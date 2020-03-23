Lute Presents ‘Gold Mouf Chronicles’ Mini-Series

March 23, 2020 - 4:20 pm by VIBE Staff

The mini-series debuted on Monday (March 23) to much fanfare.

Lute reached into his creative bag to pull out another genius rollout for his current single "GED (Gettin Every Dolla)." Instead of posting various online messages to boost the melody's popularity, he decided to shoot an eight-episode mini-series (directed by Alexander Hall), that'll live on YouTube, and showcase the personality of his alter ego Gold Mouf.

As described in his Twitter bio, the “platinum recording artist from Charlotte, North Carolina,” teased the mini-series on Sunday (March 22) to much anticipation. The first episode has amassed nearly 3,500 views and depicts Gold Mouf as the late famed painter Bob Ross who once had a successful painting series on PBS.

“The Joy Of Painting With Gold Mouf” showcases the Dreamville member's skills, amplifying that he’s not only lyrically gifted, but knows his way around a canvas. With a drawing inspired by Keith Haring, Gold Mouf said the artist “did a lot with less. Simplicity. He was able to show emotion with little cave paintings. I always thought that was dope.”

Check out the first episode above and familiarize yourself with "Getting Every Dolla" below.

2019 Billboard Women In Music - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alicia Keys Postpones ‘ALICIA’ Album

After previously sharing three songs from her upcoming studio album, Alicia Keys’ fans will have to wait a little bit longer before they can hear the full body of work. Taking to social media, the Grammy Award-winning musician announced the postponement of her self-titled album which was set to be released on March 20.

The decision was prompted by the coronavirus pandemic stateside that has placed a number of businesses and essentially the economy on a temporary halt. This has affected the music industry from canceled tours and festivals due to the need for social distancing as a method of slowing down the virus’ spread.

“Everyone’s health and safety is the #1 priority!” Keys wrote on Thursday (March 19). “Thank you for your deep love and support, I’ll let you know about new dates as soon as possible. Stay positive! Stay powerful! Keep your frequency high and be kind to one another. I adore u.” A book tour to support her memoir More Myself: A Journey has also been postponed but the book is still on track to be released on March 31.

The "In Common" singer's seventh studio album follows that of 2016's HERE project. During the production of that soundscape, Keys interviewed with Citizens of Humanity and stressed why the right timing leads to an unforgettable listening experiencing with all of her albums.

"I’ve always wanted people to hear all of my albums. I feel like they deserve to be heard all together, and I think that people actually enjoy that about my music—that they can experience the whole thing and get into it, bringing them into the world," Keys said. "I actually care about creating a body of work that really lives in that way. But I think people find their way to it, and there’s also interesting ways now to do things that allow people to hear it the way it was intended. You’ve just got to think about it a little bit differently."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My Beautiful Fam, ⁣ ⁣ I wanted to officially tell you the #MoreMyself Tour & my new album #ALICIA will be postponed. (Good Note: More Myself book will still be available on 3/31🙏🏽🙏🏽) ⁣ ⁣ Everyone’s health and safety is the #1 priority! Thank you for your deep love and support, I’ll let you know about new dates as soon as possible. Stay positive! Stay powerful! Keep your frequency high and be kind to one another. I adore u 💜💜

A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on Mar 19, 2020 at 6:02pm PDT

To remain in-tune with their fans, artists have used social media to their advantage by hosting Instagram Live concerts straight from the comfort of their homes. Singers like John Legend, JoJo, Erykah Badu, and H.E.R. are just a few who've kept up with their lyrical exercises in a  time of social distancing.

The One with Green Eyes (Erykah Badu)
Jason Chandler

Erykah Badu To Perform “Quarantine Concert Series” From Her Bedroom

Erykah Badu is readying an interactive live stream experience for the bargain price of $1. The “quarantine concert series” will be held in the Grammy winner’s bedroom and streamed over social media, she announced on Tuesday (March 17).

“Peace and love, the show must go on,” Badu says in an Instagram video. “Introducing the quarantine concert series live from my bedroom. We’ll be performing right here live this weekend. $1 to get in."

“We gotta’ keep moving y'all,” she added. “We gotta keep this thing going. We’re a community of artists [whose] survival depends on performing, creating, laughing, living, and loving.”

Fans will have the opportunity to choose the songs that Badu performs. She promised to share more details about the interactive concert "soon."

Badu joins John Legend, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Pink and other recording artists who have been using Instagram and other social media outlets to perform for fans while the U.S. (and many countries around the world) remains under home confinement amid the spread of COVID-19.

Watch Badu’s full announcement in the video below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

This weekend . YOU CHOOSE THE Songs by poll . One $ to get in. 1 dollar . We gone pull it off. We gone be calm . You gone help me make it happen . Can’t do it without you. Stay tuned for details . E.Badu

A post shared by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on Mar 17, 2020 at 7:34pm PDT

Drake-Self-Quarantines-Coronavirus
Drake watches a screen alongside other Toronto Raptors fans as they gather to watch Game Six of the NBA Finals outside of Scotiabank Arena on June 13, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.
Cole Burston/Getty Images

Drake Reportedly Self-Isolates After Coming Into Contact With Kevin Durant Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Kevin Durant's positive diagnosis of coronavirus has drawn attention to Drake, who spent time with the rapper a week prior to the global pandemic. Fans can rest easy now that the rapper is practicing social distance in his home.

Sources tell Page Six Wednesday (March 17) the rapper is safe and sound in his lavish home in Toronto. Mr. Aubrey Graham and Durant were seen in West Hollywood last week at hotspot Nice Guy. Durant, who was recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, was in town for the game between the Nets and the Lakers. That game was untimely the last of the season as the NBA suspended remaining games after two players tested positive for the virus.

Since then, Drake has reportedly chilled at home with limited contact with others. When his historic feat on the Billboard Charts was announced Monday (March 16), the rapper posted a few celebratory photos and a video of his basketball court with the caption, “My life for the next however long." Other videos showed him popping champagne with a friend and interaction with a barber.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Mar 11, 2020 at 8:59am PDT

Drake hasn't revealed his status to the public. Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the border between Canada and the U.S. will be temporarily closed to non-essential traffic.

