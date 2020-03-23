The Vibe Mix Newsletter
When someone is in love, they're willing to go the extra mile for their partner – and Eli Groves is doing his best in his new music video for "Get To You (Travel)."
In the Jango-directed visual, Groves' love interest leaves after they have a disagreement, and he goes on an extended trip to get her back. When his drive is interrupted by car troubles, he gets out and continues his trek on foot.
"The song 'Get to You' symbolizes how far would you go and how hard would you go, for the one you love," Groves told VIBE. "The video is filled with excitement and energy. A visual representation of 'going the distance for love.'"
Groves, a native of Far Rockaway, New York, cites Jonas Brother, Justin Bieber, H.E.R, Lucky Daye and Justin Timberlake as his musical influences. Despite the high energy production of "Get To You (Travel)," he still manages to deliver earnest vocals that show his desire to get with the woman he loves.
Run The Jewels fans won't be able to see them on tour with Rage Against The Machine as they may have planned since some of the tour dates have been postponed because of the coronavirus. But on the bright side, they have some new music to hold them over until RTJ's next album, Run The Jewels 4.
On Sunday (March 22), El-P tweeted that he and his groupmate Killer Mike would be releasing a song from the upcoming record. "Thank you for being so patient, we hope it brings you joy," he says, acknowledging the wait since Run The Jewels 3's release in December 2016. The song is called "Yankee And The Brave." It isn't on streaming services, but it can be heard on Instagram. "The 'jump the street corona edition,'" he captioned the post. "A little something for all of you to hold you down in strange times." The song is full of the ruckus energy and rebellious rhymes that have made their previous three records so special.
i should have said it louder sorry HERES A SONG OFF #RTJ4 THANK YOU FOR BEING SO PATIENT WE HOPE IT BRINGS YOU A LITTLE JOY ❤️ https://t.co/hdnhr9rjgC
— el-p (@therealelp) March 22, 2020
Run The Jewels recently appeared on Rick Rubin's Broken Record podcast. RTJ4 was recorded at Rubin's Shangri-La Studios and at Electric Lady in New York. El-P confirmed that along with landing on streaming services and for purchases, that the album will also be available as a free download, just like the previous three albums.
the “jump the street corona edition”. a little something for all of you to hold you down in strange times. ❤️
Donald Glover has released his long-awaited album, Donald Glover Presents 3.15.20.
Originally shared on a customed website last Sunday (March 15), fans are now able to stream the project or continue to listen in a fun virtual manner on the site. The album has been uploaded under the musical moniker Childish Gambino but seems to be presented in a different way, without indication from RCA that this is Childish Gambino's final album.
Regardless, fans can now enjoy tracks heard last week and over the final minutes of DJ Nice's legendary quarantine party.
Also shared from Gambino's label was a photo of him and two boys believed to be his children rocking Spiderman masks.
The album features guest spots from Ariana Grande, 21 Savage, Khadja Bonet and more. See the full tracklist for Donald Glover Presents 3.15.20 and the full album on Apple Music, Spotify and Tidal below.
Track List:
01 0.00 02 Algorhythm 03 Time 04 12.38 05 19.10 06 24.19 07 32.22 08 35.31 09 39.28 10 42.26 11 47.48 12 53.49