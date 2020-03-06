The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Lil Baby is helping students at his former high school afford higher education. On Wednesday (March 4), the Atlanta native made a surprise visit to Booker T. Washington High School where he announced the “My Turn” Scholarship fund along with dropping off a $150,000 check.
The funds will be disbursed to a select number of students who show excellence and leadership both in and out of the classroom, reports WSB-TV. One of the scholarship recipients is a high school senior who will be attending Dartmouth College in the fall.
The scholarship, which is named after Baby's new album, was launched in conjunction with Amazon Music’s Rap Rotation, Quality Control Music, Wolfpack Global and Motown Records.
The Grammy-nominated rapper, whose birth name is Dominique Jones, dropped out of high school in the 10th grade and embarked on a “crazy journey” that ultimately allowed him to pay it forward.
“Just to be able to come back on a positive note and actually touch this ground again and see some of these faces again..I can’t even explain it,” the Grammy nominated rapper told Billboard. “I was once in a state where I knew for sure I wasn’t ever coming back here. To be able to come back and be something, and perform for children, that means everything to me.
“A majority of the students in these neighborhoods, when they have good grades most of them don’t have support,” he continued. “They don’t have a family who can afford to [send them] to a good college or the college they want to go to.”
Baby hopes to make annual donations to the scholarship fund.
SXSW organizers canceled the annual music and film festival due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. “We are devastated to share this news with you,” reads a statement posted to festival’s Twitter account on Friday (March 6).
“The show must go on is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working through the ramification of this unprecedented situation. As recently as Wednesday, Austin Public Health said on Wednesday that ‘there’s no evidence that closing SXSW or any other gatherings will make the community safer.”
The statements adds that the “situation evolved rapidly, and we honor and respect the City of Austin’s decision. We are committed to do our part to help protect our staff, attendees an fellow Austinies.”
An Update on SXSW 2020. Please read our full statement here: https://t.co/P56nF8KFmE pic.twitter.com/ouJPKM9GNy
— SXSW (@sxsw) March 6, 2020
The news comes days after Apple, Netflix and more tech giants pulled out of the annual conference located in Austin, Tex. Organizers noted that the festival could possibly be rescheduled.
SXSW 2020 was expected to kick off on March 13-22.
The New York Police Department is asking the public to come forward with information regarding a disturbing attack of a teenage girl. According to ABC News, the 15-year-old was beaten up by a group of boys on Utica Avenue in Brooklyn's Crown Heights neighborhood. The attack occurred on Thursday (March 5) around 4:10 p.m. The New York Daily News reports investigators believe the attack was fueled by revenge from a previous situation involving the victim.
The authorities state the girl's phone and debit card were stolen as well as her shoes. The teen is recovering in Kings County Hospital. On Twitter, NYPD Chief Terence Monahan stressed the importance of tips needed to detain the suspects and shared the department's hotline.
"We will never tolerate this violence in our city," Monahan wrote. "@NYPDDetectives need the help of every New Yorker so they can arrest those responsible. We're asking anyone with info to contact @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS." (Crime Stoppers hotline: (800) 577-TIPS).
Warning: Disturbing content is shown in the video below.