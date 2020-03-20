The Vibe Mix Newsletter
A family residing in the center of the coronavirus outbreak is sharing holistic practices and gentle reminders to ease the growing anxiety across the social stratosphere.
On Monday (March 16) Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness shared a video from The Shirleys Family on Twitter, a family of four from Jamaica who is currently residing in Wuhan, China. “We want you to know that in spite of the worldwide pandemic of the coronavirus, there is light at the end of the tunnel, and there is hope,” Eileen, the matriarch of the family says.
In addition to discussing their devotion to their faith and staying indoors, the family also shared a drink from their native home that has reportedly boosted their immune system. It includes a strong mix of garlic, honey, ginger, sour oranges, and apple cider vinegar. While it might not be tasty to the masses, it does the job for them as none of the four members have contracted the coronavirus.
All of the ingredients have strong health benefits. Apple cider vinegar fights bacteria, aids weight loss, reduces cholesterol, lowers blood sugar levels, and improves the symptoms of diabetes. Garlic and ginger have been proven to help combat the common cold and can reduce blood pressure. While organic honey can be hard to find, it can heal wounds, kill unwanted bacteria and fungus, treat digestive issues and much more. Sour oranges, known as Citrus aurantium, can help aid weight loss, indigestion, fungal skin infections, athletic performance, and reduce high blood pressure.
Eileen stresses that their practices aren't a seal on the virus and that it might not work for everyone. But something that will work for everyone is the Shirleys' amazing sense of optimism. “This war can be won, and it will be won if everyone plays their part,” their youngest son Cruz says. “We can limit the spread by taking personal responsibility for our safety and obeying the instructions that the government and authorities give us. This everybody’s fight.”
Watch their insightful video below.
A Jamaican family living in Wuhan, China where the Coronavirus (Covid-19) was first discovered, had a message for us back home currently dealing with the outbreak. The family shared some useful tips; here’s their story. pic.twitter.com/RPRM9AtLyW
— Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) March 16, 2020
Drake Reportedly Self-Isolates After Coming Into Contact With Kevin Durant Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus
Kevin Durant's positive diagnosis of coronavirus has drawn attention to Drake, who spent time with the rapper a week prior to the global pandemic. Fans can rest easy now that the rapper is practicing social distance in his home.
Sources tell Page Six Wednesday (March 17) the rapper is safe and sound in his lavish home in Toronto. Mr. Aubrey Graham and Durant were seen in West Hollywood last week at hotspot Nice Guy. Durant, who was recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, was in town for the game between the Nets and the Lakers. That game was untimely the last of the season as the NBA suspended remaining games after two players tested positive for the virus.
Since then, Drake has reportedly chilled at home with limited contact with others. When his historic feat on the Billboard Charts was announced Monday (March 16), the rapper posted a few celebratory photos and a video of his basketball court with the caption, “My life for the next however long." Other videos showed him popping champagne with a friend and interaction with a barber.
View this post on Instagram
Drake hasn't revealed his status to the public. Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the border between Canada and the U.S. will be temporarily closed to non-essential traffic.
Actress Vanessa Hudgens has issued an apology after making unsettling comments about the coronavirus pandemic.
During an Instagram Live session Monday (March 16), the Bad Boys 3 actress answered questions from fans including one who mentioned self- quarantines could last until the summer.
“Um, yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bulls***t,” she said. “I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?”
Glad to know the respect is there but the intention was clearly not as she tried to backtrack her comments. it was too late as the portion was ripped and shared on other platforms. Critics suggested the actress might be under the influence of alcohol due to her St. Patrick's Day celebrations on social media.
After the spread of the video. Hudgens issued an apology and mentioned how her comments were taken out of context. She also shared on her IG story that she has remained indoors like everyone else and is taking the pandemic seriously.
See reactions to her comments below.
Everyone: We’re all in this together
Vanessa Hudgens: lol bitch you thought
— J'na Jefferson (@jnajefferson) March 17, 2020
not Vanessa Hudgens saying everyone should just get corona bc death is inevitable rich people are NUTS!!!!!pic.twitter.com/sJElvhWCvB
— lilnanie☁️✨ (@nalaeanais) March 17, 2020
Vanessa Hudgens wrote a long, heartfelt iPhone note apology and this was the top reply 😂😂😂 I’m fucking dying. This app is so goddam rude I love it https://t.co/6jyevLZwMT
— KFC (@KFCBarstool) March 17, 2020
Vanessa Hudgens: “T as in Troy?”
Zac Efron: “No, T as in The Biggest Dumbass” pic.twitter.com/FOMo3qX684
— jahed (@jaddd183) March 17, 2020
Vanessa Hudgens releases a video addressing the backlash she received over her #coronavirus comments.
her PR team must be in chaos right now pic.twitter.com/uxcfidwVt7
— Stacey Hoffman (@staceyhoffmannn) March 17, 2020
This bitch Vanessa Hudgens is high AF talking nonsense about the #CoronaVirus...😩😷 pic.twitter.com/2I54jIUpDd
— Gianni Versanchez 🇬🇹 (@Primo_1mx) March 17, 2020
no one:
vanessa hudgens: pic.twitter.com/1xjSWCksG4
— valeria (@kingjimin) March 17, 2020
Everyone when they hear what Vanessa Hudgens said about coronavirus on IG live pic.twitter.com/dFLw3VmH5D
— Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) March 17, 2020