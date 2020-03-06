The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Joey Bada$$ landed a role on the highly anticipated Power spinoff, Raising Kanan. The Brooklyn native has been cast as a series regular alongside London Brown, Malcolm Mays, and Toby Sandame, Deadline reported on Friday (March 6).
Bada$$ will portray the character “Unique,” who is described as one of the biggest drug kingpins in Jamaica, Queens, and rival to fellow kingpin “Raq,” played by Patina Miller. Previously announced cast members include Mekai Curtis, Omar Epps, Lovie Simone and Quincy Brown, the latter of whom will make recurring appearances on the show.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan takes place in the 1990s, and shares the story of deceased Power character Kanan Stark, originally played by show executive producer, 50 Cent. The Queens born mogul will executive produce the prequel series along with Power creator, Courtney A. Kemp, who is also working on the spinoff Power Book II: Ghost, starring Mary J. Blige and Method Man.
Power ended its six-season run last month, but with two spinoffs in the works, fans will get an opportunity to take a deeper look into the lives of some of their series favorites.
“The show kind of told its own end,” Kemp told VIBE in our Feb. 2020 cover story. “If you’re writing for as long as we have, the characters start to tell their own stories after a while. You’re not really as much in control of them as you think. There are certain things that they do and certain things that they don’t do, certain things that they will and won’t say and do, and so you go with where the story is leading you.”
Power Book III: Raising Kanan is scheduled to premiere in 2021.
SXSW organizers canceled the annual music and film festival due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. “We are devastated to share this news with you,” reads a statement posted to festival’s Twitter account on Friday (March 6).
“The show must go on is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working through the ramification of this unprecedented situation. As recently as Wednesday, Austin Public Health said on Wednesday that ‘there’s no evidence that closing SXSW or any other gatherings will make the community safer.”
The statements adds that the “situation evolved rapidly, and we honor and respect the City of Austin’s decision. We are committed to do our part to help protect our staff, attendees an fellow Austinies.”
An Update on SXSW 2020. Please read our full statement here: https://t.co/P56nF8KFmE pic.twitter.com/ouJPKM9GNy
— SXSW (@sxsw) March 6, 2020
The news comes days after Apple, Netflix and more tech giants pulled out of the annual conference located in Austin, Tex. Organizers noted that the festival could possibly be rescheduled.
SXSW 2020 was expected to kick off on March 13-22.
The New York Police Department is asking the public to come forward with information regarding a disturbing attack of a teenage girl. According to ABC News, the 15-year-old was beaten up by a group of boys on Utica Avenue in Brooklyn's Crown Heights neighborhood. The attack occurred on Thursday (March 5) around 4:10 p.m. The New York Daily News reports investigators believe the attack was fueled by revenge from a previous situation involving the victim.
The authorities state the girl's phone and debit card were stolen as well as her shoes. The teen is recovering in Kings County Hospital. On Twitter, NYPD Chief Terence Monahan stressed the importance of tips needed to detain the suspects and shared the department's hotline.
"We will never tolerate this violence in our city," Monahan wrote. "@NYPDDetectives need the help of every New Yorker so they can arrest those responsible. We're asking anyone with info to contact @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS." (Crime Stoppers hotline: (800) 577-TIPS).
Warning: Disturbing content is shown in the video below.