Robb Bank$ On 'Falconia,' And Why He’s Retiring

In the past four years, rapper Chika’s fans fell in love with her confident delivery, scrunch up your face punchlines, and honest storytelling. The Montgomery, Ala. native started sharing her verses to popular beats on her Instagram page in 2016, a common digital rag-to-riches tale. Viral video after viral video brought her more acclaim, most notably her verses to J Cole’s “1985 (Intro To ‘The Fall Off’)” and Cardi B's “Money,” which the New York rapper co-signed. To leverage her momentum, Chika moved to Los Angeles to go all the way with her artistry in January 2019.
“I didn't come out here being able to afford a place in L.A.,” she reflects on the eve of the release of her debut EP Industry Games. "I never went home," she continues. The stars aligned and in June 2019, Chika signed to Warner Records. By then, she had gained hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram from showcasing her witty bars. Ahead of her EP, Chika dropped two singles: “Can’t Explain It” featuring Charlie Wilson, which incorporates lyrics from Tamia’s “So Into You,” and the dreamy “High Rises.” But Chika wants more and isn’t stopping at being a social media phenomenon disrupting timelines. “I been existing in a world I made my own, but the internet is temporary, now I crave a home,” she raps on the “Intro” track, acknowledging her official transition to the recording artist title. The 23-year-old is intentional about building a career with quality music that doesn’t rely on constant virality.
“When I say now I crave a home, it's like stability,” she explains. “Something that isn’t based on visibility and having to have my face at the forefront of everything and every moment and having to beg people to care about what I'm putting out. The home that I crave is the home that I built so far in the industry and it’s the one that I want to furnish at this point,” she continues.
The project is a reflection of the raw talent Chika showcased in her viral videos. Chika sprinkles her wisdom, flexes her singing vocals, pours out her heart, and knits together stories that define her internal growing pains in the past year. Norwegian producer Lido, who’s previously worked with Chance the Rapper, Jaden Smith, and Halsey, laced Chika's soul and gospel-influenced hip-hop beats. When making the album Chika wanted each track to embody humility and her favorite hip-hop storytellers, such as J. Cole, Mac Miller, Wale, and the elusive Andre 3000, who she calls her “only dream collaboration.”
Chika did want to shy away from projections often placed on Black women in hip-hop. “I wanted to avoid making my career about just my body and not even in a way to be like a weirdo who's like, ‘Oh no all the girls are just strippers,’” she explains over the phone. Jermaine Dupri recently made the sexist jab about today’s popular women in rap.
“I don't feel that way at all,” she elaborates. “But I do mean in terms of having to be this body-positive rapper. I just want to take the central filters off of women's bodies when it comes to what we do in music because I do work hard. I didn't want to be thinking about being plus-size or being like queer or anything like that or having to water down my music or approach. I just wanted it to be very realistic and very me.”
Industry Games gives us a fuller scope of what Chika values as she gets over the indie creator to signed rapper learning curve. On the title track, she uses a speedy flow to call out rappers who are solely in the game for the windfall and who copy styles for their advantage. “Watch how these ni**as be so quick to bite it,” she raps. “I let them in but they never be quite it / Imitation is just inspiration, if you feel like takin' just be sure that you cite it.”
She showcases her vocals over spacey warps and moody organs on “Songs About You,” gushing about meeting Jay-Z and Diddy and blocking out naysayers on her path to success. “I started singing before I started rapping actually,” she shares. “So I'm very comfortable with what makes me feel very at home. I'm from Alabama, so most of my sounds are very soulful and I like melody.”
On “Balencies,” Chika reflects on her success again through the lens of material possession. The track is dedicated to luxury Balenciagas footwear, which was once out of her reach. But now she doesn’t think twice about owning them, she says. “One pair is out, one in the closet ‘cause I left ‘em there / Remind me every single night spent writing raps ups in my closet/ I ain’t sleep much, but it paid off ‘cause it got me here,” she raps over the gospel choir loops.
With fortune comes seeing the true colors of those in your corner, something Chika knows well now. On “Designer,” Chika vents about losing a close friend after going to a new level. It’s about “having money now and being in a position where you can be taken advantage of by people you don't expect to be taken advantage of,” she shares.
Chika is vulnerable about her romantic relationship needs at this time of her life on “On My Way." When you hear her rap, “I wanna thank you for bein' my person / You say you need me / And that feelin' is mutual / I'm so glad that you see me, it's beautiful,” it’s easy to presume, she is expressing gratitude to a love interest. But Chika said an emotionally unavailable person she was dating inspired the track. “I was writing it as a self-soothing track because the person that I was dating at the time was so like not present that I needed to hear all the words that I'm hearing or that you hear me say on 'On My Way.'” Chika doesn't find sharing her emotions on wax difficult because being open is part of her makeup. “I'm a Pisces, I cry every day,” she laughs. “I've always been the sharing type.” Chika ends her EP with the uplifting “Crown,” and it’s a full-circle moment as it was the first rap song she ever wrote when she was 19.
Chika dropped Industry Games at the start of a new decade when hip-hop is at the top of the Billboard charts and influencing everything from popular Tik Tok challenges to an anthem for the COVID-19 pandemic. She predicts hip-hop will continue to hugely shape popular culture in the 2020s.
“I think we're going to hit a creative renaissance and there's going to be a lot more people being honest with things they can offer...and being willing to play around,” she said. “I also think that for every up there is a down and there's an equal and opposite reaction to everything. So I feel like we're going to see a lot more bullshit too and the manufactured things that people eat up nowadays because it's a business before anything in certain ways.” These are indeed industry games.
Madam C.J. Walker (born Sarah Breedlove) is one of the most impactful figures of the 20th century. Still, as is the case with many Black historical figures, the general public knows very little about the first American woman and self-made millionaire. Born to recently freed slaves on a cotton plantation in Louisiana, Walker was a laundress before discovering her true passion, Black women's hair care. In addition to building her beauty empire, the entrepreneur and philanthropist worked diligently to enable other Black women to earn money outside of domestic labor.
At the turn of the 20th century, the world was incredibly dangerous and riddled with adversity for Black women. Walker encountered overwhelming racial and gender biases, along with personal betrayals and business rivalries. Yet, none of this deterred her from revolutionizing Black hair care and kicking open the door for the billion-dollar industry that it is today.
Now, 101 years after her death, Netflix is bringing Walker's magnificent life into the 21st century with a limited series helmed by prolific director Kasi Lemmons and director DeMane Davis (Queen Sugar, How To Get Away With Murder). Starring Academy-Award winning actress Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker follows the cultural icon's hard-earned journey, from the scalp disorder that caused her hair loss, to becoming the wealthiest woman in America. In addition to Spencer, the four-part series stars actors Blair Underwood as the entrepreneur's husband, C.J. Walker, Tiffany Haddish, as her daughter Lelia, and Carmen Ejogo as her business rival Addie Munroe. Garrett Morris, Kevin Carroll, and Bill Bellamy also star in the series, based on the biography On Her Own Ground by Walker’s great-great-granddaughter, A'Lelia Bundles.
Lemmons, who has given cinema some of its most timeless films centering Black women including Eve's Bayou (1997) and Harriet (2019), spoke with VIBE about the effort it took to bring Madam C.J. Walker's life to screen. The director also discussed why colorism and sexism within the Black community are topics that we must continue to unpack.
VIBE: When did you first learn about Madam C.J. Walker?
I can't remember when it first was, but I know that I've been trying to do a movie on her for like 25 years. I've known about her for a very long time. She's a part of our remarkable history, especially as Black women. Black hair is so essential to our culture.
What Madam C.J. Walker built was almost implausible for a Black woman during her time. What stood out to you most about her story?
In Madam C.J. Walker's time, a lot of people didn't even have plumbing, so just the hygiene alone for hair care was compelling to me. The idea of taking the time to cleanse and beautify your hair, for a generation of women that had a lot of other things on their minds. Basic survival was at the forefront of their minds. Looking at old photographs and seeing these intricate hairstyles on these every-day women was incredible.
Joining you on this project was director DeMane Davis, writer, and co-executive producer Nicole Jefferson Asher, as well as showrunners Elle Johnson and Janine Sherman Barrois. Black women truly spearheaded this series. Why was that vital for Madam C.J. Walker's story?
There's such a feminine force of nature in Madam C.J. Walker. I think we were all inspired by that, and it became a mission that moved everybody, including Netflix, to get on board. It's the type of thing where you need support to build that vision. You need other people to think it's essential, too. We had meetings where there were no men in the room, and that was incredible. We were women having a very high level of creative conversation and directional conversation about the entire production. I'd never been in that situation before. Women also led Harriet, but in terms of being all women in the room, my first time witnessing that was on this project.
How did you know you could tell such an expansive story in just four episodes?
That was a major evolution. When Nicole [Jefferson Asher] and I sold the project to Netflix, I think we had 10 episodes in mind. We felt that there was enough material to keep it going. However, the creator and the writer's job is to showcase what is important. What are the essential stories that move you? What's the critical evolution, and how do you tell the personal story as well? That's what makes it resonate. The family story was fundamental to me, and that was a big part of her life.
Considering Madam C.J. Walker's loved ones, the cast came together so beautifully. How involved were you with the casting process?
Nicole and I talked to Octavia early on, before we were even at Netflix. We had a conversation, and she wanted to come on board. I didn't know that Tiffany [Haddish] had independently wanted to do this project. It felt like a very natural and positive coming together. Blair [Underwood] was our revelation. He was just so perfect for C.J., and we figured, this is the guy. It was something everyone agreed on. Bill [Bellamy] was a unanimous decision too. I think that there was a lot of synergy in our casting process.
In Self Made, overt sexism in the Black community is addressed head-on. Madam C.J. Walker has a troubling encounter with Booker T. Washington (Roger Guenveur Smith). Did you have any qualms about highlighting the misogynoir in the Black community?
I think in some ways we don't like to admit some of the problems that are within our race and community because there are more significant problems. However, we have to be willing to look at it to see how absurd it is, to fix it, and begin to evolve. We have to be able to look at where we've come from and how complex that has been. Booker T. Washington was like Obama. He was a star during that era, but he dismissed her. She refused to cower because she had something to say. We wanted to know where she got that force of will. Her vision was awe-inspiring. How did she ever imagine that she could go up against him like that?
Watching Madam C.J. Walker's relationship with Addie Munroe deteriorate was gut-wrenching. Why did you choose to illustrate colorism in this way?
Addie had a certain vision of who could sell her product. She's thinking, "It's me that is selling the product. Yes, I have a good product, but I'm using the illusion of myself and good hair, as a way of selling. This is my tool." So when she looks at Sarah [Madame C.J. Walker], it's like, "No, she is all wrong. That would never work." That was her mindset. She leans into that "mulatto thing." That's why it's so great when Sarah calls her on it. She says, “Your mama and grandma were raped.” She says it just like that. It's an illusion that is very important historically. People have said horrible things to people with darker skin, especially in the early part of the century. We knew we needed to be willing to look at that history while appreciating Sarah's self-empowerment. She ultimately puts her face on her products.
Though Self Made is a wholly modern story in terms of its production, the series constantly reminds the viewer of the lynching epidemic of the era and how near it was to the antebellum period. Was that deliberate?
I think it's important for any historical story. You want to ground it in the events of the time, and how it affected people. However, I've always said that Black people didn't spend all their time thinking about white people. You couldn't. We had our own hierarchies in our own communities and our own personal problems and our own family troubles. However, that outside influence was there, that was the world that we were living in. I think it's super important to put it into context without letting the context overtake the story. Amid all of this, Madam C.J. Walker was trying to build a dream and an empire, and she did.
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker is set to debut on March 20, 2020, on Netflix.
A year before Jay Electronica’s momentous 2010 Roc Nation signing, the hoopla surrounding his mystique was nearly deafening, but online music junkies, tastemakers and refined rap connoisseurs had already been intrigued by his persona and music for some time. His grand introduction came by way of Act 1: Eternal Sunshine (The Pledge), a 2007 Myspace release spanning 15 minutes over the course of one track. As if the novelty of rapping over drum free selections from Jon Brion’s film score of the same title wasn’t startling enough, listeners found heavy cosigns from Erykah Badu and Just Blaze that stressed this arrival as that of a pivotal juggernaut.
The greatest press release a mildly buzzing rapper could ask for at the time, voicemails from Roc-A-Fella’s production mastermind and Jay Electronica’s one-time romantic interest made him seem larger than life, with a mind greater than anything we had previously been exposed to. Contextualizing him as a pure-hearted artist capable of becoming a savior figure, it felt like we were being introduced to an extraterrestrial superhuman from Marvel’s cinematic universe. Left with the impression that we were lucky to even know about him via their reflections, this rollout was an organic dash of marketing genius that set the upstart’s career in motion before Twitter and other technological resources advanced hip-hop careers.
Though Jay Electronica went over a decade without releasing a full-length body of work until his recent formal debut A Written Testimony, invested fans were fortunate enough to discover older material through unofficial compilations found on blogs and file-sharing services. Many of his earliest musical visions were demo quality recordings that appeared to be unfinished though sporadically impressive, considering his performances were accentuated by production from Detroit guru Denaun Porter on top of hand-chosen recognizable beats from the late J. Dilla. Paying clear homage to the likes of Jay Z, Notorious B.I.G. and Nas, Jay Elec’s command of the microphone was enough for many to believe that his novelty would manifest into something special once he settled into a groove.
With the help of his well-established benefactor Just Blaze, the two years following Act 1: Eternal Sunshine (The Pledge) made Jay Electronica one of the more widely touted and anticipated emcees since Canibus a decade prior. A deep dive into his earliest music uncovers a bit of untapped potential, but much of the work was haphazard and conceptually aimless until the earth-shattering “Exhibit A.” Initially released in conjunction with Guitar Center, the song felt like an apocalyptic harbinger that validated the praise that had been heaped upon the newcomer.
Dark and futuristic in nature, familiar followers were elated as this was a fully-realized production with improved audio quality. The song’s remix featured a latter-day Mos Def who was still sharp as ever, this collaboration bringing Jay even closer to acceptance and a place at the table with rap’s elite Jedi fold.
October 27, 2009, started the fateful chain of events that elevated Jay Electronica’s myth beyond reasonable expectations. Just Blaze premiered “Exhibit C” on Shade 45 and while it wasn’t a far stretch from the producer’s trademark sound (a classic soul loop accompanied by hyperactive drum patterns i.e. Jay-Z’s “Hovi Baby” and “Show Me What You Got”), it caught instant wildfire. Released as social media was beginning to sprout wings, the song became a moment forever etched in hip-hop’s ethos, setting a new standard and perhaps unfairly redefining how he’s been received since. Looking back, this was a perfect storm moment where preparation met opportunity, as the hook free barrage of upper echelon quasi-autobiographical rhymes (complete with mentions of encouragement from Nas and Diddy) sparked a frenzy in traditionalists already aggravated by autotune and Drake’s fusing the genre with R&B.
At a moment when the fervor surrounding him being spiked and hit a feverish peak, Jay Electronica’s next steps (or lack thereof) would throw his audience for a confounding loop while holding them entranced in the palm of his hand. Accustomed to a business model where record labels rush to capitalize on hot names and mold new stars out of clay, it became evident this was a one of a kind nomadic enigma who moved at his own pace. Unlike storied names such as Kid Hood, whose untimely passing came after impressing the world on A Tribe Called Quest’s “Scenario” remix, Jay Elec engaged the world in a tug of war between frustration and excitement making brief cameo appearances on songs or dropping a song intermittently before disappearing again. The past decade also found him in a short-lived love affair with an heiress to the UK’s upper-class Rothschild family, only adding to the culture’s confusion surrounding his mystique and every move.
Album done .
— J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020
“...my debut album featuring Hov man this is highway robbery”
— J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020
Recorded over 40 days and 40 nights, starting from Dec 26
— J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020
Releasing in 40 days
— J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020
Salivation and hunger for a full-length Jay Electronica project would spawn eventual restlessness and doubt, with his backstory remaining largely untold short of going down intricate internet rabbit holes and taking context clues from his music. Attention to detail uncovers his roots in New Orleans, residencies including Detroit, Philadelphia, New York and his steadfast devotion as a practicing follower under Louis Farrakhan’s Nation Of Islam, but the question remained: Would we ever be introduced to his fully fleshed-out visions, grounding philosophies and principles the way legends like Nas and Jay Z so expertly did with Illmatic and Reasonable Doubt? To everyone’s surprise, last month Jay Electronica exited seclusion to inform Twitter that an album had in fact been completed, this revelation even met with a bit of well-deserved skepticism.
In the short time since A Written Testimony world premiered on Instagram and Youtube via a studio session and its subsequent release to digital streaming platforms, the long-awaited release has already been met with passionate debate akin to “Ether” vs. “The Takeover” or any other topic rap passionates devote energy to. Stylistically a bridge between the influences of Five Percenter legends such as Rakim and New Orleans hometown heroes not limited to Soulja Slim, it would serve well to remember that Jay Electronica has rendered himself a magician, as his initial 2007 greetings displayed a fascination with the film The Prestige. By this logic, one could assume he initially set out to be an idea, a concept or a spectacle designed to inspire and exist outside of the conventional confines of the music industry.
With mixed reviews of his debut in mind, we’re left with new questions to consider: Did the initial hype and excitement amount to smoke and mirrors? With him still having Just Blaze’s public support, why is the album mostly made up of underdeveloped self-produced beats? Is Jay Electronica a hot business commodity and an investment for Roc Nation or is there an actual kinship with Jay-Z who guest stars throughout the effort?
Without question, Jay Electronica is one of the more complex personas we’ve come across in ages. There’s a noteworthy delivery and a sharp knack for writing in his newest verses, but the extended hesitation to develop into a polished act and deliver output suggests he may have never wanted this level of attention, to begin with. Though he remains shrouded in mystery, it’s a pretty safe bet that we’ll be watching his next act – that is, if he ever chooses to resurface in the public eye.