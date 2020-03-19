The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Podcasts are ridiculously popular thanks to the freeing and filterless conversation that ensues between unlikely characters. So when Mike Tyson tapped Eminem for his latest episode of Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson, we should have expected what would happen next.
Em and Tyson enjoyed discussing the rapper's impeccable career and then some. The conversation hit an awkward bump at the 45:55 mark when Tyson compared Em's life to the Black experience.
"Everything you got was, f**kin'—not even given to you," Tyson said. "You f**kin' slaved for it, you know what I mean? You're the only white guy that knows what it's like to be a n***a."
"Not sure how to answer that," the rapper nervously responded. "But, uh, nah man. It's uh ... I mean, you know, we all got our story."
We totally do. Don't let slave movies confuse you. The Black experience isn't always embroiled in pain but I guess we all say silly things in front of rap legends.
Elsewhere in the interview, the rapper discussed his viral Oscars performance of "Lose Yourself" which Eminem himself has refused to watch. "I'mma tell you why I'm making that face," he said at the 31:07 mark about his frustrations over the performances.
"Because when I went there, everything was cool, right? I go through the first verse, and they had the mic pack that you wear on your belt and I'm rappin', and all of sudden I see between my legs, the motherf**kin' pack swinging."
He tried to save the performance but was able to grab the mic pack before the song came to an end. "So I'm rapping the lyrics while I'm doing this, and then I'm like, 'Man, I'll just put it in my front pocket. F**k it. By that time, the song's over, and I'm, like, 'Man, what the f**k?' We rehearsed for that s**t—I know the words to 'Lose Yourself,' right—but we rehearsed that s**t extra, extra, extra just so we didn't f**k that up. And then that was the one thing we didn't plan for, and of course it went wrong ... I haven't watched it."
When it comes to the best parts of his life, Eminem has fatherhood to thank. He's helped raise two of his nieces in addition to his daughter Hallie. "I have a niece that I have help raised too that's pretty much like a daughter to me and she is 26," he says. "And I have a younger one that's 17 now. So when I think about my accomplishments that's probably the thing I'm the most proud of is that—is being able to raise kids."
Check out the interview above.
Drake Reportedly Self-Isolates After Coming Into Contact With Kevin Durant Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus
Kevin Durant's positive diagnosis of coronavirus has drawn attention to Drake, who spent time with the rapper a week prior to the global pandemic. Fans can rest easy now that the rapper is practicing social distance in his home.
Sources tell Page Six Wednesday (March 17) the rapper is safe and sound in his lavish home in Toronto. Mr. Aubrey Graham and Durant were seen in West Hollywood last week at hotspot Nice Guy. Durant, who was recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, was in town for the game between the Nets and the Lakers. That game was untimely the last of the season as the NBA suspended remaining games after two players tested positive for the virus.
Since then, Drake has reportedly chilled at home with limited contact with others. When his historic feat on the Billboard Charts was announced Monday (March 16), the rapper posted a few celebratory photos and a video of his basketball court with the caption, “My life for the next however long." Other videos showed him popping champagne with a friend and interaction with a barber.
View this post on Instagram
Drake hasn't revealed his status to the public. Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the border between Canada and the U.S. will be temporarily closed to non-essential traffic.
Actress Vanessa Hudgens has issued an apology after making unsettling comments about the coronavirus pandemic.
During an Instagram Live session Monday (March 16), the Bad Boys 3 actress answered questions from fans including one who mentioned self- quarantines could last until the summer.
“Um, yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bulls***t,” she said. “I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?”
Glad to know the respect is there but the intention was clearly not as she tried to backtrack her comments. it was too late as the portion was ripped and shared on other platforms. Critics suggested the actress might be under the influence of alcohol due to her St. Patrick's Day celebrations on social media.
After the spread of the video. Hudgens issued an apology and mentioned how her comments were taken out of context. She also shared on her IG story that she has remained indoors like everyone else and is taking the pandemic seriously.
See reactions to her comments below.
Everyone: We’re all in this together
Vanessa Hudgens: lol bitch you thought
— J'na Jefferson (@jnajefferson) March 17, 2020
not Vanessa Hudgens saying everyone should just get corona bc death is inevitable rich people are NUTS!!!!!pic.twitter.com/sJElvhWCvB
— lilnanie☁️✨ (@nalaeanais) March 17, 2020
Vanessa Hudgens wrote a long, heartfelt iPhone note apology and this was the top reply 😂😂😂 I’m fucking dying. This app is so goddam rude I love it https://t.co/6jyevLZwMT
— KFC (@KFCBarstool) March 17, 2020
Vanessa Hudgens: “T as in Troy?”
Zac Efron: “No, T as in The Biggest Dumbass” pic.twitter.com/FOMo3qX684
— jahed (@jaddd183) March 17, 2020
Vanessa Hudgens releases a video addressing the backlash she received over her #coronavirus comments.
her PR team must be in chaos right now pic.twitter.com/uxcfidwVt7
— Stacey Hoffman (@staceyhoffmannn) March 17, 2020
This bitch Vanessa Hudgens is high AF talking nonsense about the #CoronaVirus...😩😷 pic.twitter.com/2I54jIUpDd
— Gianni Versanchez 🇬🇹 (@Primo_1mx) March 17, 2020
no one:
vanessa hudgens: pic.twitter.com/1xjSWCksG4
— valeria (@kingjimin) March 17, 2020
Everyone when they hear what Vanessa Hudgens said about coronavirus on IG live pic.twitter.com/dFLw3VmH5D
— Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) March 17, 2020