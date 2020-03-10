Max B Looks Back On Former Beef With Jim Jones: "We Were Young And Crazy"

Max B is looking back on his beef with Jim Jones with a sense of growth by noting how egos got in the way of their friendship.

Since 2019, a series of clips have appeared on the Wave God's YouTube page (yes, he has a YouTube page) from an interview in August. Another clip that has been uploaded from the original interview highlights Max B's infamous fallout with Jim Jones which has since been reconciled.

“It was just egos clashing, a lack of respect, a lack of everything. That sh*t don’t mix well,” he explained. “It should’ve went a different way. I think today, we would’ve handled the situation [differently]. But, we [were] young. We was all crazy.” Part of their beef included the formation of Jones' Byrd Gang collective, which came together in 2006. “I wasn’t there for that. I was just happy to be involved; just in the game. I’m never going to come and try to take anybody’s sh*t” he added.

In between his legal woes, Max B released several mixtapes that helped build his fanbase and influence in hip hop. Originally sentenced in 2009 on conspiracy charges relating to armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault and felony murder, the artist accepted a plea bargain for aggravated manslaughter in 2016 and eventually shaved his time to 12 years with the chance of possible 2021 release.

In the meantime, Biggavelli is proud of his growth. “Now we here," he said. "We older we got kids and people looking at us and we got to set the right example; we can’t be looking crazy out here. It is what it is. It’s all love.”

Max B recently released a joint project with former potégé French Montana Coke Wave 4 as well as House Money and Wave Pack. In an interview with Revolt, producer Paul Couture shared a glimpse behind the rapper's unrelenting creative process.

"It started with a lot of phone calls with Max on what he wanted. The Sade record we did (‘Hold On’), that was Max’s idea. I just had to go and flip the beat," he said in December 2019.

"I’ll send in the music and he’ll send me back what he decided to record to. He’ll usually send me like 30 tracks and I just have to arrange it and clean it all up. It’s always an experimental process because we’re not in the studio together. In the beginning, I would have his vocals super clean in the middle, but Max loves his harmonies and his stacks [of vocals] that he’s known for. He’ll be like, ‘Nah, bro, bring all of that shit up. I want to hear all of those parts at the same time.’ I’ll tell him no one records like that anymore, but Max B."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max B (@maxb140) on Dec 9, 2019 at 10:25am PST

Watch Max B's interview below.