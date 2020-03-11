The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
When it comes to getting what you want, no one owns the process better than Megan Thee Stallion. The NEXT alum and Houston native is enjoying the recent release of her project Suga and a new viral challenge to accompany her single "Captian Hook." The rapper will share details behind her project and her meteoric rise in the rap game with Elliott Wilson for Tidal's CRWN series.
Streaming live in New York Tuesday (March 10), Megan is more than likely to address her recent battle with her 1501 Certified Entertainment label. The rapper recently blasted the record label for allegedly refusing to renegotiate her contract. The dispute appears to have boiled over after Megan signed with Roc Nation and learned more about the contract that she signed with founder Carl Crawford.
Watch the interview below.
Max B is looking back on his beef with Jim Jones with a sense of growth by noting how egos got in the way of their friendship.
Since 2019, a series of clips have appeared on the Wave God's YouTube page (yes, he has a YouTube page) from an interview in August. Another clip that has been uploaded from the original interview highlights Max B's infamous fallout with Jim Jones which has since been reconciled.
“It was just egos clashing, a lack of respect, a lack of everything. That sh*t don’t mix well,” he explained. “It should’ve went a different way. I think today, we would’ve handled the situation [differently]. But, we [were] young. We was all crazy.” Part of their beef included the formation of Jones' Byrd Gang collective, which came together in 2006. “I wasn’t there for that. I was just happy to be involved; just in the game. I’m never going to come and try to take anybody’s sh*t” he added.
In between his legal woes, Max B released several mixtapes that helped build his fanbase and influence in hip hop. Originally sentenced in 2009 on conspiracy charges relating to armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault and felony murder, the artist accepted a plea bargain for aggravated manslaughter in 2016 and eventually shaved his time to 12 years with the chance of possible 2021 release.
In the meantime, Biggavelli is proud of his growth. “Now we here," he said. "We older we got kids and people looking at us and we got to set the right example; we can’t be looking crazy out here. It is what it is. It’s all love.”
Max B recently released a joint project with former potégé French Montana Coke Wave 4 as well as House Money and Wave Pack. In an interview with Revolt, producer Paul Couture shared a glimpse behind the rapper's unrelenting creative process.
"It started with a lot of phone calls with Max on what he wanted. The Sade record we did (‘Hold On’), that was Max’s idea. I just had to go and flip the beat," he said in December 2019.
"I’ll send in the music and he’ll send me back what he decided to record to. He’ll usually send me like 30 tracks and I just have to arrange it and clean it all up. It’s always an experimental process because we’re not in the studio together. In the beginning, I would have his vocals super clean in the middle, but Max loves his harmonies and his stacks [of vocals] that he’s known for. He’ll be like, ‘Nah, bro, bring all of that shit up. I want to hear all of those parts at the same time.’ I’ll tell him no one records like that anymore, but Max B."
View this post on Instagram
Watch Max B's interview below.
For over ten years, The Wendy Williams Show has dished out celebrity news and everything in between but lately, the drama seems to be more personal. Case in point, Williams' criticism of Nicki Minaj's marriage to childhood friend Kenneth Petty.
While wrapping up Tuesday's episode (March 10) Williams used the last seconds of the show to call out the rapper's decision to marry a registered sex offender. It was recently reported that Petty, 41, was arrested after he failed to register as a sex offender in California months after officially moving to the state last year. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office shared Friday (Mar. 6) that the felony charges were dropped but if he is convicted of the same felony charge, he faces up to 10 years in prison.
While Williams shared her thoughts on the "Yikes" rapper's personal life, she pointed out again how Minaj's marriage could hurt her lucrative brand. "You should have never married him because you’ve ruined everything about what your brand could’ve been..again," she said. "You’re never going to stand a chance when you’re with a man who pulls a knife at rape point."
After Minaj confirmed her relationship with Petty in 2018, she clarified his murky past on social media. “He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship,” she wrote on Instagram to her critics, adding, “But go awf, internet, y’all can’t run my life. y’all can’t even run y’all own life.”
Petty was in fact 15 when he was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995 with the victim (his alleged girlfriend at the time) being 16-years old. Just one year prior in September 1994, NYPD's Sex Offender Unit arrested Petty for “sexual intercourse” with a 16-year-old female. In his case, Petty reportedly used a "knife/cutting instrument" during the incident. Petty was originally charged with rape in the 1st degree, sexual abuse in the first degree, unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. He accepted a plea deal and was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree, and served 4 years in prison.
While Williams didn't go into detail about Petty's past, she did point out his manslaughter charge from 2006. Petty served nearly seven years in prison before his release in May 2013. He was reportedly on supervised release until May 2018, just a few months before Minaj confirmed their relationship.
The two have been seen out and about, recently at Trinidad's Carnival celebration and Marc Jacobs' New York fashion show.
"You’re never going to stand a chance with "John Q" in public because now there’s one thing worse than touching children and pulling knives and that’s murder," Williams said.
Petty has since registered as a sex offender in Calfornia.
Williams and Minaj have gone back and forth for some time now. Minaj addressed Williams' comments about her life on her Queen Radio show in the past. “It’s not about doing your job," Minaj said. "There are people who report the news and there are people who do it with evil intent in their heart, viciousness. And I pray for you because I know you’re hurting and I know you must be sick and humiliated.”
Despite the drama, Minaj has enjoyed the success of her latest single "Yikes" and recently donated $25,000 to St. Jude's Home for Girls in her native home of Trinidad.