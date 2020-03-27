New Music Friday: PARTYNEXTDOOR, Jeezy, Jessie Reyez And More

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
It's been four years since PARTYNEXTDOOR's last LP, but the Canadian singer/songwriter is back – with Rihanna in tow for his new single.
Produced by Bizness Boi, Cardiak, and Ninetyfour, "BELIEVE IT" reunites PARTYNEXTDOOR and Rihanna for the first time since "Work," Rihanna's chart-topping hit that PARTYNEXTDOOR wrote.
The song appears on PARTYMOBILE, the new album by PARTYNEXTDOOR. Listen to "BELIEVE IT" above.
Joyner Lucas' music video for "Will" has racked up millions of views in less than a couple of days, and now the Hollywood A-lister who inspired the song is giving Lucas his props.
"Joyner Lucas! That joint is crazy! I'm humbled and honored," Will Smith said on his Instagram. "It has been my intention from day one to go into the world positive energy, and use my creations to inspire and elevate and elevate and empower."
The music video for "Will" is a one-shot visual that shows Joyner Lucas re-enacting scenes from Will Smith's most renowned and popular works: Fresh Prince is Bel-Air, Bad Boys, Men In Black, and more. Lyrically, Lucas uses wordplay right reference those works in the same fashion. At the time of this story, the video – directed by Ben Proulx and Joyner Lucas – has already garnered 3.7 million views on YouTube in about 24 hours.
Five years after their first collaboration with DJ Premier, "Think Twice," UK rap group The Four Owls has reunited with the superproducer for a new song, "100%."
Premier creates one of his timeless productions, with his signature scratches and brilliant sample flips. The Four Owls are up to task, spitting worthwhile rhymes over another gem from the GOAT candidate Premo.
"Working with DJ Premier for a second time was like winning the lottery twice, it was the realization of a dream that I had as a teen who was fanatically listening to everything he made," group member Verb T told VIBE. "When we received the beat it was already named 100% and had a rough version of the cuts with the phrases in – which was also the case when we made "Think Twice" – so we took that as inspiration and wrote our verses accordingly. We sat on the beat for a while whilst we tried to get the rest of the album finished, and it’s a proud day to finally be sharing the song with the world."
Along with "100%," The Four Owls' upcoming album Nocturnal Instinct has collaborations with RA The Rugged Man, Roc Marciano, Kool G Rap, Masta Killa (Wu-Tang) and Smellington Piff. The album is scheduled for an April 17 release.