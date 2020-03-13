The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Set in his native country of Jamaica, Chronixx returns to his youthful days for the “Dela Move” video directed by Nabil Elderkin. The Spanish Town representer surrounds himself with musicians placed in nature as they conjure up rhythms native of Africa’s musical inventions. A young Chronixx is then seen running through the neighborhood breathing fire, presumably to symbolize the fervor lyrics that fill the melody.
In tandem with the video’s debut, Chronixx also shared the arrival of his sophomore album Dela Splash. The project is slated for release later this year, arriving three years after his debut album, Chronology.
“Knowing that where I’m from is a place of creativity gave me confidence as a creator,” he said in a press release statement. For his upcoming effort, Chronixx dips into a sonic world that’s a departure from his previous outputs. Per Vanity Fair, the Reggae artist said Dela Splash launched from a “dark” point in time. “It’s so much darker than anything else I’ve ever done,” he noted.
The depth of Jhene Aiko’s imagination is bold enough to conjure caution but warm enough to wade in. The R&B songstress, who routinely combines hypnotic poetic flare with bare-skinned sensuality, has made a career of evaluating then celebrating her complexity. Her 2013 debut EP, Sail Out, introduced the world to a woman claiming stake in the same vulnerability that she was expected to run from. Aiko’s first full-length album, Souled Out, came exactly one year later and dove deeper into existentialist thought. Avoiding the dreaded curse of the sophomore slump was light work with a release like Trip, released by the singer in 2017. Like the title implies, escapism served as the nucleus of the project with Aiko testing the waters of chemical experimentation.
For some, it’s been easy to write off her catalog as pure melodrama; a young girl hyperbolizing every personal experience and relationship to drum up intrigue and keep the spotlight solely on her. Her first two albums, while breaths of fresh air in the R&B realm, felt more jovial than weighty. They prioritized flowery ornateness over gravity—but that’s not to say they didn’t have an impact. Aiko’s lyrical stylings have infinitely shaped the genre’s newest crop of singers. From SZA to Summer Walker, there’s no doubt that her discography ensured that these women could be audacious and explicit on their tracks yet still experience success.
Aiko—like any artist—is evolving and growing into her power with every creative endeavor. However, she is the most remarkable when she is venomous, when she is unapologetic, and when she is feeling herself. Chilombo, her third album, is a culmination of all the lessons learned; where clarity reigns supreme and she has no problems owning up to her mistakes. The project, which pays homage to her surname (and by default, her heritage), was recorded in scenic Hawaii and finds Aiko trying to reclaim her center after a devastating heartbreak. She has always made transparency her strong suit, but Chilombo expounds on her candidness and shows that post-breakup, she is more comfortable with herself than ever before.
It also paints a much richer picture when it comes to Aiko’s totality. The introduction, “Lotus,” comes off as sonic serenity complete with lugubrious piano chords. However, the tale that Aiko is about to narrate serves as the opposite of tranquility: “There was a woman born from a Lotus/Her heart was golden, deep as the ocean/And then this one man, he came and broke it/’Til it was open, just like a Lotus/Oh, yes, there were explosions/She found her focus, the beast awoken.”
As the story unfolds, Aiko delves into her amorous dilemmas on her “Triggered (freestyle)” in which she gleefully trades in an amicable ending for pure revenge: “Cause when I get mad/I get big mad/Should have never did that, get back/’Bout to feel the wrath of a menace.” Her pleas go from contained to completely unyielding; the hurt and anger she’s experienced at the hands of a careless lover have seemingly laid the path for destruction. But on “B.S.,” featuring a cameo from H.E.R., she is way more cool and callous with her boasts because the same ex who scorned Aiko is practically non-existent: “I am on my own now/I am in control now/I need you to go now/I can fix my own crown.”
“Pu$$Y Fairy” is the artist relishing in the power of her own anatomy. For her, love and sexuality are inextricably linked and on this particular track, the chemistry her and a conquest possess is simply undeniable: “Cause I got you sprung off in the spring time/Fuck all your free time/You don’t need no me time/That’s you and me time/We be gettin’ so damn loud/That dick make my soul smile/That dick make me so damn proud.” The soundscapes are mellifluous on “Pu$$Y Fairy,” making Aiko’s proclamations that much more robust.
“Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E)”, alongside Future and Miguel, strives to be an ambitious anthem that empowers women to embrace their sexuality. It also encourages them to make that dreaded first move on a potential lover. However, a cliché chorus (“I hope she don’t think that I think she some kinda ho/I don’t care, that just lets me know that she knows what she wants)” coupled with Future likening himself to Jesus Christ makes the song feel too cheesy to stick. “10K Hours”, a collaboration with Nas, is a compelling—and slightly despondent—walk down memory lane. Once the rapper takes the reigns on his guest verse, it becomes apparent that he’s reminiscing about his former wife, Kelis: “Ten thousand hours turned to ten thousand bridal flowers/What was mine is ours/How many soulmates we get in this lifetime?/Right now’s the right time, you the wife kind.”
“Pray For You” stands out on Chilombo for an entirely different reason: it shows a moment of growth, acceptance for Aiko who has struggled with this notion throughout the entire album. Her ecclesiastical offerings are her purest form of selflessness: “But never will I ever not wish you well/Though we’re not together, God bless you still/It’s gonna get better/I know it will/Just hope you know, I still/I’ll pray for you.” “Lightening & Thunder” is a pure blues ballad about longing that John Legend accentuates with his grit and vehemence. However, Chilombo ends on a high note with “Party For Me.” By recruiting Ty Dolla $ign—one of hip hop’s most notorious hedonists—she truly drives home her quest to celebrate life while she can.
Chilombo, despite all of its ups and down, is about pain, resilience and growth. For Aiko, heartbreak has never sounded so intense, so all-encompassing, so arduous. But as she goes through the motions of misery, it’s clear that stepping into the woman she is meant to be actually becomes her saving grace. Aiko’s honest and gutsy approach to songwriting has always made her conspicuous, but her newest album reveals how it makes her whole. She basks in the limelight because of its warmth and the fact that she knows that she is never alone; her legion of loyal listeners continue to stand by her side knowing Aiko is as human as they are. And that will always be her most admirable trait: the way she wears—and covets—authenticity like a second skin.
With memorable songs like "Exhibit C" and "Dear Moleskine," Jay Electronica had already made his stamp on hip-hop history, despite not releasing an album. But today, the New Orleans lyricist finally stepped up – with the help of the greatest rapper ever by his side. But this is a packed week of new music otherwise as well, with albums from Lil Uzi Vert, Rich The Kid, Blueface, and more.
Jay Electronica – A Written Testimony After more than ten years of false starts and frustrated fans since releasing the triumphant "Exhibit C," the elusive Jay Electronica has finally released his debut album. Hours after three listening parties put on by Tidal in New York City, Los Angeles, and New Orleans, A Written Testimony – which Jay says was recorded over 40 days and 40 nights – is officially here. And get this: Jay-Z has a prominent role on the album as well, in the style of Ghostface Killah's role on Raekwon's Only Built 4 Cuban Linx. Here's hoping for more of the thoughtful, poetic verses that we associate with Jay Elec – and a Hov who's being pushed to new heights himself. TIDAL | Apple Music | YouTube
Rich The Kid – Boss Man With songs like "Plug Walk," "New Freezer (feat. Kendrick Lamar)" and "Talk To Me (with Tory Lanez)" earning him spots on the charts, Rich The Kid plans to revisit the charts with his new album, Boss Man. And with the A-list collection of features, he shouldn't have an issue getting back there: Lil Baby, DaBaby, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Lil Tjay, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Quavo, and London On Da Track all help showcase Rich The Kid's star power. Apple Music | TIDAL
Lil Uzi Vert – Eternal Atake (Deluxe) – LUV Vs. The World 2 Last week, Lil Uzi Vert delivered what VIBE said was his best album yet, Eternal Atake. But a week later, he's dropping the bonus version of the album – which he's referred to as LUV Vs. The World 2, a sequel to his 2016 mixtape of a similar title. "I put 2 albums in one," he tweeted. "Second half of EA is LUV vs The World 2." The additional 14 songs include appearances by Future, Chief Keef, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Young Nudy, and others. Apple Music | TIDAL
Blueface – Find The Beat After 2019 saw Blueface taste stardom with his remix of "Thotiana" and his Dirt Bag EP, the Cash Money West rapper dropped his hilariously self-deprecating-titled Find The Beat. The project is 16 tracks long, with a loaded guestlist: Gunna, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Stunna 4 Vegas, NLE Choppa, Jeremih, and YBN Nahmir all make appearances. Apple Music | TIDAL
Clear Soul Forces – ForcesWithYou After building a fan base with memorable songs like "Get No Better," the kinetic Detroit rap group Clear Soul Forces has released their fifth and final album, ForcesWithYou. Released on March 13 in honor of Detroit's area code (313), the four-man crew's swan song has them working with no features, and with no outside production besides in-house producer Ilajide. Congrats to CSF on a great run, and good luck to their future solo endeavors. Apple Music | TIDAL
Doe Boy and DJ Esco – 56 Birdz It's been five years since DJ Esco followed a 56-day jail sentence in Dubai with 56 Nights, a mixtape with Future that featured his classic song "March Madness" and is seen as a gem in Future's catalog. Today, Doe Boy continues the legacy of his Freebandz label boss with 56 Birdz, his own mixtape with DJ Esco. No guests, and limited outside production; just Doe Boy and Esco showcasing their chemistry and repping the Freebandz team to its best. Apple Music | TIDAL
Don Toliver – Heaven Or Hell Houston rapper/singer Don Toliver showed early promise with his 2018 mixtape Donny Womack, and since then he's given memorable assists to Travis Scott's Astroworld and Eminem's Music To Be Murdered By. This week sees the release of his debut album, Heaven Or Hell. He lays his melodies over robust production by the likes of wondaGURL, Sonny Digital, and Frank Dukes, with guest appearances by Travis Scott, Offset, Quavo, Sheck Wes and Kaash Paige. Apple Music | TIDAL
Kierra Luv – "Good Day (feat. Ray Moon)" On "Good Day," promising young Puerto Rican spitter Kierra Luv lets off a barrage of bars that show the power of her pen. It's a completely different look from the melodic "Can't Stand It," her single with Tory Lanez that she dropped this January. The variety should be a good sign for her upcoming mixtape, Take It Or Leave It. Apple Music | TIDAL
Kaelyn Kastle – "2 Pretty" Bermuda-bred, Atlanta-based singer Kaelyn Kastle has released her new single "2 Pretty." "Ira & Paul help make the aesthetics of my life and how I’m feeling make sense," Kastle said, referring to producers Paul “PressPlay” Robinson, Ira Hobbs Jr. & Joel Tock. "I needed to say, 'don’t play with me unless you want to be played with,' and this is what we came up with." Apple Music | TIDAL
Zaku - "On My Way (ft. Jay Blaze)" In this highlight from his Younger Yesterday EP, Zaku calls on Jay Blaze for this cinematic video shot in the Philippines.