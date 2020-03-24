The Vibe Mix Newsletter
One of the world’s largest sports gatherings has a new date. According to the Associated Press, Japan's Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take action in 2021 due to health concerns over COVID-19. The virus' global outbreak has placed a halt on a number of planned gatherings and grounded various travel plans leading into the spring and summer months.
"In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community," a statement from the International Olympic Committee reads.
The games were set to begin July 24-August 7, with the AP noting hotels and other entities previously signed off on contracts for those dates. While the postponement must happen on a date before the summer next year, it’ll still be referred to as the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The news website also published that the country has reportedly spent $28 billion in accommodations and preparations. Although the torch relay was set to begin this week (March 26), the display will live in Fukushima, Japan.
Due to war, the Olympics in 1916, 1940 and 1944 were canceled, but the AP states this is the first time the Olympics were postponed, even due to a virus. Globally, the number of positive cases for COVID-19 reached upwards of 375,000.
Toronto's illustrious R&B duo dvsn has assured fans that their third album is right around the corner.
Originally slated for March, A Muse in Her Feelings will hit streaming platforms on April 17. The rollout has been a strong one thanks to the release of "A Muse" in January and "Between Us" featuring Snoh Aalegra. The album will also include 2019's “Miss Me?” and “No Cryin” (featuring Future).
"Between Us" is full of intimate vibrations only Nineteen85 and Daniel Daley can bring but fans might remember the song's sample for a few reasons. With a sample of Usher's "Nice and Show," the song also gives a production credit to Jimir Reece Davis also known as Amorphous. The Philly native has made a name for himself with unique and particular mashups of today's R&B stars and yesterday's divine classics.
Amorphous has mashed up a few of dvsn's standout tracks like "Too Deep" with Aaliyah's "Rock The Boat," with much success. The budding producer shared how he played a part in dvsn's latest single.
"I had no idea that in November of 2019, Nineteen85, one half of DVSN, would reach out to me after hearing a mashup of mine that I did one of their tracks with Usher's 'Nice and Slow.'" he said on YouTube.
"It wasn't the first run-in I had with DVSN on social media, as my mashup I had done of Aaliyah's 'Rock The Boat' and DVSN's 'Too Deep' had gone viral a couple of years prior, but this was the first time I was granted the ability to have a conversation with one of my idols. The conversation ended with me knowing that that one little mashup that I had created the day before the conversation, completely out of boredom and a need to create, would turn into an actual track on their album, and I'd be part of it."
"All of those years of hard work, or the years of me just creating simply out of the need to create, had paid off. I actually have a placement on OVO, with arguably one of my favorite duos of all time," he added.
“The whole idea behind dvsn is, we’re going to give you the unexpected,” Daley explained to Billboard about the duo's creative process. “We are going to go against the grain — be divided from the bunch and separated from the past. The moment you think we’re going to go left, we’re going to do a hard right.”
Dvsn isn't the only project from OVO Sound arriving this year. PartyNextDoor, Roy Woods, Majid Jordan, and Drake are all expected to release albums.
Listen to "Between Us" below.
After a short delay, Erykah Badu is ready to give fans what they have been waiting for. The “Bag Lady” singer is officially kicking off Quarantine Concert Series: Apocalypse One streamed live from her bedroom.
Fans can view the intimate concert for a $1 dollar entry fee. “It’s a pretty ambitious project,” Badu said in a rehearsal video posted to her Facebook page on Monday (March 23) night. “I said I was going to do it, I told my fans that I would, and that’s what I’m going to do.”
The Grammy winner also took to Instagram Live to explain some of the politics of being signed to a record label, and why she's charging an entry fee. “We rely on our live shows and all of our live shows got canceled indefinitely,” said Badu.
“We’re not rich people, we just play rich people on TV. Some of us only have one form of income and that’s [live] shows. I wanted to create another revenue of income and you are helping me do that in a big way because this is an experiment. There’s nobody in between me and that dollar.”
Badu's setlist will be handpicked by logged-in fans who vote during the stream. Her performance begins at 1 AM ET/12 AM CST/ 10 PM PST. and you can watch the show on her official site.