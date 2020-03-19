The Vibe Mix Newsletter
In the past four years, rapper Chika’s fans fell in love with her confident delivery, scrunch up your face punchlines, and honest storytelling. The Montgomery, Ala. native started sharing her verses to popular beats on her Instagram page in 2016, a common digital rag-to-riches tale. Viral video after viral video brought her more acclaim, most notably her verses to J Cole’s “1985 (Intro To ‘The Fall Off’)” and Cardi B's “Money,” which the New York rapper co-signed. To leverage her momentum, Chika moved to Los Angeles to go all the way with her artistry in January 2019.
“I didn't come out here being able to afford a place in L.A.,” she reflects on the eve of the release of her debut EP Industry Games. "I never went home," she continues. The stars aligned and in June 2019, Chika signed to Warner Records. By then, she had gained hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram from showcasing her witty bars. Ahead of her EP, Chika dropped two singles: “Can’t Explain It” featuring Charlie Wilson, which incorporates lyrics from Tamia’s “So Into You,” and the dreamy “High Rises.” But Chika wants more and isn’t stopping at being a social media phenomenon disrupting timelines. “I been existing in a world I made my own, but the internet is temporary, now I crave a home,” she raps on the “Intro” track, acknowledging her official transition to the recording artist title. The 23-year-old is intentional about building a career with quality music that doesn’t rely on constant virality.
“When I say now I crave a home, it's like stability,” she explains. “Something that isn’t based on visibility and having to have my face at the forefront of everything and every moment and having to beg people to care about what I'm putting out. The home that I crave is the home that I built so far in the industry and it’s the one that I want to furnish at this point,” she continues.
The project is a reflection of the raw talent Chika showcased in her viral videos. Chika sprinkles her wisdom, flexes her singing vocals, pours out her heart, and knits together stories that define her internal growing pains in the past year. Norwegian producer Lido, who’s previously worked with Chance the Rapper, Jaden Smith, and Halsey, laced Chika's soul and gospel-influenced hip-hop beats. When making the album Chika wanted each track to embody humility and her favorite hip-hop storytellers, such as J. Cole, Mac Miller, Wale, and the elusive Andre 3000, who she calls her “only dream collaboration.”
Chika did want to shy away from projections often placed on Black women in hip-hop. “I wanted to avoid making my career about just my body and not even in a way to be like a weirdo who's like, ‘Oh no all the girls are just strippers,’” she explains over the phone. Jermaine Dupri recently made the sexist jab about today’s popular women in rap.
“I don't feel that way at all,” she elaborates. “But I do mean in terms of having to be this body-positive rapper. I just want to take the central filters off of women's bodies when it comes to what we do in music because I do work hard. I didn't want to be thinking about being plus-size or being like queer or anything like that or having to water down my music or approach. I just wanted it to be very realistic and very me.”
Industry Games gives us a fuller scope of what Chika values as she gets over the indie creator to signed rapper learning curve. On the title track, she uses a speedy flow to call out rappers who are solely in the game for the windfall and who copy styles for their advantage. “Watch how these ni**as be so quick to bite it,” she raps. “I let them in but they never be quite it / Imitation is just inspiration, if you feel like takin' just be sure that you cite it.”
She showcases her vocals over spacey warps and moody organs on “Songs About You,” gushing about meeting Jay-Z and Diddy and blocking out naysayers on her path to success. “I started singing before I started rapping actually,” she shares. “So I'm very comfortable with what makes me feel very at home. I'm from Alabama, so most of my sounds are very soulful and I like melody.”
On “Balencies,” Chika reflects on her success again through the lens of material possession. The track is dedicated to luxury Balenciagas footwear, which was once out of her reach. But now she doesn’t think twice about owning them, she says. “One pair is out, one in the closet ‘cause I left ‘em there / Remind me every single night spent writing raps ups in my closet/ I ain’t sleep much, but it paid off ‘cause it got me here,” she raps over the gospel choir loops.
With fortune comes seeing the true colors of those in your corner, something Chika knows well now. On “Designer,” Chika vents about losing a close friend after going to a new level. It’s about “having money now and being in a position where you can be taken advantage of by people you don't expect to be taken advantage of,” she shares.
Chika is vulnerable about her romantic relationship needs at this time of her life on “On My Way." When you hear her rap, “I wanna thank you for bein' my person / You say you need me / And that feelin' is mutual / I'm so glad that you see me, it's beautiful,” it’s easy to presume, she is expressing gratitude to a love interest. But Chika said an emotionally unavailable person she was dating inspired the track. “I was writing it as a self-soothing track because the person that I was dating at the time was so like not present that I needed to hear all the words that I'm hearing or that you hear me say on 'On My Way.'” Chika doesn't find sharing her emotions on wax difficult because being open is part of her makeup. “I'm a Pisces, I cry every day,” she laughs. “I've always been the sharing type.” Chika ends her EP with the uplifting “Crown,” and it’s a full-circle moment as it was the first rap song she ever wrote when she was 19.
Chika dropped Industry Games at the start of a new decade when hip-hop is at the top of the Billboard charts and influencing everything from popular Tik Tok challenges to an anthem for the COVID-19 pandemic. She predicts hip-hop will continue to hugely shape popular culture in the 2020s.
“I think we're going to hit a creative renaissance and there's going to be a lot more people being honest with things they can offer...and being willing to play around,” she said. “I also think that for every up there is a down and there's an equal and opposite reaction to everything. So I feel like we're going to see a lot more bullshit too and the manufactured things that people eat up nowadays because it's a business before anything in certain ways.” These are indeed industry games.
“I think I might be happy.”
It’s one of the first things we hear on Broward County, Florida rapper Robb Bank$’s most recent project, Road to Falconia. If you’re a longtime listener, the tagline is familiar, as Bank$ has been using it throughout his music for nearly a decade. The phrase—taken from the U.S. version of the young adult drama series Skins—is built in to be a noncommittal response for how Bank$ could be feeling on any given day, across any given project.
When we meet in late January, at the Kandypens house in the Hollywood Hills, Bank$ is finally straightforward.
“I’m happy,” the 25-year-old creative says. He’s settled across from me on a gray couch, the two of us sitting opposite a blazing fire. Bank$ is wearing a lime green jacket over a softer, worn-in grass green Weezer T-shirt, and green velvet Off-White Timberlands. “Not with my spot, because I always want more,” he continues. “I’m an artist: I’m hungry. I always want more and more and more. But I’m happy with the little genre and niche I’ve created for myself. I like it because I feel like all my fans is smart. All my supporters are smart.”
When I tell Bank$ we, as listeners, have to be willing to put in a certain amount of work to keep up with him, he laughs.
“Yeah, ‘cause you got to listen or you’re not gonna catch nothing I’m saying and talking about,” he says. “You’re not going to get the little hidden messages.”
To be a fan of Robb Bank$ is to commit yourself to repeat listens, constant Googling, and immersion in as much obscure pop culture as possible. Since I began listening to Bank$, I’ve made it a point to watch anime series he endlessly references in his songs; One Punch Man, My Hero Academia, and Inuyasha are a few.
Bank$ and his stans exemplify a top-level partnership between artist and listener, one unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. That degree of dedication—a choice of endless studying—has become enmeshed with my personal approach to music consumption. It’s why nearly every other hip-hop artist can seem bland to me in comparison. To put it simply, Robb Bank$ is my favorite rapper. And, much to my dismay, he’s retiring.
“I’m trying to put artists on,” he says of his new career direction. “When I look at the artists that I’ve helped break—and I’ve never spoken on this, especially publicly, on an interview scale. It’s never been with paperwork, ‘cause I was young and I just… the way I am, I see talent and I’m like, ‘I just want to help you.’ I don’t know why, but that’s just how I’ve always been. I just want to help. If I got a platform, I’mma help you.”
Bank$ lists in-house producer Cris Dinero, and rappers Ski Mask the Slump God and the late XXXTentacion among the unofficial beneficiaries of his guidance.
“Half of Florida, I took on their first tour,” he continues. “I took DaBaby on tour. Road 2 Falconia tour in 2017. Me, DaBaby, and Kid Trunks. That’s how I met Baby, and I’m so happy for him. He’s doing great. The thing that I love, that I’ve noticed a pattern of, it’s like, ‘Yo, everybody that I came in contact with or helped or put on a tour of mine, they always got right.’”
Bank$ says he’s chosen to have such an active role in artists’ careers because of the lack of a shepherding presence in his own.
“When I was 16, 17, I used to pray a ni**a would just come and I have a big homie in the music business,” he says. “[Birdman] was the only one that did that. Only one that ever did that for me. That’s Unc.”
While Bank$ makes it clear any reports of him previously signing to Cash Money are “fake news,” the artist has been working with Rich Gang Management and soaking up game from the No. 1 Stunna himself since at least 2017. All the while, he’s been working to position himself as a boss in his own right. Bank$’s current company is called 430 Entertainment, evolved from the nascent Smart Stunna (SS) Records. “Even with Bird, that’s my inspiration as far as like, a CEO and just building, accomplishing what he accomplished from nothing,” Bank$ says. “From just being a young ni**a in New Orleans, in the slums, and made a billion-dollar company.”
Robb Bank$’s self-proclaimed magnum opus, Falconia, will serve as his exit from the recording artist lifestyle and into full-blown mogul status. “You’re still going to get content from me, but there will be no more ‘Robb Bank$’ projects,” he explains. “No more full bodies of work.”
Bank$ released his first full-length solo project in 2012, the underground hit Calendars, which saw Bank$ spitting over well-known, throwback beats like Aaliyah’s “One in a Million” and Master P’s “Bout It, Bout It,” as well as recent, subterranean production from SBTRKT and Clams Casino. The marriage of old and new, hardened and hazy, quickly put Bank$ on the radar of listeners frequenting the Tumblr platform, in its heyday. “I can’t even listen to that sh*t no more,” Bank$ admits. “Like that type of sh*t is just, the style of rap was older. It was more traditional.”
Post-Calendars, Bank$ has announced new drops like clockwork; while numerous EPs, mixtapes, and official albums have come about, not all of the projects have seen the light of day. It’s one of several facets that makes the MC an enigma. “It’s a lot of music that exists,” he says. “People be thinking I just be lying. But when you’re an artist, you kinda fried. You kinda crazy. And I know I’m fried. So I’ll do sh*t where I jump the gun and be like, ‘This project is about to come out!’ And I’ll have the name and the concept ready. But then I’ll start recording for it and it’ll turn into something completely different.”
One project fans have been hotly anticipating: the sequel to Bank$’s popular 2016 mixtape No Rooftops, modeled after Lil Wayne’s No Ceilings. In addition to original songs, No Rooftops featured the rapper jacking beats like 2 Chainz’s “Watch Out” and Denzel Curry’s “Ultimate.” In an interlude on the tape, Robb teases the follow-up, saying it could be released within weeks of the original project’s drop. It’s still awaiting a release date.
“[My listeners] will be like, ‘Well, what happened to this? What happened to that?’” Bank$ says. “They be asking me about No Rooftops. That’s like… my ni**a. That’s still gon’ come out, but I’m in a whole different space, you know what I’m saying? I had to do this first.”
Bank$’s current focus, Falconia, is conceptually designed to mirror the Berserk manga, and scheduled to be released in a three-arc rollout in the near future. Despite persistent imploring from his cult fan base, Bank$ won’t say when Falconia, and his subsequent departure, is coming.
“I’ve learned from my mistakes as to don’t say no times,” he tells me. “The thing people don’t understand is, sometimes it is me being a perfectionist, like, ‘No, we can’t put it out yet.’ But a lot of times, it’s the music business.”
According to Bank$, 2019’s Road to Falconia was constructed as a bridge to tide listeners over before Falconia’s orchestrated arcs begin to fall into place. “This one was more so—to the people who read Berserk—it would be like the Black Swordsman Arc,” he explains. “The intro, almost. Just a, ‘Hello, how are you doing? This is me.’”
Considered Arc 0, ahead of three installments to come, Road to Falconia is Robb Bank$ on full display, doling out each of his styles like a money machine. You want to be aurally annihilated by straight bars? “Top Man GOTTI” and “Broward Coward” are for you. You want introspective rhymes that veer toward the vulnerable? “Intro” and “Onme / PrivateShow” are for you.
Bank$ is unsatisfied with simultaneously existing on opposing ends of the standard rap spectrum. Instead, he takes a figurative serrated knife and extends the edges of said spectrum toward territories previously unexplored. To say the result is attention-grabbing would be an understatement. Robb Bank$ knows this.
“That’s the goal, to be honest,” he says. “My goal was always to get people’s attention. Whether you making them upset and making them uncomfortable, making them happy, like anything: any attention for me would be good attention. That’s how I used to think. And I’m just trying to stay true to how I was when I first came in.”
I’ve been in rooms where people are legitimately taken aback by Bank$’s delivery (“I know some people be like, ‘Turn this sh*t the f**k off!’” he jokes), so I press further and ask why he chooses to go to such extremes. He admits it’s his natural inclination.
“I just get bored easily,” he says. “When you’re in the studio for like, 18 hours straight type sh*t, you gon’ do some dumb sh*t. I feel like I have the shortest attention span in the world. So I have to keep doing new stuff. I just want to do something else.”
For Robb Bank$, boredom leads to tracks like the near-inexplicable “430 Kuban Doll,” a Road to Falconia standout. The “interlewd” borrows production from SpaceGhostPurrp’s “730 Goth Blood Gang,” and features jarring, irregular snare chops, and squawks and roars from a pitched-up Bank$, who uses the song to rattle off his own women rapper-influenced version of Pokémon. It sounds like necessary chaos. “It was completely unmixed,” Bank$ says of the finished song. “It sounded like sh*t. We initially was always going to mix it, but we ended up losing the session. The file got corrupted. So I was like, ‘We gotta just put it out how it is.’”
Bank$ also takes a moment in “430 Kuban Doll” to express his frustration over XXXTentacion’s death: “Ni**as took Jah[seh] and I wish they would’ve shot me / ‘Ni**as blew your dog head off and you ain’t kill ‘em?’ / Them ni**as killed X and turned themselves in before we got there.”
While Bank$ is “happy” today, as with any person, that can change at a moment’s notice, especially when dealing with as many losses as Bank$ has experienced. During our conversation, he tells me he started therapy. When I ask specifically why, he exhales deeply. “Bad lifestyle choices,” he says. “Sh*t like that. I just needed to go to therapy.”
He’s had more than one session, and says he plans to proceed with the experience. “I like it,” he says, convincingly. “I like it.”
Like countless others, Bank$ and I have therapy in common. My reasons for therapy tie back to 2016, shortly before I had my very first manic episode; I’ve since been diagnosed as bipolar. In my bouts with extreme mania—a heightened mental state that feels like euphoria on a supernaturally interconnected, yet unstable level—I gravitate heavily toward Bank$. Very heavily. I become hyper-obsessed with his music, tweeting about it, playing it on repeat at max volumes, and finding patterns and “clues” in the music that somehow relate back to me. By the time I’ve reached peak elevation, I’m fully convinced it’s me and Robb against the destructive forces of the world: he’s the voice in the sky and I’m the feet on the ground, getting people ready for a global transformation unlike anything the human race has ever seen. In my mind, Bank$’s discography (and the music of a select few peers) is the audio version of a contemporary Bible, the soundtrack to a new, deeply engaging story of life and creation.
In my most recent episode, last October, I took it a step further and did everything in my power to emulate the rapper: I squawked; I roared; I yelled at the top of my lungs about the opps; I mimicked his outbursts and ad libs. My family sent me straight to a mental hospital, and told me they no longer wanted me to listen to him.
To keep it a buck, I went into this interview thinking I’d have to “break up” with Bank$. I was prepared to tell him to his face that I couldn’t listen to his music anymore, that I couldn’t support him on social media or involve myself in anything that pertained to him, in the slightest.
If anything, the complete opposite happened.
When I tell Bank$ about my manic transformation, a diamond-sprinkled smile extends across his face. “That’s hard,” he says, repeating the phrase several times as I go further into detail. “That’s hard.” It’s a simple response, but it tells me everything I need to know: that I’m a pure fan, and Bank$’s music has done what it was designed to do—stick with me. Neither of us have a real answer for why I react the way I react. There’s no exact way to prevent myself from burrowing him into the chemically imbalanced crevices of my brain. Further, there’s no way to extract what’s already been placed. I might as well enjoy the ride, and enjoy the f**k out of Bank$’s music while I’m riding out, manic or not.
After we wrap up our formal interview, Bank$, his manager, and security guard lead me outside to a black SUV, where Bank$ plays unreleased music, including an updated version of a collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert, tentatively titled “ShootOut.” Minutes earlier, I questioned why Bank$ had not yet released it.
“It’s just timing,” he says. “Everything’s about timing. It’s going to drop at the right time. It’s going to do what it’s supposed to do: f**k up the internet. Just f**k everything up.”
For the past several years, I’ve been on the edge of my seat, waiting for Robb Bank$ to shoot into the musical stratosphere AKA the top of the charts. I’ve always believed he’s more than capable of being mainstream. I ask if that’s something he wants, after having a cult fan base for most of his career.
“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t,” he candidly replies. “Yeah, of course, I want to be mainstream. But I want to do it on my terms. I don’t want to do it on nobody else’s. I don’t want to have to go in there and have a writer next to me and like, tell me what to do. That’s not what I came here for. I promise—it will be on my terms.”
Another thing Bank$ refuses to compromise on is his penchant for fast-tracked evolution. His listeners exist on both the adoring and analytical sides of fandom, and some can be critical of Bank$’s habit of leaving behind old vocal styles and topics as he grows into a more mature artist.
“I get it,” he says. “When people be like, ‘I don’t like this sh*t, go back to your old sh*t,’ unfortunately, I’m just not one of those people. I’ve tried. I’ve tried everything—everything—to go back to that old Robb like they be saying, but it’s impossible at this point.”
Bank$ continues, sounding resolved, but compassionate toward his day-one fans.
“I can still do that same sh*t, but the subject matter won’t always be the same,” he says. “I’m not going through the same things I was going through then. A lot of that sh*t back then was kid sh*t. You know what I’m saying? I was 17, like, kid depression. Not the sh*t I’m going through now, the real-life sh*t. This is life or death. No matter what, the only thing that will not change, I will always leave everything on the song. Everything that I’m going through, always.”
A year before Jay Electronica’s momentous 2010 Roc Nation signing, the hoopla surrounding his mystique was nearly deafening, but online music junkies, tastemakers and refined rap connoisseurs had already been intrigued by his persona and music for some time. His grand introduction came by way of Act 1: Eternal Sunshine (The Pledge), a 2007 Myspace release spanning 15 minutes over the course of one track. As if the novelty of rapping over drum free selections from Jon Brion’s film score of the same title wasn’t startling enough, listeners found heavy cosigns from Erykah Badu and Just Blaze that stressed this arrival as that of a pivotal juggernaut.
The greatest press release a mildly buzzing rapper could ask for at the time, voicemails from Roc-A-Fella’s production mastermind and Jay Electronica’s one-time romantic interest made him seem larger than life, with a mind greater than anything we had previously been exposed to. Contextualizing him as a pure-hearted artist capable of becoming a savior figure, it felt like we were being introduced to an extraterrestrial superhuman from Marvel’s cinematic universe. Left with the impression that we were lucky to even know about him via their reflections, this rollout was an organic dash of marketing genius that set the upstart’s career in motion before Twitter and other technological resources advanced hip-hop careers.
Though Jay Electronica went over a decade without releasing a full-length body of work until his recent formal debut A Written Testimony, invested fans were fortunate enough to discover older material through unofficial compilations found on blogs and file-sharing services. Many of his earliest musical visions were demo quality recordings that appeared to be unfinished though sporadically impressive, considering his performances were accentuated by production from Detroit guru Denaun Porter on top of hand-chosen recognizable beats from the late J. Dilla. Paying clear homage to the likes of Jay Z, Notorious B.I.G. and Nas, Jay Elec’s command of the microphone was enough for many to believe that his novelty would manifest into something special once he settled into a groove.
With the help of his well-established benefactor Just Blaze, the two years following Act 1: Eternal Sunshine (The Pledge) made Jay Electronica one of the more widely touted and anticipated emcees since Canibus a decade prior. A deep dive into his earliest music uncovers a bit of untapped potential, but much of the work was haphazard and conceptually aimless until the earth-shattering “Exhibit A.” Initially released in conjunction with Guitar Center, the song felt like an apocalyptic harbinger that validated the praise that had been heaped upon the newcomer.
Dark and futuristic in nature, familiar followers were elated as this was a fully-realized production with improved audio quality. The song’s remix featured a latter-day Mos Def who was still sharp as ever, this collaboration bringing Jay even closer to acceptance and a place at the table with rap’s elite Jedi fold.
October 27, 2009, started the fateful chain of events that elevated Jay Electronica’s myth beyond reasonable expectations. Just Blaze premiered “Exhibit C” on Shade 45 and while it wasn’t a far stretch from the producer’s trademark sound (a classic soul loop accompanied by hyperactive drum patterns i.e. Jay-Z’s “Hovi Baby” and “Show Me What You Got”), it caught instant wildfire. Released as social media was beginning to sprout wings, the song became a moment forever etched in hip-hop’s ethos, setting a new standard and perhaps unfairly redefining how he’s been received since. Looking back, this was a perfect storm moment where preparation met opportunity, as the hook free barrage of upper echelon quasi-autobiographical rhymes (complete with mentions of encouragement from Nas and Diddy) sparked a frenzy in traditionalists already aggravated by autotune and Drake’s fusing the genre with R&B.
At a moment when the fervor surrounding him being spiked and hit a feverish peak, Jay Electronica’s next steps (or lack thereof) would throw his audience for a confounding loop while holding them entranced in the palm of his hand. Accustomed to a business model where record labels rush to capitalize on hot names and mold new stars out of clay, it became evident this was a one of a kind nomadic enigma who moved at his own pace. Unlike storied names such as Kid Hood, whose untimely passing came after impressing the world on A Tribe Called Quest’s “Scenario” remix, Jay Elec engaged the world in a tug of war between frustration and excitement making brief cameo appearances on songs or dropping a song intermittently before disappearing again. The past decade also found him in a short-lived love affair with an heiress to the UK’s upper-class Rothschild family, only adding to the culture’s confusion surrounding his mystique and every move.
Album done .
— J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020
“...my debut album featuring Hov man this is highway robbery”
— J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020
Recorded over 40 days and 40 nights, starting from Dec 26
— J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020
Releasing in 40 days
— J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020
Salivation and hunger for a full-length Jay Electronica project would spawn eventual restlessness and doubt, with his backstory remaining largely untold short of going down intricate internet rabbit holes and taking context clues from his music. Attention to detail uncovers his roots in New Orleans, residencies including Detroit, Philadelphia, New York and his steadfast devotion as a practicing follower under Louis Farrakhan’s Nation Of Islam, but the question remained: Would we ever be introduced to his fully fleshed-out visions, grounding philosophies and principles the way legends like Nas and Jay Z so expertly did with Illmatic and Reasonable Doubt? To everyone’s surprise, last month Jay Electronica exited seclusion to inform Twitter that an album had in fact been completed, this revelation even met with a bit of well-deserved skepticism.
In the short time since A Written Testimony world premiered on Instagram and Youtube via a studio session and its subsequent release to digital streaming platforms, the long-awaited release has already been met with passionate debate akin to “Ether” vs. “The Takeover” or any other topic rap passionates devote energy to. Stylistically a bridge between the influences of Five Percenter legends such as Rakim and New Orleans hometown heroes not limited to Soulja Slim, it would serve well to remember that Jay Electronica has rendered himself a magician, as his initial 2007 greetings displayed a fascination with the film The Prestige. By this logic, one could assume he initially set out to be an idea, a concept or a spectacle designed to inspire and exist outside of the conventional confines of the music industry.
With mixed reviews of his debut in mind, we’re left with new questions to consider: Did the initial hype and excitement amount to smoke and mirrors? With him still having Just Blaze’s public support, why is the album mostly made up of underdeveloped self-produced beats? Is Jay Electronica a hot business commodity and an investment for Roc Nation or is there an actual kinship with Jay-Z who guest stars throughout the effort?
Without question, Jay Electronica is one of the more complex personas we’ve come across in ages. There’s a noteworthy delivery and a sharp knack for writing in his newest verses, but the extended hesitation to develop into a polished act and deliver output suggests he may have never wanted this level of attention, to begin with. Though he remains shrouded in mystery, it’s a pretty safe bet that we’ll be watching his next act – that is, if he ever chooses to resurface in the public eye.