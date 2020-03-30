The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Rihanna’s resume is stacked with many “firsts” from chart topping singles to fast-selling albums to her awards collection. Now, another first is on the horizon for the world-renowned artist by being the first person to wear a durag on the cover of British Vogue.
For the publication’s May 2020 issue, the “Needed Me” singer discussed how she balances her many businesses alongside her personal desires, and provided a brief update on her forthcoming album. Although there’s no release date, the 32-year-old artist is working around the clock to get the project to the masses. “I can’t say when I’m going to drop,” she said. “But I am very aggressively working on music.”
What's already been stated is that the album is influenced by reggae but Rihanna noted that she's staying away from her albums being looked at as themes. “There are no rules. There’s no format. There’s just good music, and if I feel it, I’m putting it out,” she said. Rihanna later shared with journalist Afua Hirsch that at this stage in her career, “I feel like I have no boundaries. I’ve done everything—I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre—now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything that I want.”
Outside of the music, Rihanna is working on Fenty Skin. It's no secret that the skincare industry is a lucrative one but for the mogul, it's something that'll take a lot of fine-tuning for her line to be a success. “Skincare, it’s the truth. It either works or it doesn’t," she said. "There’s nowhere to hide.”
Read the full story here.
View this post on Instagram
Gang back in da Stu!! @Edward_Enninful and I are back at it again with @StevenKleinStudio for the May 2020 cover of @BritishVogue 🥰✊🏿 available Friday, April 3rd! . Wearing all @Burberry by @RiccardoTisci17, and a custom @StephenJonesMillinery durag. Photographed by @StevenKleinStudio and styled by @Edward_Enninful, with hair by @YusefHairNYC and @NaphiisBeautifulHair, make-up by @IsamayaFfrench using @FentyBeauty and nails by @RedHotNails. With thanks to @JillDemling.
View this post on Instagram
TRUTH. @BritishVogue @StevenKleinStudio @Edward_Enninful
Stephon Marbury is making major moves to help his home-state. According to the New York Post, the former Knicks player is working with a supplier in China that’s ready to ship 10 million N95 masks to healthcare workers in NYC. The Coney Island native reached out to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams to gain legislative support so that a number of nurses, doctors, and first responders working to contain the COVID-19 virus can benefit from the protective gear.
In a statement provided to NBC New York, Marbury said he’s lost a cousin to COVID-19 and that his “family is dealing with a very difficult time.” In New York City, the death toll is 1,218. There are over 66,000 cases within the state, ABC News reports. As a result, Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended a work-from-home order for non-essential workers to April 15.
The Post states Adams has reached out to Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Cuomo's offices but shared no decision has been made as of yet. “We’ve been communicating back and forth with the city and state, and for some reason they are saying they don’t need any more masks, but the hospitals are saying they do," Adams said. In response, Jill Montag, spokesperson for the Department of Health said state officials are interested in ironing out the details of obtaining the masks.
On Instagram, Marbury stressed the importance of keeping yourself self and following orders that remain beneficial for your health. “The quarantine has purpose so we can help the infected and protect the healthy. The virus is the invisible killer. It has no heart or compassion as we’re all exposed. I too have family members exposed to this virus,” Marbury wrote. “No one is exempt as we see people of all stature infected by this virus. The only way to move pass this is through it together. We can do this by staying home until we create a solution that everyone can conform and perform well to. Positive energy laughter, prayer, meditation are some of the rules we can follow.”
Marbury now works as a coach in China for the Beijing Royal Fighters. He once placed for various teams in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) after his NBA-career run stateside came to an end in 2009 with the Boston Celtics.
View this post on Instagram
This is the new normal in the life. We have to adjust and adapt quickly in our lives. Wearing a mask is so important during this #coronavirus pandemic if we must be out and about. The quarantine has purpose so we can help the infected and protect the healthy. The virus is the invisible killer. It has no heart or compassion as we’re all exposed. I too have family members exposed to this virus. No one is exempt as we see people of all statue infected by this virus. The only way to move pass this is through it together. We can do this by staying home until we create a solution that everyone can conform and perform well to. Positive energy laughter, prayer 🙏🏾, meditation are some of the rules we can follow. Quick to listen and slow to speak to each other will help us communicate better to each other. This will give us strength and hope during a time we never experienced in time to grow together as 1. Keep growing and loving during this uncomfortable time. You define who you are when you create comfort in a uncomfortable state. Stay great in this space and keep pushing!!! #loveislove
Over the weekend, music aficionados were gifted producer battles from the best in the business. In addition to The Dream and Sean "The Pen" Garrett's wild head to head, Ne-Yo and Johntà Austin's standoff was one for the books.
The gentlemen squared up on Instagram Live Sunday (March 29) after much fanfare. The rules were simple–Show up sober, play 2. 25 songs apiece, no unreleased music, the songs can be from any genre and the time limit would be up to 90 seconds for each song.
Soon, the battle kicked off with sentimental tracks like "Unfaithful" by Rihanna and "I Miss You" by the late Aaliyah. As spectators like Usher, Tyrese, 9th Wonder, Diddy, Tinashe, Snoh Aalegra, Eric Bellinger, Brian Michael-Cox and more entered the chat, the songs got bigger and better.
Rounds 3 and 4 saw the big guns come out. Austin played tracks from Aaliyah and Chris Brown with Ne-Yo playing his own songs and hits from Beyonce. "When all else fails, you got to bet on yourself" he hilariously said before playing his 2008 hit, "Miss Independent."
The final round left fans in a frenzy as Austin played Mariah Carey's "We Belong Together" and Ne-Yo ending with "Irreplaceable" by Beyonce. The entire match was a delight as both men praised each other for their pen game.
Superproducers Swizz Beats and Timbaland helped kicked off the current trend last week when they gave fans part 2 of their 2018 match. We also got to see a match between Boi-1da and HitBoy over the weekend with an unleased track with Roddy Rich and Drake.
But Sunday's battle was all about R&B, specifically tracks from the aughts that are often sampled today. Most fans and spectators landed at a draw for the battle as it was just too hard to land on a winner.
See the full list of tracks dished out below.
---Round One
Johntà - "Get Gone" by Ideal (1999)
Ne-Yo- "That Girl" by Marques Houston (2003)
Johntà- "I Miss You" by Aaliyah (2002)
Ne-Yo- "Unfaithful" by Rihanna (2006)
Johntà- "Like That" by Mariah Carey, Fatman Scoop and Jermaine Dupri (2005)
Ne-Yo- "Knock You Down" by Keri Hilson featuring Ne-Yo (2009)
Johntà- "Don't" by Bryson Tiller (2014)
Ne-Yo- "She Got Her Own" by Jamie Foxx, Ne-Yo and Fabolous (2009)Round Two
Johntà- "Stingy" by Ginuwine (2002)
Ne-Yo- "Own It" by Mack Wilds (2013)
Johntà- "Yo! (Excuse Me, Miss) by Chris Brown (2006)
Ne-Yo- "Stay" by Ne-Yo featuring Peedi Peedi (2006)
Johntà- "Don't Forget About Us" by Mariah Carey (2005)
Ne-Yo- "Spotlight" by Jennifer Hudson (2005)
Johntà- "Just Be A Man About It" by Toni Braxton (2000)
Ne-Yo- "Do You" by Ne-Yo (2007)Round Three
Johntà- "Shortie Like Mine" by Bow Wow featuring Chris Brown and Johntà Austin (2006)
Ne-Yo- "Bust It Baby Pt. 2)" by Plies featuring Ne-Yo (2008)
Johntà- "Need A Girl" by Trey Songz (2009)
Ne-Yo- "Go On Girl" by Ne-Yo (2007)
Johntà- "Sweet Lady" by Tyrese (1998)
Ne-Yo- "Make Me Better" by Fabolous featuring Ne-Yo (2007)
Johntà- "Like You" by Bow Wow featuring Ciara (2005)
Ne-Yo- "Leave You Alone" Jeezy featuring Ne-Yo (2011)Round Four
Johntà- "With You" by Chris Brown (2007)
Ne-Yo- "So Sick" by Ne-Yo (2005)
Johntà- "Shake It Off" by Mariah Carey (2005)
Ne-Yo- "Take A Bow" by Rihanna (2008)
Johntà- "Can't Help But Wait" (2007)
Ne-Yo- "Sexy Love" (2005)
Johntà- "I Don't Wanna" by Aaliyah (1999)
Ne-Yo- "Flaws and All" by Beyonce (2006)Round Five
Johntà- "Come Over" by Aaliyah (2003)
Ne-Yo- "Miss Independent" (2008)
Johntà- "Poppin'" by Chris Brown (2007)
Ne-Yo- "Mirror" by Ne-Yo (2006)
Johntà- "Be Without You" by Mary J. Blige (2005)
Ne-Yo- "Let Me Love You" by Mario (2004)
Johntà- "We Belong Together" by Mariah Carey (2004)
Ne-Yo- "Irreplaceable" by Beyonce (2006)