Being a woman in rap already has its challenges, especially when you're more focused on finding success through your lyrics instead of showcasing your body. But in 2016, pineappleCITI had a lot more on the line after a horrible accident.
The video for "Recognize" revisits a difficult time in pineappleCITI's life. In September 2016, the New Jersey rapper/songwriter got into a vicious car crash that left her unable to walk for two years. After a dramatized reenactment of the crash, the visual includes real photos and footage of pineappleCITI's road to recovery through physical training. It's bookended by her popping bottles and throwing cash with a group of friends, and her seeing a billboard with her face, showing the fruits of her hard work.
“Now more than ever is a time for us to be as authentic as possible," pineappleCITI told VIBE. "I hope to inspire others by showing my journey from rock bottom back up."
While pineappleCITI is a mainstay at VIBE, this video displays a different side of the new Red Bull Records singee's story. The song showcases her versatile, melodic raps, and the video shows just how much she's overcome. Watch the video for "Recognize" above.
Run The Jewels fans won't be able to see them on tour with Rage Against The Machine as they may have planned since some of the tour dates have been postponed because of the coronavirus. But on the bright side, they have some new music to hold them over until RTJ's next album, Run The Jewels 4.
On Sunday (March 22), El-P tweeted that he and his groupmate Killer Mike would be releasing a song from the upcoming record. "Thank you for being so patient, we hope it brings you joy," he says, acknowledging the wait since Run The Jewels 3's release in December 2016. The song is called "Yankee And The Brave." It isn't on streaming services, but it can be heard on Instagram. "The 'jump the street corona edition,'" he captioned the post. "A little something for all of you to hold you down in strange times." The song is full of the ruckus energy and rebellious rhymes that have made their previous three records so special.
Run The Jewels recently appeared on Rick Rubin's Broken Record podcast. RTJ4 was recorded at Rubin's Shangri-La Studios and at Electric Lady in New York. El-P confirmed that along with landing on streaming services and for purchases, that the album will also be available as a free download, just like the previous three albums.
Listen to "Yankee And The Brave" below.
the “jump the street corona edition”. a little something for all of you to hold you down in strange times. ❤️
Donald Glover has released his long-awaited album, Donald Glover Presents 3.15.20.
Originally shared on a customed website last Sunday (March 15), fans are now able to stream the project or continue to listen in a fun virtual manner on the site. The album has been uploaded under the musical moniker Childish Gambino but seems to be presented in a different way, without indication from RCA that this is Childish Gambino's final album.
Regardless, fans can now enjoy tracks heard last week and over the final minutes of DJ Nice's legendary quarantine party.
Also shared from Gambino's label was a photo of him and two boys believed to be his children rocking Spiderman masks.
The album features guest spots from Ariana Grande, 21 Savage, Khadja Bonet and more. See the full tracklist for Donald Glover Presents 3.15.20 and the full album on Apple Music, Spotify and Tidal below.
Track List:
01 0.00 02 Algorhythm 03 Time 04 12.38 05 19.10 06 24.19 07 32.22 08 35.31 09 39.28 10 42.26 11 47.48 12 53.49