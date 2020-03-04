Megan Thee Stallion Teases Debut Album Amid Label Drama

The Houston rapper plans to drop 'Suga' on March 6.

Despite ongoing legal drama with her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment, Megan Thee Stallion is determined to drop her debut album this week. The Houston Hottie unveiled the tracklist and cover art for her upcoming Suga LP on Wednesday (March 4).

Meanwhile, 1501 boss Carl Crawford, filed for an emergency court hearing to potentially block the release, TMZ reports. Although Megan was granted an emergency restraining order earlier in the week, Crawford reportedly claims in court documents that she still has to get his approval to drop music. He also notes that legal disputes must be handled in arbitration, per her contract.

Crawford wanted a court hearing to be scheduled for Wednesday but its unclear his request was granted.

The retired baseball player has found his name back in headlines after Megan blasted his record label for allegedly refusing to renegotiate her contract. The dispute appears to have boiled over after Megan signed with Roc Nation and learned more about the contract that she signed with 1501. As it stands, Meg gets 40% of her earnings and the remaining 60% goes to the label.

In an interview with Billboard, Crawford confirmed the 60-40 deal but added, “It's a great contract for a first-timer. What contract gives parts of their masters and 40% royalties and all that kind of stuff? Ask Jay-Z to pull one of his artists' first contracts, and let's compare it to what Megan got... I guarantee they won't ever show you that.”