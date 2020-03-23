The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
It is believed that Americans started to take the spread of coronavirus seriously at the end of February but legal documents have uncovered domestic terrorists planned to use COVID-19 as a bioweapon against minorities weeks before public concern increased about the virus.
In a Federal Protective Service intelligence brief released by the U.S. Department of Home Security on the week of February 17, white supremacists discussed the possibility of weaponizing coronavirus through "saliva, a spray bottle or laced items." Officials discovered their plans through Telegram, a popular encrypted messaging app used widely by neo-Nazis. If one of the users had coronavirus, they would intend to spread it to non-white people.
“Violent extremists continue to make bioterrorism a popular topic among themselves,” reads the intelligence brief below. “White Racially Motivated Violent Extremists have recently commented on the coronavirus stating that it is an ‘OBLIGATION’ to spread it should any of them contract the virus.”
Some plans included leaving saliva on "doorknobs of local FBI offices and suggested targeting … law enforcement and minority communities, with some mention of public places in general.”
Speaking with Yahoo News, Nick Martin of The Informant shared how neo-Nazism groups like Atomwaffen look to James Mason's writings as inspiration. Atomwaffen features younger followers and was in the press earlier this month after five senior members were arrested with federal crimes.
The Guardian reports one of the members was charged for “swatting.” The practice includes making false 911 calls in hopes police would raid the targeted address.
“There’s a whole branch of neo-Nazism that follows James Mason's writings and uses his work as kind of their bible," he said. "Atomwaffen is part of that, but there are multiple groups that would fall under the same category."
The briefing hasn't shared if the posts were taken down or if those behind the posts on Telegram were arrested. Either way, the report only enforce unwanted panic in the middle of an already uneasy situation.
“There is a big concern right now — including from people who work in counterterrorism — that it’s an opportune time for these accelerationist groups to strike,” Martin said.
White Supremacist Corona by Sharon Weinberger on Scribd
Bun B and his wife Angela "Queenie" Walls were met with a racial slur while in a fast-food drive-thru.
The rap legend hopped on Instagram Live Sunday (March 22) in Missouri City, Texas to show fans how an unidentified woman threatened to shoot Walls over Whataburger's long drive-thru line. She also proceeded to call them the n-word.
“So the [drive-thru] line extended out into the street; she pulled up and was blowing [her horn] at us to move,” Bun told an officer in the nearly 17-minute live video. “We told her to wait, we’re not moving yet. She told my wife she was gonna threaten to shoot my wife, then she got out the car and called my wife ‘a stupid nigger.’ I have everything on video.”
As fate would have it, the couple ran into the woman at a local Walgreens where she obviously didn't have the same energy for Queenie. "Surprise, so am I still that n***a?" she said. The woman shook her head in fear while trying to walk away.
“Be careful what you say to people and think you just gonna walk away from it,” Bun said before the video comes to an end. “Be very careful.”
Bun and his wife made the news last year when he shot a home intruder who tried to steal his car. The suspect was charged on two counts of aggravated robbery with a weapon and one count of burglary.
All of us have been doing our best to keep it together during the isolation of social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus. This week, actress and film producer Rita Wilson gave her fans a reason to smile during such uncertain times.
View this post on Instagram
See it to believe it
In a video posted to her Instagram, Wilson – who has been in quarantine with her husband, Tom Hanks, after they announced that they had tested positive for the coronavirus – rapped along to Naughty By Nature's classic hit "Hip Hop Hooray." "Quarantine stir crazy. See it to believe it," the post is captioned. Wilson, who is known for films like Jingle All The Way and Sleepless In Seattle, does a commendable job of keeping up with the tongue-twisting flows of Treach and Vinnie. Their timeless hit reached no. 1 on the Billboard US R&B chart and no. 8 on the Billboard US pop chart when it was released in 1992. After rapping the song from top to bottom, Wilson charmingly went back to reading the science fiction novel Ender's Game.
Naughty By Nature returned the love on their Instagram account. After praising Wilson's skills and wishing her and Hanks a speedy recovery, Vinnie recorded a video to share his thoughts about the video and about the coronavirus.
"I know everyone sees Rita Wilson rocking out to Hip Hop Hooray. I want to shout her out, thank her, her husband Tom, and the people saying that's where their son Chet gets it from," he laughed, before changing tone. "...This is like crazy eerie. This is like your worst sci-fi dream come true. ... Stay safe, pay attention to what's going on out there, question everything."
View this post on Instagram
Once again super shout to @ritawilson for ROCKIN' our classic song Hip Hop Hooray!! Our streams are EXPLODING!!! Once this Corona thing is over we're DEFINITELY gonna invite her to rock out with us on stage!!! I also have to send her a Naughty Gear package!!! Be safe out there folks!!! Peace & Love!!! @naughtybynature4ever @unclevinrock @kaygeenbn @treachtribe @naughtybynaturestore #naughtybynature
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were among the first prominent celebrities to make a formal announcement about being tested positive for the virus in Australia, where Hanks was shooting a film. Hanks shared on Instagram on March 11 that they had experienced symptoms - exhaustion, colds, body aches, chills, and fevers - and got tested "to play things right." Since then, the couple was released from the hospital, but have remained in quarantine.