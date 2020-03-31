Lauren London Marks 1-Year Anniversary Of Nipsey Hussle's Death

“The pain is as heavy today as it was a year ago.”

As Lauren London continues to grieve over the death of her longtime love, it seems that writing has become a form of therapeutic release for the mother and actress. London shared an emotional message on Instagram on Tuesday (March 31) in commemoration of the one-year anniversary of Nipsey Hussle’s death.

“Time is deceptive,” London wrote. “It’s been a year since you transitioned. The pain is as heavy today as it was a year ago. God knows I would give anything to see you again. I didn’t think I was going to survive a second of any of this. Prayers have kept me together. The kids keep me going and [God's] Grace and Mercy have carried me this far.”

London noted that she now stands strong, thanks to Hussle. “Because I know you wouldn’t have it any other way. Because I recall every late night conversation we had about resilience and fear. Because you were my greatest teacher and because you are still with us, in spirit.”

In closing, London vowed to continue to honor her late partner, with whom she shares a son, Kross. “I carry this pain with a purpose. I promise I will make you proud. I promise to apply everything you taught me. In life and in death, Ermias Asghedom, there will never be another. Until we are together again....I love you beyond human understanding ( but you know that already).”

The 33-year-old rapper, activist and entrepreneur was shot to death in front of his Marathon clothing store on March 31, 2019. Hussle’s accused killer, Eric Holder, is expected to go to trial next month.

Read London’s full post below.