While Drake is behind the mic laying down new verses for upcoming music, the Toronto native will also step behind the camera to direct an episode of an upcoming series. Based on Robert Greene’s best-selling book The 48 Laws of Power, the series of the same name will debut on Quibi in the near future.
Drake’s production company Dreamcrew, and Anonymous Content will helm the executive producing duties. The partnership will also receive executive direction from Dreamcrew’s co-founder Adel “Future” Nur and executive Jason Shrier. “When Drake and I sat down with Robert Greene it was incredibly inspiring,” Future said. “The laws allow for a wide range of dynamic storytelling and Quibi allows us to tell these stories in bite-sized chapters similar to the book.” The entertainment outlet will launch on mobile on Apr. 6.
Greene, who’ll be an executive producer as well, said he’s looking forward to the cinematic adaptation of his 1998 book. The passage outlines the road to success through philosophies taught by Sun-tzu, Machiavelli, and more.
"I have always thought that The 48 Laws of Power would be a perfect fit for a series, bringing to life the timeless Machiavellian game of power as portrayed in the book. But it was not until Drake and Future with Anonymous Content approached me with their unique cinematic approach to the laws that I knew I could join forces with them and go all in for a filmed interpretation of my work," Greene said. Anonymous Content will spearhead the studio.
Although music videos might be the only time you see Drake on the television screen, for now, the 33-year-old has his hands in a couple of TV projects from Netflix to HBO. On the former streaming service, Drake executive produced London's hit series Top Boy. On HBO, the first season of Euphoria, which Drake recently posted a picture of a table read on his Instagram, is headed into its second season. The production is currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an adaptation of Teri Woods' best-selling Dutch novel, the film of the same name will finally hit theaters in Fall 2020. The movie stars Lance Gross, Macy Gray, Melissa Williams, James Hyde and more.
The motion picture is directed by Preston Whitmore (This Christmas) and tells the story of Bernard “Dutch” James Jr., an ambitious drug dealer who has his sights set on becoming the East Coast’s top drug lord while battling a high-profile court case.
"We really got our hands on an all-star cast," says Manny Halley, producer of Dutch and founder of Imani Media Group. "Dutch is an iconic story within the urban literary genre, so we had to get every detail right—and I think we did. Fans will be looking for us to finish the trilogy with this one!"
The book "Dutch" was part of a trilogy series that first began in 2003. It was followed by "Dutch II: Angel’s Revenge," and "Dutch III: International Gangster."
Byron Allen hit a legal barrier in his $20 billion racial discrimination lawsuit against Comcast. The Supreme Court ruled on the side of Comcast, leaving Allen with the burden of proving that the cable giant’s refusal to carry his seven TV networks was racially motivated.
“Few legal principles are better established than the rule requiring a plaintiff to establish causation,” Justice Neil Grouch wrote in the unanimous court decision reached on Monday (March 23). “In the law of torts, this usually means a plaintiff must first plead and then prove that its injury would not have occurred ‘but for’ the defendant’s unlawful conduct.”
Allen, who sued under the 1866 Civil Rights Act, called the Supreme Court ruling a “very bad day” for America. “Unfortunately, the Supreme Court has rendered a ruling that is harmful to the civil rights of millions of Americans,” the media mogul said in a statement according to Deadline. “This is a very bad day for our country. We will continue our fight by going to Congress and the presidential candidates to revise the statute to overcome this decision by the United States Supreme Court, which significantly diminishes our civil rights.”
Comcast cited “lack of demand” in their refusal to carry Allen’s networks, which include JusticeCentral.TV, Pets.TV and Comedy.TV. However, the Entertainment Studios founder and CEO accuses Comcast of turning him down because the media company is black owned. “Seeking billions in damages, the company alleged that Comcast systematically disfavored 100% African American-owned media companies,” the court ruling notes.
The document goes on to state ESN never disputed that Comcast “offered legitimate business reasons for refusing to carry its channels.” Allen asserts that Comcast attempted to hide their “true discriminatory intentions and win favor with the Federal Communications Commission.”
The Court decided that Allen “must plead and prove that race was the but-for-cause of its injury — in other words that Comcast would have acted differently if Entertainment Studios were not African-American owned. But if race ended accounts for Comcast’s conduct, Comcast should not escape liability for injuries inflicted during the contract-formation process.”
The case has been returned to the lower 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Comcast said in a statement that it was “pleased” with the Supreme Court decision.