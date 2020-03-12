The Vibe Mix Newsletter
While fans await the release of Lil Uzi Vert's, Eternal Atake, the Philly native teased the album by dropping a short film on Tuesday (March 3). The intergalactic visual opens with Uzi working a typical 9-5 amidst what appears to be a technical glitch that changes the course of his day.
After making it out the office safely, Uzi finds himself in an empty field just as a UFO crash lands in the distance. He becomes surrounded by ladies dressed in purple before being abducted into outer space.
Uzi explained some of the concept on Twitter writing in part, “Ladies in Purple comes from Pluto and Venetia Burney.” Burney was an English woman credited with naming the planet Pluto (after the god of the Underworld in Roman mythology) when she was just 11 years old.
Ladies in Purple comes from Pluto and Venetia Burney conscious and her knowledge of Greek mythology 🛸 They can also free roam earth and space. Life span Immortal / Eternal . pic.twitter.com/HCWpammN0n
— BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) March 4, 2020
If the Ladies in purple Decides to wear Blue they are Searching For Love And Rebirth so that means they take your soul and you will be stuck at the age that was your best year. BUT Everything and everyone you love will die or disappear as time goes on .🥺😞💔🛸 #Eternalatake pic.twitter.com/DxMhdlGmjf
— BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) March 4, 2020
Last week, Uzi debuted “That Way” from his Eternal Atake LP. The song, which samples the Backstreet Boys hit “I Want It That Way,” caught the attention of Backstreet Boy’s member, Nick Carter, who loved Uzi’s fresh take on the song and invited him to make a guest appearance on the group’s next album.
Eternal Atake is scheduled to debut on March 13.
Watch Uzi’s short film below.
Chuck D’s announcement that Public Enemy would permanently cut ties with Flavor Flav has split hip-hop fans in two. For those fans like Aaron Busby and Federico Chispas, the thought of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted duo seemingly “beefing” over a performance at a Bernie Sanders’ rally is a sign that it was done “over a white man." For other loyalists such as @JbbrWcky1 and @2PacAndChips, past incidents such as Flav’s 2012 arrest on assault and battery charges, and his comments regarding Donald Trump, were moments that hinted at earlier tensions between him and Chuck D.
No matter what side of the fence you fall on, the contentious back-and-forth regarding this recent issue began over a Public Enemy Radio performance scheduled for a Bernie Sanders (March 1) rally in Los Angeles. It immediately went nuclear with Flav via his lawyer, sending a cease-and-desist letter late Friday (Feb. 28) to Sanders’ campaign objecting to the way that Public Enemy was promoting the rally. The end result was Public Enemy “moving forward without Flavor Flav,” written in a letter directly from the 35-year-old group.
Despite that memo, Flav continued his tirade on Monday (March 2), insisting that he has yet to endorse a 2020 candidate and let his Twitter fingers loose upon timelines everywhere. “@MrChuckD are you kidding me right???,,,over Bernie Sanders??? You wanna destroy something we’ve built over 35 years OVER POLITICS???,,,all because I don’t wanna endorse a candidate,” Flav tweeted to his 93K followers. “I’m very disappointed in you and your decisions right now Chuck.” In a move to stave off the misleading press from following Flav’s rhetoric, the group released another letter, signed by Chuck D, DJ Lord, and S1W’s James Bomb and Pop Diesel, outlining the reasons why they finally cut ties with one of hip-hop’s most bombastic hypemen.
Read the message below:
EXCLUSIVE: #ChuckD (@mrchuckd_pe) and team have issued a statement regarding #FlavorFlav and #PublicEnemy
In a group statement Monday, these longtime members said Flav’s political views had nothing to do with his dismissal. The internal discord has been around for a while, as others noted on their respective social channels. “I saw Flav in 2009,” @MichaelSmartGuy wrote on Twitter. “At one point in the show Flavor Flav started promoting his show ‘Flavor of Love’ and Chuck D just walked off stage.” @CopWatchSTL wrote, “I was in Ferguson when Flavor Flav showed up for his photo op. The second the militarized police started abusing protesters, he and his fur coat ran away into the night quick fast and in a hurry never to be seen again. He is the fake revolution.”
For Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio, they cite the 2016 incident at Harry Belafonte’s ‘Many Rivers to Cross’ Music & Justice Festival as when the rift turned into a full-blown suspension. “He was MIA from the Harry Belafonte benefit in Atlanta, Georgia. That was the last straw for the group. He had previously missed numerous live gigs from Glastonbury to Canada, album recording sessions and photo shoots. He always chose to party over work,” they wrote.
That same year at SXSW, Chuck D and Flavor Flav took the stage together, with Chuck slamming then-presidential hopeful Donald Trump in a politically-charged statement. “Black Lives Matter! F*** Donald Trump!” When Billboard spoke with Flav following the fiery performance, the former VH1 reality star didn’t back up what his partner for almost four decades had to say. “There’s a lot of people talking a lot of s*** about Trump, but guess what? He’s winning,” Flav said. “The man is winning.” With Public Enemy having performed numerous shows since then without Flav, the latter noted that he hadn’t sued anyone on Friday, just sent the cease-and-desist letter, asking the Sanders campaign to fix “misleading marketing.”
“I’m not your employee,,,i’m your partner,,,you can’t fire me,,,there is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav,” he tweeted.
Two days after that letter from Flav and his attorney was sent, Chuck D swiftly cut ties with his former rap cohort of 35 years. “If there was a $bag, Flav would’ve been there front & center,” Chuck D wrote on Twitter. “He will NOT do free benefit shows. Sued me in court the 1st time I let him back in.”
If anything, the takeaway from this whole debacle—politics aside—is that lingering issues with professional consistency and battles with addiction have taken its toll on one of the greatest rap groups of all time.
Doja Cat is back with another stunning visual, this time for her current single "Say So." Having since performed the melody on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the rapper/songwriter debuted the music video with multiple 70s looks, vibrant colors, and translated the feel-good energy of the song into a mini-motion picture.
"Say So" is featured on Doja Cat's second studio album, Hot Pink. The soundscape, which was released in November 2019, features other standout tracks like "Rules," "Talk Dirty," and "Juicy" featuring Tyga.
The California native also plans to hit the road next month for her "Hot Pink Tour." The trek begins March 25 in Chicago, Ill., and ends on April 15 in San Francisco, California.
View the full video above.
going on tour 💕 tickets on sale Friday at 10am 💋 dojacat.com/tour