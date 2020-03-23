Premiere: Eli Groves Goes The Extra Mile In "Get To You (Travel)" Video

Eli Groves travels by car and on foot for the one he loves.

When someone is in love, they're willing to go the extra mile for their partner – and Eli Groves is doing his best in his new music video for "Get To You (Travel)."

In the Jango-directed visual, Groves' love interest leaves after they have a disagreement, and he goes on an extended trip to get her back. When his drive is interrupted by car troubles, he gets out and continues his trek on foot.

"The song 'Get to You' symbolizes how far would you go and how hard would you go, for the one you love," Groves told VIBE. "The video is filled with excitement and energy. A visual representation of 'going the distance for love.'"

Groves, a native of Far Rockaway, New York, cites Jonas Brother, Justin Bieber, H.E.R, Lucky Daye and Justin Timberlake as his musical influences. Despite the high energy production of "Get To You (Travel)," he still manages to deliver earnest vocals that show his desire to get with the woman he loves.

Watch the video for "Get To You (Travel)" above.