Jhene Aiko Revels In The Power Of Resilience On 'Chilombo'

Fans were supposed to get Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake two years ago but, for a while, it seemed possible that the Philly native’s highly-anticipated sophomore studio album may never materialize. Since 2018, was publicly criticized by a suicide cult, leading to a change in the album artwork, and has had an ongoing dispute with his label Generation Now, who he accused of delaying the project’s release. (The label has denied this, referencing Uzi’s own anxieties as the reason for Eternal Atake setbacks.) Last year, the rapper even announced plans to retire. Luckily, he didn’t follow through with this. Rap has no-doubt been enhanced by Uzi’s presence. Even in the midst of his own mental health issues, few artists can spark immense joy the way he has by simply being himself and making space for others to do the same.
A week ago, without much prior warning, Uzi released a trailer for Eternal Atake. Directed by the rapper and Gibson Hazard, the “short film” is a two-minute visual that finds Uzi leaving his office job, dressed in a suit and tie, and following a set of coordinates to a field where he encounters a spaceship, still smoking from its fiery landing on Earth. Transforming into a version of himself that more aligns with his rapper/rockstar persona, Uzi approaches the ship, followed by a cult of women. In the final shot, he ascends into the hovering ship, his arms outstretched in an image that recalls religious imagery.
Baby Pluto’s spaceship finally crash-landed back on Earth last Friday (March 6), delivering a long-awaited experience that feels both grounded in this planet and like an hour-long manifesto from the leader of a new world. The timing of the release couldn’t be more perfect. On “You Better Move,” the interstellar cut that seems destined to TikTok virality, Uzi raps “I live my life like a cartoon. Reality is not my move.” In a period of increased anxiety and uncertainty when everyone seems to be holding their breath for the next tragedy, Eternal Atake offers a temporary reprieve.
The 18-track album kicks off with “Baby Pluto,” introducing the first of three personas that Uzi utilizes on the album. The section finds him aggressive and unrelenting. “Making money like a ni**a don't need to drop,” he raps in rapid cadence on “Silly Watch,” outpacing the synth keys in the Supah Mario production. “Pop” finds Uzi pushing his Baby Pluto persona to the extreme, laying bare his trap and drill influences in the skittish verses before offering one of the album’s most effective hooks and a standout moment where he breathlessly repeats “Balenci” (as in Balenciaga) 15 times. He slows down long enough on “You Better Move” to make sure you can catch his wordplay. “Step on competition, changin' my shoes/Green shirt, bi**h, I'm Steve, where is Blue?/Every chain on I pity a fool/I'm an iPod, man, you more like a Zoom.” We’ve seen glimpses of Uzi like this before, on songs such as Luv is Rage 2’s “For Real.” Still, on Eternal Atake he’s honed his rhymes and vocal delivery, stretching his voice to emphasize each punchline.
Eternal Atake shifts sonically and tonally after the first six songs, making way for Uzi’s second persona, Renji, the emo counterpart to Baby Pluto. This section is more melodic and features more singing, making it a likely draw for the rapper’s pop-leaning fans.
Uzi’s range of emotions has garnered hits (“Xo Tour Lif3”) and inspired memes (“Do What I Want”) for years, gaining the attention of even the most casual fan. But, while the rapper’s joy is still infectious on this project (this is especially true on standout cut “Celebration Station”), turmoil seems to hit him differently now. The productions and melodies remain theatrical, but the emotions of it all aren’t as melodramatic, even on the Chief Keef-produced “Chrome Heart Tags.” Later in the album, in the final section, Uzi recycles the “Xo Tour Lif3” melody, reimagining it as the more optimistic but less potent “P2.” The end of the song feels like an encore speech to fans (“Thank you. No, really, thank you. You're far too kind you, and you, and you. An experience of a lifetime). On “I’m Sorry,” the rapper apologizes for a failed relationship with a fan over a production that features a strikingly similar, albeit slower, version of the “Celebration Station'' video-game-esque production. It’s easy to imagine the cult of women in Uzi’s short film singing the “oohs” in the background of the braggadocious “Bust Me” just before the abducted rapper escapes back home in the song’s interlude.
“Venetia,” the second song in the third and final portion of the album, starts off with the lines “Lil Uzi Vert, to be exact. And, I’m not from Earth, I’m from outer space.” There’s nothing novel about splitting an album into different personas. There’s also nothing unique about a rapper claiming to be from outer space. But, on Eternal Atake, Lil Uzi Vert makes a convincing case that if any rapper were to actually be abducted by aliens (or a cult of women) and come back converting traditional Earthly raps into a supernatural saga, it would be him.
Since the album’s release, Uzi has shared that there will be a deluxe version of Eternal Atake, although details remain scarce. The original release is set to debut at no. 1, making it the second album for the rapper to top the chart, and his most successful release to date.
It took two years, but Eternal Atake, easily Uzi’s best release so far, was well worth the wait. Here’s hoping the deluxe version enhances the various personas of Uzi, instead of diluting them.
Everybody loves a good comeback story. But once that story ends, after you’ve made the grand comeback, then you’re just back. You end up on the first week of The Masked Singer in a robot costume to sell your latest album. It’s a career phase that plenty of rock stars have settled into, and now a generation of superstar rappers is experiencing it as well.
You know how every few years, Bruce Springsteen puts out a new album, and Rolling Stone gives it five stars? A lot of your friends will check it out, but way more of them will go see him next time he tours, because he’s Bruce? That’s the level of comfort Lil Wayne deserves, after enduring contract disputes, legal troubles, and health issues while remaking popular music in his image.
The rapper born Dwayne Carter endured a five-year gap between studio albums following 2013’s I Am Not A Human Being II, possibly due to disputes with his record label. He even released the Tidal exclusive Free Weezy Album in 2015. Following a few mixtapes and false starts, Tha Carter V was finally released in September 2018, debuting atop the Billboard 200 thanks to an adoring public.
A little over a year later, Wayne is back again with Funeral, released Friday, January 31. Funeral is not Wayne’s best work, and it’s a mixed bag at 24 tracks. But the album shows Wayne still capable of great bars and rapping with the same enthusiasm he’s shown off since he was 17 years old, rapping about dodging police on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Wayne can still deliver great verses when he’s on. “I live the American dream / Foreign everything,” he yelps on “Dreams.” On “Mahogany,” he wraps around repetition of the title phrase like producers Mannie Fresh and Sarcastic Sounds chopping up Eryn Allen Kane’s vocals: “Mahogany sand, boy, I start a sand storm / Mahogany skin, touch me, I cut your hands off.” On “Line Em Up,” he raps “Pistol whip you 'til you know the serial number by heart,” a threat that would make Prodigy proud.
The beats on Funeral span styles as well as eras. GQ reports that some beats were made less than a year before release, while the title track’s beat dates back to 2013. “Funeral” begins with drumless melodrama until the second half beat reveals another follower of the Dreams & Nightmares album intro format. The keys and bounce on “Ball Hard” are influenced by the low menace of Memphis beats. “Mama Mia” is built around post-dubstep shrieks from Some Randoms, and Wayne matches the energy with an athletic display of rapping.
On “Clap For Em,” Lil Wayne shouts commands to twerkers over a bounce beat straight from his hometown. Wayne starts the second verse with “Wobble-di-wobble,” a reference to his own verse on Juvenile’s immortal 1998 song “Back That Azz Up”. The line was also included in Big Sean and Nicki Minaj’s 2011 collab “Dance (A$$).” It’s an oddly poignant reminder of Wayne’s longevity, and this allusion reinforces his status as an important figure in the canon of booty-centric rap songs.
Given Wayne’s numerous hits, nothing on Funeral really sounds like a single in the way “Right Above It” or even “Uproar” did. “I Do It,” a collab with the clashing Big Sean and Lil Baby, was dubbed the first “single” via tweet but expect that to change once the streams gravitate towards a favorite.
“Trust Nobody,” the track with an Adam Levine chorus, would have been huge in 2010 as the soundtrack to a Call of Duty commercial. The hook’s fake deep cynical ethos is not far removed from Eminem’s Recovery or Wayne’s own “rock” album Rebirth. Now, it just sounds like a relic, but like Eminem, the anachronism won’t keep Wayne from debuting atop the Billboard 200.
“Wayne’s World” comes close to grating with its obvious Myers and Carvey sample, but the exuberance in their voices works. The track succeeds thanks to the beat by Manny Galvez and Louie Haze; it sounds like a machine ascending at light speed, over huge drums. Hearing Wayne rap “Party time, excellent” is so fun!
Most of the featured rappers accentuate Wayne at his carefree best, including songs with Lil Twist, O.T. Genasis, and Jay Rock. Takeoff sounds fantastic paired with Wayne on “I Don’t Sleep.” The two ping-pong around a P’ierre Bourne-esque beat with nearly audible smiles. “Me without the paper is like Tune without the lean / Or Phil without the rings,” the Migo raps.
2 Chainz appears for a Collegrove reunion on “Know You Know.” Lines like “I’m an ex-drug dealer / Get a rush when the egg sizzle” are enough to boost the song beyond its lazily misogynistic hook.
It’s beyond the scope of one critic, certainly this one in particular, to claim where the line for good taste exists in rap, if indeed it does at all. But the worst lines on the album aren’t just in poor taste; they’re boring, stripped of the jaw-dropping associations that prime Wayne used to generate between breaths.
“Bastard (Satan’s Kid)” shows Wayne adapting to the style of XXXTentacion, an artist he himself influenced, like Earl Sweatshirt with MIKE or Pharrell with Tyler, the Creator, except much worse. Its hook urges mistrust of women with a mean-spirited joke. The bad guy cliches just sound like a surly posturing teenager. XXX appears posthumously on the following track “Get Outta My Head,” and it’s similarly joyless. On “Mama Mia,” Wayne raps “blunt looking Cuban / My eyes look Korean.” It’s not just a racist joke, it’s one that’s been told a thousand times. Wayne’s a better writer than that.
Wayne records constantly, and he narrowed his work down to 72 songs for Mack Maine’s consideration and curation. The Funeral leaks that emerge in the coming weeks will likely include gems that will seem unthinkable to leave off the final project, like Tha Carter V before it. But Lil Wayne’s best work has never been contained by the record label economy. It’s reminiscent of the fiery prolific rapper Sada Baby releasing his New Year’s Day 2020 project on Datpiff.
Knowing that Wayne leaves his tracklists to associates to decide, it’s easy to ponder an auteurist Lil Wayne album, one where the Martian writes to an overarching theme. Wayne takes pride in his ability to stick to the subject in his verses and songs, comparing his early raps to school. “You’d want to be the guy that turns in the best paper, and so I would always try to be the guy who’d stick to the subject the most in my verse because I knew everybody else is about to get on this song and still try to find a way to talk about something they really want to talk about,” he recently told Entertainment Weekly. Could that focus craft a self-important would-be instant classic, maybe condensed into a more manageable package?
But that’s not what Lil Wayne does, and who can fault him with sticking to what he does best, over two decades into his career? Mess with the formula too much and end up with Clapton’s Unplugged or ballet scores by Elvis Costello. The hard drive dumps direct from Wayne’s brain have been vital to rap music for many years, and we can hope there’s many more in our future. Catch Lil Wayne on tour this summer, where a few of the Funeral tracks will sound great next to all the hits.
Hip-hop savant Mac Miller’s death in Sept. 2018 shook the music world to pieces, because it was such a startling example of potential cut short after showing so much growth. Artistically, Mac ascended from early perceptions as a vapid frat rapper into a serious, well-rounded musician who offered soulful production, tender vocals, and was ambitious enough to bar up with hip-hop’s best lyricists and serve as a hub for some of Los Angeles’ most talented artists. But a big reason why his music was loved so much was because of his vulnerability: Mac created art that attempted to battle depression and substance abuse, which appear to have eventually taken his life. Swimming, the album he released less than two months before his death, saw him take on those demons face to face – and the new posthumous LP Circles, which Miller’s family reveals was well into production at the time of his death, was meant to be a “companion” album to its predecessor, with a concept of “Swimming in Circles.” Such a sudden death will always haunt those who loved him, but Circles could give fans closure and healing that Mac seemed to never receive.
Circles embarks where Swimming ends with more exploration of self-discovery, seeking understanding, and working towards becoming a better person. Both records mirror what many millennials are currently facing when it comes to their mental health. Mac Miller was gripping with his desolation, battling his vices and dark thoughts, but pursuing peace and refusing to apologize for his mistakes. Despite knowing how his personal story ends, his honesty and vulnerability prompt you to root for him to make it to the other side. His confusion and frustration, like many millennials, are reflective of feeling defeated by waves of emotions with the understanding of the world as well as ourselves. According to a report released in 2019 by Blue Cross Blue Shield, millennials are seeing their physical and mental health decline faster than Generation X as they age. The report showed that depression found in American millennials increased by 30% between 2014 and 2017. However, unlike previous generations, adults between the ages of 23 to 38 have become open about their struggles with mental health. Mac Miller died at age 26, and Circles showcases his willingness to share his battles.
In a Buzzfeed article, written by Anne Helen Peterson explained how millennials are becoming the “Burnout Generation” from the intense pressure of emulating a life similar to our parents had. This isn’t surprising as many millennials have experienced the 2008 recession. After graduating, many found entry-level positions do not pay a livable wage. The constant news cycle being available to us through our phones, social media, the desperate need for a work/life balance, and the opioid epidemic have all been linked to the deterioration of this generation’s mental health. From the outside, Mac Miller seemed to have everything right – a successful career, the access to do what he’s passionate about, and money – but his lyrics show that he was also dealing with being burned out like many of us. The most relatable song on the record is the synthy “Complicated,” where Mac laments the constant traffic running through his mind. “I’m way too young to be gettin’ old,” he tragically observes, questioning why he’s dealing with so much daily stress. In the following Disclosure-produced track “Blue World,” Mac honestly raps about the the ups and downs of depression: “think I lost my mind, reality’s so hard to find/when the devil tryna call your line.” Mac Miller was battling his opiate addiction and his breakup with pop star Ariana Grande during the creation of his final two albums, and Circles depicts a man exhausted from his constant hurdles.
The somber tone of Circles blends the jazz-hop of Divine Feminine (“Hand Me Down,” “Good News”), the lo-fi of Swimming (“Woods,” “Once a Day”) and indie rock vibes (“Everybody,” “That’s On Me”), similar to his Tiny Desk performance. “Blue World” and “Surf” are the only songs where you’ll hear Mac rapping, whereas the rest of the album shows his vocal range that sets the mood of his emotions. While the musicality certainly deserves some attribution to producer Jon Brion (Fiona Apple, Kanye West), who also worked on Swimming, it’s also a testament to Mac’s own artistic progression over the last ten years. He learned to use a variety of tools by the time of his death, and that was on display here.
The breezing tranquil rhythm of “That’s On Me” is one of the more positive vibes on the album, feeling content with what’s happening. Listening to the lyrics after knowing how this chapter ends is hard. “I don’t know where I’ve been lately, but I’ve been all right/I said good morning this morning and I’ll say goodnight,” Mac says. With the beautiful production and his willful vocals, it makes us know that there was a time where he felt okay through it all.
Millennials are breaking the cycle of other generations that didn’t tend to their emotional and mental needs. Whether it’s through humorous memes on the internet or healing crystals and meditation, they’re finding new ways to develop self-care and improve their health. Circles and Swimming were therapeutic for Mac, a window into his psyche and his therapy sessions to see the multiple layers of who Malcolm could have been. Hopefully, they can help his fans process their pain as well.