and researchers to create a viable cure.
In an effort to administer information on testing results, Fast Company published an article on the COVID Tracking Project. The online database, created by scientist Jeff Hammerbacher and The Atlantic's Robinson Meyer and Alexis Madrigal, allows users to keep up to date with how many tests and positive cases occur each day in their state.
Bun B and his wife Angela "Queenie" Walls were met with a racial slur while in a fast-food drive-thru.
The rap legend hopped on Instagram Live Sunday (March 22) in Missouri City, Texas to show fans how an unidentified woman threatened to shoot Walls over Whataburger's long drive-thru line. She also proceeded to call them the n-word.
“So the [drive-thru] line extended out into the street; she pulled up and was blowing [her horn] at us to move,” Bun told an officer in the nearly 17-minute live video. “We told her to wait, we’re not moving yet. She told my wife she was gonna threaten to shoot my wife, then she got out the car and called my wife ‘a stupid nigger.’ I have everything on video.”
As fate would have it, the couple ran into the woman at a local Walgreens where she obviously didn't have the same energy for Queenie. "Surprise, so am I still that n***a?" she said. The woman shook her head in fear while trying to walk away.
“Be careful what you say to people and think you just gonna walk away from it,” Bun said before the video comes to an end. “Be very careful.”
Bun and his wife made the news last year when he shot a home intruder who tried to steal his car. The suspect was charged on two counts of aggravated robbery with a weapon and one count of burglary.