Mayor Bill De Blasio Closes Public Schools To Reduce Coronavirus Spread

An unreleased song from Kanye West called "LA Monster," originally slated for his 2019 album Jesus Is King, leaked online over the weekend.
Though all visible links to the song have been taken down, some were able to briefly hear the song. Fans will recognize the title from Kim Kardashian, who posted an early tracklist for the album on her Instagram. It was originally slated to be song no. 6, after "Sunday" – presumably the song that was later titled "Closed On Sunday."
Have faith... pic.twitter.com/2HF4HiPQoq
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 27, 2019
Kanye West was plagued with leaks in 2019. A whole project that was thought to be his album Yandhi leaked online, with features from the likes of Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. But that didn't stop Jesus Is King from topping the Billboard 200, and breaking records by having so much success on the gospel charts and the hip-hop/R&B charts alike.
Fans of Kanye are now excitedly waiting for the rapper/producer's collaboration with Griselda, after a photo surfaced of him standing alongside Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, and Havoc of Mobb Deep.
In mid-January, Washington state experienced its first case of an individual who tested positive for the coronavirus. Now, researchers based in the Pacific-Northwest state have developed a vaccine that they hope is the answer to treating the illness.
According to the Associated Press, medical officials administered the vaccine to four volunteers, all in good health, on Monday (March 16). The research will monitor side effects, how the vaccine supports the immune system, and how the medicine can stop the virus’ mutation by blocking a protein titled “spike” which allows the virus to attack healthy cells.
One of the test's leaders, Dr. Lisa Jackson, also stressed that while this is a breakthrough of sorts, it’s still too early to sign off on administering the vaccine to the masses. “We don’t know whether this vaccine will induce an immune response or whether it will be safe,” Jackson said per the AP. “That’s why we’re doing a trial. It’s not at the stage where it would be possible or prudent to give it to the general population.” It's also important to note that unlike flu shots that contain a harmless or weakened genetic sequence of the cold, the potential COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t contain the virus itself so volunteers signing up for research will not become diagnosed with the illness.
The U.S. National Institutes of Health’s Dr. Anthony Fauci stated that although a vaccine is still being developed and tested, people who’ve tested positive for the virus might not receive the medication “for 12 to 18 months.” While the medical field awaits a successful trial run of a vaccine, medical technology companies are working to mass produce tests that'll reveal results within two hours. According to TIME, Becton Dickson (BD) is planning to gain approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve that fast-acting testing kit for those stateside who believe they've contracted the coronavirus. Tests from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) currently take up to 24 hours to reveal results.
In China and countries in Europe, officials have began using the testing equipment from BD to gain adequate numbers of those who've been diagnosed with the virus, and leading them to be quarantined and receive medical attention while ultimately slowing down the rate as to which the virus has been spreading. In a report by Vox, Donald Trump and his administration's slow response to the outbreak has rattled the timeline of when medical officials can adequately treat patients. The amount of testing kits that could've been divvied out upon the virus' initial outbreak might've presented a chance to outpace the contagion.
Late-night shows may be on hiatus due to the coronavirus, but this hasn't stopped Trevor Noah from delivering some well-needed laughs and reliable information.
The comedian shared a special message for fans Monday from his home with the hashtag, #AloneTogether. While confirming that the show will be on a hiatus, he also discussed the importance of keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) regulations that strongly suggest washing your hands and limit social gatherings.
"We at the Daily Show have decided we're not going to have any shows next week and we won't record anything from the studio because we're trying to do our part to socially distance ourselves," he said.
He also explained the difference between social distancing and quarantines, which have caused panic and the spread of misinformation. "I know it's confusing but social distancing means trying to stay away from people as much as possible. Six to ten feet if you have to be in public, but let's try to stay away from bars and restaurants." The tip comes after some news analysts suggested to go out a support local business, an idea that's sweet in nature, but dangerous to practice.
Another rumor has spread about a national mandatory two-week quarantine that has floated around the web with the White House debunking it over the weekend. The Verge reports the note was spread throughout text messages in connection to The Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, known as the Stafford Act.
“Please be advised. Within 48 to 72 hours the President will evoke what is called the Stafford Act,” it reads. “Stock up on whatever you guys need to make sure you have a two week supply of everything. Please forward to your network.”
Text message rumors of a national #quarantine are FAKE. There is no national lockdown. @CDCgov has and will continue to post the latest guidance on #COVID19. #coronavirus
— NSC (@WHNSC) March 16, 2020
This isn't true as the Stafford Act does not have a section that would give guidance to the federal government to enforce a mandatory quarantine. New York City mayor Bill de Blasio also debunked the rumor that Manhattan would be quarantined.
NO, there is NO TRUTH to rumors about Manhattan being quarantined. Whoever is spreading this misinformation, PLEASE STOP NOW!
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 12, 2020
The CDC has recommended people who might have COVID-19 symptoms to self-quarantine, in an effort to reduce their exposure to others.
Noah has promised to deliver some laughs during these trying times with jokes about families buying toiletries in bulk and more.
Check out his #AloneTogether message up top.