Apple and Netflix will no longer be participating in this year’s SXSW festival as concerns over the coronavarius continue to grow. The tech giants join Facebook, Twitter CEO Jack Dorcey, TikTok, Amazon Studios, and more companies in pulling out of annual music and film festival held in Austin, Tex.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Netflix planned to screen five films during the festival, including Kenya Barris’ new sitcom #BlackExcellence. Apple was expected to premiere three projects that will air on the Apple TV platform, including a Beastie Boys documentary directed by Spike Jonze.
Despite concerns and a petition calling for SXSW to be cancelled this year, festival organizers don't plan on pulling the plug. “As a result of this dialogue and the recommendations of Austin Public Health, we are proceeding with the 2020 event with the health and safety of our attendees, staff, and volunteers are our top priority,” reads a statement on the festival website.
Festival organizers are working closely with local state and federal agencies “to plan for a safe event.” Additionally, APH has remained in communication with the CDC and health departments around the country.
“At this time, no health departments in the state have requested the cancellation of any gatherings as the current risk of person-to-person spread in their jurisdictions remains low,” the statement continues. Historically, March is not a peak international travel month in Austin, but we will continue to monitor.”
SXSW 2020 is scheduled to run from March 13-22.
Twitter wants users to share their “fleeting thoughts” and “momentary opinions” without any pressure. The social media app is currently testing a new feature called “Fleets” in Brazil, which is basically its own version of Instagram Stories and Snapchat posts.
“We want to make it possible for you to have conversations on the platform in new ways with less pressure and more control,” Twitter Product Manager Mo Al Adam wrote on the company’s blog on Wednesday (March 4). “This is the reason why we will test, starting today in Brazil, a new feature called Fleets, a way to have conversations initiated with your fleeting thoughts.
“Fleets are for you to share your ideas and momentary opinions. These posts disappear after 24 hours and have no Retweets, likes or public comments. In an initial survey, people told us that, once the Fleets are gone, they are more comfortable sharing everyday and everyday thoughts. We hope that those people who are not usually comfortable with Tweeting use Fleets to talk about the reflections that come to their head.”
Brazil was chosen as the first testing location because its one of the countries where people talk the most on Twitter. The company plans to expand the feature globally but some users don’t seem happy about the idea.
Shortly after the announcement, the hashtag #RIPTwitter began trending. Read some of the reactions below.
Everyone: oh twitter please add an edit button Twitter: how about add stories #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/os5GnUkDNl
— Trias (@triasdims) March 5, 2020
Twitter users:- add an edit button!
Twitter:- *adds stories to twitter*
Twitter users:- #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/aMrq0SMi4y
— EscaRAW🐝 (@kamuikilla15) March 5, 2020
#RIPTwitter Twitter is adding stories or some shit and not important shit like An edit button? the fuck??? pic.twitter.com/UzMbdKP9Ct
— Junno Ocomen (@junnoocomen02) March 5, 2020
#RIPTwitter Us: Can we have an edit button?
Twitter: Nah, but here's stories
Us: pic.twitter.com/mVjBQi0JVf
— Lactoles.vfx 🏳️🌈 on ig⁷ (@kpopstripperr) March 5, 2020
#RIPTwitter is trending because Twitter is adding the 24hr story function like IG and FB :/
we just wanted the edit tweet button and a way to organize bookmarks we didnt ask for this-
— 두유 SOY ⁷ ☾ ☻🌿 (@soyjinnie) March 5, 2020
Despite ongoing legal drama with her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment, Megan Thee Stallion is determined to drop her debut album this week. The Houston Hottie unveiled the tracklist and cover art for her upcoming Suga LP on Wednesday (March 4).
SUGA 3/6 #REALHOTGIRLSHIT pic.twitter.com/v6dUZjWgXj
— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) March 4, 2020
Meanwhile, 1501 boss Carl Crawford, filed for an emergency court hearing to potentially block the release, TMZ reports. Although Megan was granted an emergency restraining order earlier in the week, Crawford reportedly claims in court documents that she still has to get his approval to drop music. He also notes that legal disputes must be handled in arbitration, per her contract.
Crawford wanted a court hearing to be scheduled for Wednesday but its unclear his request was granted.
The retired baseball player has found his name back in headlines after Megan blasted his record label for allegedly refusing to renegotiate her contract. The dispute appears to have boiled over after Megan signed with Roc Nation and learned more about the contract that she signed with 1501. As it stands, Meg gets 40% of her earnings and the remaining 60% goes to the label.
In an interview with Billboard, Crawford confirmed the 60-40 deal but added, “It's a great contract for a first-timer. What contract gives parts of their masters and 40% royalties and all that kind of stuff? Ask Jay-Z to pull one of his artists' first contracts, and let's compare it to what Megan got... I guarantee they won't ever show you that.”