Nicki Minaj’s Husband, Kenneth Petty, Turns Himself In For Failing To Register As A Sex Offender

The 41-year-old newlywed surrendered to federal authorities in Los Angeles.

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, surrendered to U.S. Marshals in Los Angeles on Wednesday (March 4) after being indicted for failing to add his name to California's sex offender registry.

Petty, 41, pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday and is expected to be released after posting $100,00 bond -- but his legal issues don’t end there. According to TMZ, Petty is now required to wear an ankle monitor, must abide by a curfew, and won’t be allowed to leave Southern California. He also surrendered his passport.

Petty was convicted of first-degree rape in 1995. Offenders are required to update their registration in every “jurisdiction they reside, are employed, or attend school,” per the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA). The New York State registry lists Petty as a level 2 offender.

According to court documents, Petty moved to Southern California last summer, and “knowingly failed to register as a sex offender” in the state. Petty and Minaj tied the knot last October.

The newlywed was arrested in Beverly Hills last November at which point authorities noticed that he was registered as an offender in New York, but not in California. He was released on $20,000 bond at the time.

Petty's next court hearing is scheduled for March 23.