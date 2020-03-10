The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Hadiya Pendleton's family has continued to keep her legacy alive. The Chicago teen is the subject of Team Roc's latest PSA about putting an end to gun violence.
The video titled "Hadiya's Promise" is narrated by her mother Cleopatra Cowley-Pendleton, who shared her daughter's hopes and dreams as well as her own efforts at social justice in her young years. The 15-year-old honor student was killed while hanging in the park with friends by convicted gunman Micheail Ward in January 2013 who mistook the group of teens for a rival gang. Just a week prior, the drum majorette performed at then-President Barack Obama's second inauguration.
Seven years after her death, the teen's story was shared through Team Roc, the philanthropic sector of Jay Z's Roc Nation. The PSA is the second video released under his social justice partnership with the NFL announced last year. The first PSA aired during the Super Bowl and included the family of Bothan Jean, an unarmed black man who was killed by an off-duty police officer.
In Hadiya's PSA, her mother discusses the Orange Tee initiative and the Hadiya's Promise which looks to combat gun violence in Chicago and beyond.
"It wasn't just a bullet that murdered Hadiya," Cowley-Pendleton, says. "It was a bullet that murdered Hadiya, her mom, her dad, her brothers, her friends. We lost all her children, her children's children. We lost generations."
"If we gave the young people something to do, if we provide them with love and care, it would lift the awareness to the young that their voices matter, their lives matter," she adds.
Cowley-Pendleton has continued to speak up against gun violence and appeared with the Mothers of the Movement which include the mothers of unarmed black men who were killed at the hands of police.
Learn more about Hadiya'sPromise here.
When it comes to getting what you want, no one owns the process better than Megan Thee Stallion. The NEXT alum and Houston native is enjoying the recent release of her project Suga and a new viral challenge to accompany her single "Captian Hook." The rapper will share details behind her project and her meteoric rise in the rap game with Elliott Wilson for Tidal's CRWN series.
Streaming live in New York Tuesday (March 10), Megan is more than likely to address her recent battle with her 1501 Certified Entertainment label. The rapper recently blasted the record label for allegedly refusing to renegotiate her contract. The dispute appears to have boiled over after Megan signed with Roc Nation and learned more about the contract that she signed with founder Carl Crawford.
Watch the interview below.
For over ten years, The Wendy Williams Show has dished out celebrity news and everything in between but lately, the drama seems to be more personal. Case in point, Williams' criticism of Nicki Minaj's marriage to childhood friend Kenneth Petty.
While wrapping up Tuesday's episode (March 10) Williams used the last seconds of the show to call out the rapper's decision to marry a registered sex offender. It was recently reported that Petty, 41, was arrested after he failed to register as a sex offender in California months after officially moving to the state last year. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office shared Friday (Mar. 6) that the felony charges were dropped but if he is convicted of the same felony charge, he faces up to 10 years in prison.
While Williams shared her thoughts on the "Yikes" rapper's personal life, she pointed out again how Minaj's marriage could hurt her lucrative brand. "You should have never married him because you’ve ruined everything about what your brand could’ve been..again," she said. "You’re never going to stand a chance when you’re with a man who pulls a knife at rape point."
After Minaj confirmed her relationship with Petty in 2018, she clarified his murky past on social media. “He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship,” she wrote on Instagram to her critics, adding, “But go awf, internet, y’all can’t run my life. y’all can’t even run y’all own life.”
Petty was in fact 15 when he was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995 with the victim (his alleged girlfriend at the time) being 16-years old. Just one year prior in September 1994, NYPD's Sex Offender Unit arrested Petty for “sexual intercourse” with a 16-year-old female. In his case, Petty reportedly used a "knife/cutting instrument" during the incident. Petty was originally charged with rape in the 1st degree, sexual abuse in the first degree, unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. He accepted a plea deal and was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree, and served 4 years in prison.
While Williams didn't go into detail about Petty's past, she did point out his manslaughter charge from 2006. Petty served nearly seven years in prison before his release in May 2013. He was reportedly on supervised release until May 2018, just a few months before Minaj confirmed their relationship.
The two have been seen out and about, recently at Trinidad's Carnival celebration and Marc Jacobs' New York fashion show.
"You’re never going to stand a chance with "John Q" in public because now there’s one thing worse than touching children and pulling knives and that’s murder," Williams said.
Petty has since registered as a sex offender in Calfornia.
Williams and Minaj have gone back and forth for some time now. Minaj addressed Williams' comments about her life on her Queen Radio show in the past. “It’s not about doing your job," Minaj said. "There are people who report the news and there are people who do it with evil intent in their heart, viciousness. And I pray for you because I know you’re hurting and I know you must be sick and humiliated.”
Despite the drama, Minaj has enjoyed the success of her latest single "Yikes" and recently donated $25,000 to St. Jude's Home for Girls in her native home of Trinidad.