The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Broadway Cares, Nevada’s Three Square Food Bank and MusiCares are receiving a big donation from the estate of Michael Jackson to help with those affected by the coronavirus.
Rolling Stone reports each organization will receive $100,000. Comprised of entertainment and service workers, the donation will help with those who have been hit the hardest due to production and stores closing in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. The move to issue relief was also inspired by the passing of Manu Dibango, the legendary Afro-jazz saxophonist who died earlier this week from the virus in Paris.
Dibango's career started in the 1950s, and he worked with the likes of Fela Kuti, Robbie Shakespeare, and others, but he's perhaps most known for "Soul Makossa" – which along with being popular in its own right, was sampled by Michael Jackson on the Thriller hit "Wanna Be Startin' Somethin.'"
“This virus strikes at the heart of the communities we are close to,” John Branca and John McClain, co-executors of the Estate of Michael Jackson, said in a statement. “We learned today that the legendary Manu Dibango passed away from the virus. Other performers and support staff in music and on Broadway are sick or have been left without work and are facing an uncertain future. And in Las Vegas, which has been so welcoming to Michael Jackson, the entire city has been shut down leaving thousands of workers and their families devastated and without an income.”
“MusiCares is very grateful for the outpouring of generosity we’ve seen from many in the music industry to grow the COVID-19 Relief Fund,” Steve Boom, MusiCares chair, said in a statement to the outlet. “The challenges that our industry is facing right now are enormous. It is contributions such as these that will help our community survive in this unprecedented time of tremendous need.”
As the virtual parties continue online, celebrities are bored just like the rest of us and have no problem showing it. This was seen Tuesday (March 24) when Drake and Rihanna exchanged some hilarious words about Ri's very long-awaited album.
It all went down during DJ Spade Muzik and #DJ Night Owl Sound's Instagram Live battle. With both celebrities in the chat, Drake toys with Rihanna to drop her album R9 but says R12 instead. The businesswoman isn't phased by Drizzy as she requests he get some water for his thirstiness.
While Rihanna's new project isn't named R9, the singer said she might use the title since her fans have labeled the mysterious album themselves.
“I’m about to call it that probably, ’cause they have haunted me with this ‘R9, R9, when is R9 coming out?'” she said in an interview with T Magazine. “How will I accept another name after that’s been burned into my skull?”
She previously explained the delay in the project–one being how her life is completely different from the presence of her successful beauty line to her philanthropic efforts.
"I used to be in the studio, only the studio, for three months straight, and an album would come out. Now, it’s like a carousel," she said in an interview with Ocean's 8 co-star Sarah Paulson. "I do fashion one day, lingerie the next, beauty the next, then music the next. It’s like having a bunch of kids and you need to take care of them all."
What we do know is the new album is expected to have dancehall vibes and doesn't include features from Drake or Shaggy.
Rihanna and Drake interacting in the comments of DJ Spade’s Instagram live. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Bi0EhyhPBr
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 25, 2020
If you're evading the pesky push-up challenge and want to take on something Mary Jane related, don't fret. The Kush Up challenge has entered coronavirus quarantines with plenty of smoke for everyone.
Kicked off by Gille da Kid, the rules are simple. Participants are required to take ten pulls without exhaling until the last and then challenge the next batch of challenges. Rappers like Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Dave East and Jim Jones made the challenge look easy while Russ and G Herbo tapped out early.
"Y'all playin the game wrong," Jones wrote on Instagram for his challenge. "This game originated in the Bay Area shout out to Blegit who was smokin' gas back in 1997 when Me and Camron took our first trip to the Bay. Told us they play a game called "10 for 20." Take 10 pulls hold it for 20 seconds."
In addition to breezing past the competition, Khalifa used the opportunity to announce the midnight release of his new single rightfully titled, "Contact" featuring Tyga.
See how these rappers held up against the smoke.Gillie Da Kid
View this post on Instagram
Kush Up Challenge 💪🏾 I challenge @snoopdogg @troubleman31 @durkioworld @nolimitherbo @lilduval @jimjonescapo @wizkhalifa @wakaflocka #KushUpChallengeSnoop Dogg
View this post on Instagram
Sorry Unc I apologize 🤦🏾♂️ @snoopdogg ur lungs Different 😂💙 #PlayasFuckUp2 #KushUpsChallengeWiz Khalifa
View this post on Instagram
@juicyj @tydollasign @xzibit @russ @gillie_da_king @snoopdoggG Herbo
View this post on Instagram
@gillie_da_king I TRIED 😂😂😂😂😂😭 DO I GET TO NOMINATE OTHER MFS JUST FOR TRYING OR I GOTTA SUCCESSFULLY DO IT?Juicy J
View this post on Instagram
Yoo @wizkhalifa I accept your #KushUpChallenge #Trippytine not #quarentine @asaprocky @2chainz @logic... @hillaryclinton (bill don’t have a ig) @sethrogenScott Storch
View this post on Instagram
Ay yo @gillie_da_king I accept your #kushupchallenge 💨💨💨💨🎼 @illadaproducer @snoopdogg @wizkhalifaJim Jones
View this post on Instagram
Yal playin th game wrong this game originated in th Bay Area shout out to Blegit who was smokin gas back in 1997 when me n @mr_camron took our first trip to th BAy Told us they play a game called 10for20 take 10 pulls hold it for 20 seconds Also where th term #HotBoxing came from If u from th Bay am I sayin this right I pass this #kushupchallenge to @dudvampfitt @drako_187_ @creeplife_snagz @bmoneyback92 @730morework @kushedgod @lscollection__ @daveeast @bigbullybg @6ankheadpmBlockoy JB
View this post on Instagram
Don’t Play Wit Him ♿️ #kushups @nolimitherbo @snoopdogg @wizkhalifa @trippieredd @sadababy @gillie_da_kingWaka Flocka
View this post on Instagram
My ni$$a @wakaflocka completed the #KushUpChallenge 😂💪🏾🔥 #Episode53OutNowDave East
View this post on Instagram
@daveeast Tapped in #KushUpChallenge 💪🏾💙 #Episode53OutNowRuss
View this post on Instagram
Ay @wizkhalifa why tf did you nominate me for this 😑😑 I almost died 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #kushupchallengeTrippie Redd
View this post on Instagram
@trippieredd oooooo ur yung ass smoke smoke huh 😂😂😂😂😂 u did dat #KushUpChallenge