The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
When someone is in love, they're willing to go the extra mile for their partner – and Eli Groves is doing his best in his new music video for "Get To You (Travel)."
In the Jango-directed visual, Groves' love interest leaves after they have a disagreement, and he goes on an extended trip to get her back. When his drive is interrupted by car troubles, he gets out and continues his trek on foot.
"The song 'Get to You' symbolizes how far would you go and how hard would you go, for the one you love," Groves told VIBE. "The video is filled with excitement and energy. A visual representation of 'going the distance for love.'"
Groves, a native of Far Rockaway, New York, cites Jonas Brother, Justin Bieber, H.E.R, Lucky Daye and Justin Timberlake as his musical influences. Despite the high energy production of "Get To You (Travel)," he still manages to deliver earnest vocals that show his desire to get with the woman he loves.
Watch the video for "Get To You (Travel)" above.
Being a woman in rap already has its challenges, especially when you're more focused on finding success through your lyrics instead of showcasing your body. But in 2016, pineappleCITI had a lot more on the line after a horrible accident.
The video for "Recognize" revisits a difficult time in pineappleCITI's life. In September 2016, the New Jersey rapper/songwriter got into a vicious car crash that left her unable to walk for two years. After a dramatized reenactment of the crash, the visual includes real photos and footage of pineappleCITI's road to recovery through physical training. It's bookended by her popping bottles and throwing cash with a group of friends, and her seeing a billboard with her face, showing the fruits of her hard work.
“Now more than ever is a time for us to be as authentic as possible," pineappleCITI told VIBE. "I hope to inspire others by showing my journey from rock bottom back up."
While pineappleCITI is a mainstay at VIBE, this video displays a different side of the new Red Bull Records singee's story. The song showcases her versatile, melodic raps, and the video shows just how much she's overcome. Watch the video for "Recognize" above.
Donald Glover has released his long-awaited album, Donald Glover Presents 3.15.20.
Originally shared on a customed website last Sunday (March 15), fans are now able to stream the project or continue to listen in a fun virtual manner on the site. The album has been uploaded under the musical moniker Childish Gambino but seems to be presented in a different way, without indication from RCA that this is Childish Gambino's final album.
Regardless, fans can now enjoy tracks heard last week and over the final minutes of DJ Nice's legendary quarantine party.
Also shared from Gambino's label was a photo of him and two boys believed to be his children rocking Spiderman masks.
The album features guest spots from Ariana Grande, 21 Savage, Khadja Bonet and more. See the full tracklist for Donald Glover Presents 3.15.20 and the full album on Apple Music, Spotify and Tidal below.
Track List:
01 0.00 02 Algorhythm 03 Time 04 12.38 05 19.10 06 24.19 07 32.22 08 35.31 09 39.28 10 42.26 11 47.48 12 53.49