Premiere: pineappleCITI Overcomes A Near-Death Experience In "Recognize" Video

In her new visual for "Recognize," pineappleCITI relives one of the most traumatic times of her life.

Being a woman in rap already has its challenges, especially when you're more focused on finding success through your lyrics instead of showcasing your body. But in 2016, pineappleCITI had a lot more on the line after a horrible accident.

The video for "Recognize" revisits a difficult time in pineappleCITI's life. In September 2016, the New Jersey rapper/songwriter got into a vicious car crash that left her unable to walk for two years. After a dramatized reenactment of the crash, the visual includes real photos and footage of pineappleCITI's road to recovery through physical training. It's bookended by her popping bottles and throwing cash with a group of friends, and her seeing a billboard with her face, showing the fruits of her hard work.

“Now more than ever is a time for us to be as authentic as possible," pineappleCITI told VIBE. "I hope to inspire others by showing my journey from rock bottom back up."

While pineappleCITI is a mainstay at VIBE, this video displays a different side of the new Red Bull Records singee's story. The song showcases her versatile, melodic raps, and the video shows just how much she's overcome. Watch the video for "Recognize" above.