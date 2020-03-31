Lizzo Surprises Hospital Staff Around The Country With Free Lunch

In a show of appreciation amid the ongoing spread of COVID-19, Lizzo treated hospital staff to free meals. The Grammy-winning singer donated meals to various hospitals around the country on Monday (March 30).

“We wanted to send lunch to hospitals around the county to show our appreciation for the medical workers,” reads a video message posted on Lizzo’s Instagram account showing photos of medical workers receiving their free meals.

The donation helped feed staff at Seattle’s University of Washington, M Health Fairview in Minneapolis, UW Health in Wisconsin, and Henry Ford Hospital, which is in Lizzo’s hometown of Detroit.

“I just wanted to say thank you for all that you’re doing during this pandemic it’s definitely not easy and you guys are putting yourself on the front line,” Lizzo said in a special shout out to Henry Ford Hospital. “Because of that, I wanted to treat ya’ll to a meal and I really hope that you guys enjoy the food. We did everything we could to keep it safe for ya’ll. Lunch on me. I love you guys thanks for being the heroes in this story.”

SURPRISE! @lizzo treated our ER staff at #HenryFordHospital to lunch today and shared a message of thanks to our #HealthcareHeroes on the front lines. #Lizzo, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for making our day brighter with your generosity. 💙 pic.twitter.com/sM5H8DIImg — Henry Ford News (@HenryFordNews) March 31, 2020

Along with her donation, the “Truth Hurts” singer also encouraged her Instagram followers to donate to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund benefitting the World Health Organization.