will-smith-chill-playlist
YouTube

Remain Calm: 5 Ways To Curve Negative Effects Of Coronavirus Isolation

March 25, 2020 - 2:38 pm by Desire Thompson

It's helpful to know the pros and cons of our isolated reality.

Self-isolation during the coronavirus outbreak seems to be best practice in keeping our families and peers safe but it's also a shift in our normal social behavior. As millions of families around the country get adjusted to self-isolation, the state of our mental health and how our bodies react to the practice are changing by the day, especially lower-income and marginalized groups.

Speaking with Wired, John Vincent, a clinical psychologist at the University of Houston, shared how apathetic behavior can rise to the forefront, making space for anxiety and depression.

“People start getting lethargic when they don’t have positive inputs into their small worlds,” Vincent says. “We can expect depression to kick in, and depression and anxiety are kissing cousins.”

But the biggest reason behind the uneasiness isn't the self-isolation but just how long it will last. Details of COVID-19 are changing by the day with the most cases now coming out of New York. Yet, there's still little to no information on what happens next.

“Open, transparent, consistent communication is the most important thing governments and organizations can do: Make sure people understand why they are being quarantined first and foremost, how long it is expected to last,” Samantha Brooks of King’s College London told the outlet. “A huge factor in the negative psychological impact seems to be confusion about what's going on, not having clear guidelines, or getting different messages from different organizations.”

Uncertainty hitting low income and marginalized groups is also a problem within itself. As virtual parties and celebrities opening up on social media happen on a daily, there are people who might not access fun distractions on the web.

“Some people have posited technology as a means of connecting people, but lower-income groups might not even have FaceTime or Skype or minutes on their phone,” Thomas Cudjoe, a geriatrician researching the intersection of social connections and aging at Johns Hopkins University says. “People take that for granted, using their devices can be a strain on people’s incomes.”

To make self-isolation less than a bore or a daunting task, experts suggest creating a schedule to dictate control in your home.

1. Work It Out

Gyms are closed, but your home can be transformed into a personal training center. Use heavy bags for weights and if you can, create a playlist of workouts on YouTube. For those who have memberships for Blink or Peloton, the platforms have streamed their workouts on apps.

2. Mindful Meditation

Meditation isn't about dumping your thoughts, it's about staying aware and mindful. AQUA has developed online that leverages the power of "Mindful Meditation and Mobility Movements" for flexibility and fluidity in the body. Classes are free of charge but feel free to donate.

3. Take It Back To High School

Give your friends a call or indulge in a FaceTime party. Feel free to use the Wifi in your home to reduce the amount of data used on your phone. Lala Anthony held a too-cute FT birthday party for writer Kiyonna Anthony with a 70s theme. You can also find creative ways to hop on the phone with friends and family instead of constantly chatting about 'rona.

4. Start A Journal

Journals just aren't for kids. The practice not only gives you something to do, but it fuels creativity and a new level of self-awareness. Former First Lady Michelle Obama recently developed Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice, with over 150 inspiring questions and quotes that connect to key themes in her memoir. The journal will also help bring readers to terms with the importance of family and personal reflections as well as the goals they'd like to make a reality.

5. Have a Dance Party or Enjoy Lo-Fi Beats To Quarantine To

If you don't have data or battery power to watch a virtual DJ party, make your own. If you have to pull out your record player, do it! You can also hop on your favorite streaming service and create a playlist all your own.

In This Story:

Popular

Watch Video

‘Dutch’ Trailer Features Lance Gross, Macy Gray And More

From the Web

More on Vibe

Michael Jackson Announces Plans For Summer Residency At The O2 Arena
Michael Jackson announces plans for Summer residency at the O2 Arena at a press conference held at the O2 Arena on March 5, 2009 in London, England.
Tim Whitby/Getty Images

Michael Jackson's Estate Donates $300,000 To Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Broadway Cares, Nevada’s Three Square Food Bank and MusiCares are receiving a big donation from the estate of Michael Jackson to help with those affected by the coronavirus. 

Rolling Stone reports each organization will receive $100,000. Comprised of entertainment and service workers, the donation will help with those who have been hit the hardest due to production and stores closing in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. The move to issue relief was also inspired by the passing of Manu Dibango, the legendary Afro-jazz saxophonist who died earlier this week from the virus in Paris.

Dibango's career started in the 1950s, and he worked with the likes of Fela Kuti, Robbie Shakespeare, and others, but he's perhaps most known for "Soul Makossa" – which along with being popular in its own right, was sampled by Michael Jackson on the Thriller hit "Wanna Be Startin' Somethin.'"

“This virus strikes at the heart of the communities we are close to,” John Branca and John McClain, co-executors of the Estate of Michael Jackson, said in a statement. “We learned today that the legendary Manu Dibango passed away from the virus. Other performers and support staff in music and on Broadway are sick or have been left without work and are facing an uncertain future. And in Las Vegas, which has been so welcoming to Michael Jackson, the entire city has been shut down leaving thousands of workers and their families devastated and without an income.”

“MusiCares is very grateful for the outpouring of generosity we’ve seen from many in the music industry to grow the COVID-19 Relief Fund,” Steve Boom, MusiCares chair, said in a statement to the outlet. “The challenges that our industry is facing right now are enormous. It is contributions such as these that will help our community survive in this unprecedented time of tremendous need.”

Continue Reading
Drake-Rihanna-Ask-For-New-Album
Drake presents Rihanna with the The Video Vanguard Award during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Drake Asks Rihanna To Drop 'R9' During DJ Spade Muzik's Instagram Live

As the virtual parties continue online, celebrities are bored just like the rest of us and have no problem showing it. This was seen Tuesday (March 24) when Drake and Rihanna exchanged some hilarious words about Ri's very long-awaited album.

It all went down during DJ Spade Muzik and #DJ Night Owl Sound's Instagram Live battle. With both celebrities in the chat, Drake toys with Rihanna to drop her album R9 but says R12 instead. The businesswoman isn't phased by Drizzy as she requests he get some water for his thirstiness.

While Rihanna's new project isn't named R9, the singer said she might use the title since her fans have labeled the mysterious album themselves.

“I’m about to call it that probably, ’cause they have haunted me with this ‘R9, R9, when is R9 coming out?'” she said in an interview with T Magazine. “How will I accept another name after that’s been burned into my skull?”

She previously explained the delay in the project–one being how her life is completely different from the presence of her successful beauty line to her philanthropic efforts.

"I used to be in the studio, only the studio, for three months straight, and an album would come out. Now, it’s like a carousel," she said in an interview with Ocean's 8 co-star Sarah Paulson. "I do fashion one day, lingerie the next, beauty the next, then music the next. It’s like having a bunch of kids and you need to take care of them all."

What we do know is the new album is expected to have dancehall vibes and doesn't include features from Drake or Shaggy.

Rihanna and Drake interacting in the comments of DJ Spade’s Instagram live. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Bi0EhyhPBr

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 25, 2020

Continue Reading
kush-up-challenge
Getty Images

Thanks To Gillie Da Kid, Here Are All Your Favorite Rappers Taking On The Kush Up Challenge

If you're evading the pesky push-up challenge and want to take on something Mary Jane related, don't fret. The Kush Up challenge has entered coronavirus quarantines with plenty of smoke for everyone.

Kicked off by Gille da Kid, the rules are simple. Participants are required to take ten pulls without exhaling until the last and then challenge the next batch of challenges. Rappers like Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Dave East and Jim Jones made the challenge look easy while Russ and G Herbo tapped out early.

"Y'all playin the game wrong," Jones wrote on Instagram for his challenge. "This game originated in the Bay Area shout out to Blegit who was smokin' gas back in 1997 when Me and Camron took our first trip to the Bay. Told us they play a game called "10 for 20." Take 10 pulls hold it for 20 seconds."

In addition to breezing past the competition, Khalifa used the opportunity to announce the midnight release of his new single rightfully titled, "Contact" featuring Tyga.

See how these rappers held up against the smoke.

Gillie Da Kid

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Kush Up Challenge 💪🏾 I challenge @snoopdogg @troubleman31 @durkioworld @nolimitherbo @lilduval @jimjonescapo @wizkhalifa @wakaflocka #KushUpChallenge

A post shared by KING GILLIE (@gillie_da_king) on Mar 22, 2020 at 9:57am PDT

Snoop Dogg

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Sorry Unc I apologize 🤦🏾‍♂️ @snoopdogg ur lungs Different 😂💙 #PlayasFuckUp2 #KushUpsChallenge

A post shared by KING GILLIE (@gillie_da_king) on Mar 22, 2020 at 7:11pm PDT

Wiz Khalifa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@juicyj @tydollasign @xzibit @russ @gillie_da_king @snoopdogg

A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on Mar 22, 2020 at 4:10pm PDT

G Herbo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@gillie_da_king I TRIED 😂😂😂😂😂😭 DO I GET TO NOMINATE OTHER MFS JUST FOR TRYING OR I GOTTA SUCCESSFULLY DO IT?

A post shared by G Herbo ✨ (@nolimitherbo) on Mar 22, 2020 at 3:23pm PDT

Juicy J

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Yoo @wizkhalifa I accept your #KushUpChallenge #Trippytine not #quarentine @asaprocky @2chainz @logic... @hillaryclinton (bill don’t have a ig) @sethrogen

A post shared by Juicy J (@juicyj) on Mar 22, 2020 at 9:06pm PDT

Scott Storch

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ay yo @gillie_da_king I accept your #kushupchallenge 💨💨💨💨🎼 @illadaproducer @snoopdogg @wizkhalifa

A post shared by Scott Storch (@scottstorchofficial) on Mar 22, 2020 at 7:46pm PDT

Jim Jones

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Yal playin th game wrong this game originated in th Bay Area shout out to Blegit who was smokin gas back in 1997 when me n @mr_camron took our first trip to th BAy Told us they play a game called 10for20 take 10 pulls hold it for 20 seconds Also where th term #HotBoxing came from If u from th Bay am I sayin this right I pass this #kushupchallenge to @dudvampfitt @drako_187_ @creeplife_snagz @bmoneyback92 @730morework @kushedgod @lscollection__ @daveeast @bigbullybg @6ankheadpm

A post shared by jimjonescapo (@jimjonescapo) on Mar 22, 2020 at 4:35pm PDT

Blockoy JB

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Don’t Play Wit Him ♿️ #kushups @nolimitherbo @snoopdogg @wizkhalifa @trippieredd @sadababy @gillie_da_king

A post shared by BlocBoy JB (@blocboy_jb) on Mar 23, 2020 at 11:34am PDT

Waka Flocka

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My ni$$a @wakaflocka completed the #KushUpChallenge 😂💪🏾🔥 #Episode53OutNow

A post shared by KING GILLIE (@gillie_da_king) on Mar 23, 2020 at 10:17pm PDT

Dave East

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@daveeast Tapped in #KushUpChallenge 💪🏾💙 #Episode53OutNow

A post shared by KING GILLIE (@gillie_da_king) on Mar 23, 2020 at 10:27pm PDT

Russ

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ay @wizkhalifa why tf did you nominate me for this 😑😑 I almost died 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #kushupchallenge

A post shared by RUSS (@russ) on Mar 23, 2020 at 9:38pm PDT

Trippie Redd

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@trippieredd oooooo ur yung ass smoke smoke huh 😂😂😂😂😂 u did dat #KushUpChallenge

A post shared by KING GILLIE (@gillie_da_king) on Mar 24, 2020 at 12:26pm PDT

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

23h ago

LeVar Burton Wants To Bring Podcast To A Livestream Platform

Features

4h ago

Slim Thug Talks His Coronavirus Diagnosis, Holistic Cures And New Album: Interview

Music

13h ago

New Music: PARTYNEXTDOOR - "BELIEVE IT" Feat. Rihanna