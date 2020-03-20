eminem-mike-tyson-podcast-1584740789
YouTube

Mike Tyson Believes Eminem "Knows What It's Like To Be A N***a"

March 20, 2020 - 6:21 pm by Desire Thompson

Nah.

Podcasts are ridiculously popular thanks to the freeing and filterless conversation that ensues between unlikely characters. So when Mike Tyson tapped Eminem for his latest episode of Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson, we should have expected what would happen next.

Em and Tyson enjoyed discussing the rapper's impeccable career and then some. The conversation hit an awkward bump at the 45:55 mark when Tyson compared Em's life to the Black experience.

"Everything you got was, f**kin'—not even given to you," Tyson said. "You f**kin' slaved for it, you know what I mean? You're the only white guy that knows what it's like to be a n***a."

"Not sure how to answer that," the rapper nervously responded. "But, uh, nah man. It's uh ... I mean, you know, we all got our story."

We totally do. Don't let slave movies confuse you. The Black experience isn't always embroiled in pain but I guess we all say silly things in front of rap legends.

Elsewhere in the interview, the rapper discussed his viral Oscars performance of "Lose Yourself" which Eminem himself has refused to watch. "I'mma tell you why I'm making that face," he said at the 31:07 mark about his frustrations over the performances.

"Because when I went there, everything was cool, right? I go through the first verse, and they had the mic pack that you wear on your belt and I'm rappin', and all of sudden I see between my legs, the motherf**kin' pack swinging."

He tried to save the performance but was able to grab the mic pack before the song came to an end. "So I'm rapping the lyrics while I'm doing this, and then I'm like, 'Man, I'll just put it in my front pocket. F**k it. By that time, the song's over, and I'm, like, 'Man, what the f**k?' We rehearsed for that s**t—I know the words to 'Lose Yourself,' right—but we rehearsed that s**t extra, extra, extra just so we didn't f**k that up. And then that was the one thing we didn't plan for, and of course it went wrong ... I haven't watched it."

When it comes to the best parts of his life, Eminem has fatherhood to thank. He's helped raise two of his nieces in addition to his daughter Hallie. "I have a niece that I have help raised too that's pretty much like a daughter to me and she is 26," he says. "And I have a younger one that's 17 now. So when I think about my accomplishments that's probably the thing I'm the most proud of is that—is being able to raise kids."

Check out the interview above.

In This Story:

Popular

Erykah Badu To Perform “Quarantine Concert Series” From Her Bedroom

From the Web

More on Vibe

Shirley-Family-Immune-Booster-Coronavirus
Twitter

Jamaican Family Living In Wuhan, China Shares Natural Recipe To Boost Immune System

A family residing in the center of the coronavirus outbreak is sharing holistic practices and gentle reminders to ease the growing anxiety across the social stratosphere.

On Monday (March 16) Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness shared a video from The Shirleys Family on Twitter, a family of four from Jamaica who is currently residing in Wuhan, China. “We want you to know that in spite of the worldwide pandemic of the coronavirus, there is light at the end of the tunnel, and there is hope,” Eileen, the matriarch of the family says.

In addition to discussing their devotion to their faith and staying indoors, the family also shared a drink from their native home that has reportedly boosted their immune system. It includes a strong mix of garlic, honey, ginger, sour oranges, and apple cider vinegar. While it might not be tasty to the masses, it does the job for them as none of the four members have contracted the coronavirus.

All of the ingredients have strong health benefits. Apple cider vinegar fights bacteria, aids weight loss, reduces cholesterol, lowers blood sugar levels, and improves the symptoms of diabetes. Garlic and ginger have been proven to help combat the common cold and can reduce blood pressure. While organic honey can be hard to find, it can heal wounds, kill unwanted bacteria and fungus, treat digestive issues and much more. Sour oranges, known as Citrus aurantium, can help aid weight loss, indigestion, fungal skin infections, athletic performance, and reduce high blood pressure.

Eileen stresses that their practices aren't a seal on the virus and that it might not work for everyone. But something that will work for everyone is the Shirleys' amazing sense of optimism. “This war can be won, and it will be won if everyone plays their part,” their youngest son Cruz says. “We can limit the spread by taking personal responsibility for our safety and obeying the instructions that the government and authorities give us. This everybody’s fight.”

Watch their insightful video below.

A Jamaican family living in Wuhan, China where the Coronavirus (Covid-19) was first discovered, had a message for us back home currently dealing with the outbreak. The family shared some useful tips; here’s their story. pic.twitter.com/RPRM9AtLyW

— Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) March 16, 2020

Continue Reading
Drake-Self-Quarantines-Coronavirus
Drake watches a screen alongside other Toronto Raptors fans as they gather to watch Game Six of the NBA Finals outside of Scotiabank Arena on June 13, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.
Cole Burston/Getty Images

Drake Reportedly Self-Isolates After Coming Into Contact With Kevin Durant Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Kevin Durant's positive diagnosis of coronavirus has drawn attention to Drake, who spent time with the rapper a week prior to the global pandemic. Fans can rest easy now that the rapper is practicing social distance in his home.

Sources tell Page Six Wednesday (March 17) the rapper is safe and sound in his lavish home in Toronto. Mr. Aubrey Graham and Durant were seen in West Hollywood last week at hotspot Nice Guy. Durant, who was recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, was in town for the game between the Nets and the Lakers. That game was untimely the last of the season as the NBA suspended remaining games after two players tested positive for the virus.

Since then, Drake has reportedly chilled at home with limited contact with others. When his historic feat on the Billboard Charts was announced Monday (March 16), the rapper posted a few celebratory photos and a video of his basketball court with the caption, “My life for the next however long." Other videos showed him popping champagne with a friend and interaction with a barber.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Mar 11, 2020 at 8:59am PDT

Drake hasn't revealed his status to the public. Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the border between Canada and the U.S. will be temporarily closed to non-essential traffic.

Continue Reading
Vanessa Hudgens-Apologizes-Coronavirus-Comments
Vanessa Hudgens attends ELLE's 25th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration presented by L'Oreal Paris, Hearts On Fire and CALVIN KLEIN at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on October 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

Vanessa Hudgens Issues Apology For Coronavirus Comments

Actress Vanessa Hudgens has issued an apology after making unsettling comments about the coronavirus pandemic.

During an Instagram Live session Monday (March 16), the Bad Boys 3 actress answered questions from fans including one who mentioned self- quarantines could last until the summer.

“Um, yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bulls***t,” she said. “I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?”

Glad to know the respect is there but the intention was clearly not as she tried to backtrack her comments. it was too late as the portion was ripped and shared on other platforms. Critics suggested the actress might be under the influence of alcohol due to her St. Patrick's Day celebrations on social media.

After the spread of the video. Hudgens issued an apology and mentioned how her comments were taken out of context. She also shared on her IG story that she has remained indoors like everyone else and is taking the pandemic seriously.

See reactions to her comments below.

Everyone: We’re all in this together

Vanessa Hudgens: lol bitch you thought

— J'na Jefferson (@jnajefferson) March 17, 2020

not Vanessa Hudgens saying everyone should just get corona bc death is inevitable rich people are NUTS!!!!!pic.twitter.com/sJElvhWCvB

— lilnanie☁️✨ (@nalaeanais) March 17, 2020

Vanessa Hudgens wrote a long, heartfelt iPhone note apology and this was the top reply 😂😂😂 I’m fucking dying. This app is so goddam rude I love it https://t.co/6jyevLZwMT

— KFC (@KFCBarstool) March 17, 2020

Vanessa Hudgens: “T as in Troy?”

Zac Efron: “No, T as in The Biggest Dumbass” pic.twitter.com/FOMo3qX684

— jahed (@jaddd183) March 17, 2020

Vanessa Hudgens releases a video addressing the backlash she received over her #coronavirus comments.

her PR team must be in chaos right now pic.twitter.com/uxcfidwVt7

— Stacey Hoffman (@staceyhoffmannn) March 17, 2020

This bitch Vanessa Hudgens is high AF talking nonsense about the #CoronaVirus...😩😷 pic.twitter.com/2I54jIUpDd

— Gianni Versanchez 🇬🇹 (@Primo_1mx) March 17, 2020

no one:

vanessa hudgens: pic.twitter.com/1xjSWCksG4

— valeria (@kingjimin) March 17, 2020

Everyone when they hear what Vanessa Hudgens said about coronavirus on IG live pic.twitter.com/dFLw3VmH5D

— Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) March 17, 2020

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music

9h ago

New Music Friday: The Weeknd, J. Balvin, Sada Baby And More

Music

8h ago

NEXT: Chika Talks ‘Industry Games’ EP, Building Stability Beyond Viral Moments

News

1d ago

Jamaican Family Living In Wuhan, China Shares Natural Recipe To Boost Immune System