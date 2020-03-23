Recording artists El-P (L) and Killer Mike of Run The Jewels attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.

Hear Run The Jewels' New Song, "Yankee and the Brave"

"The jump the street corona edition," according to El-P.

Run The Jewels fans won't be able to see them on tour with Rage Against The Machine as they may have planned since some of the tour dates have been postponed because of the coronavirus. But on the bright side, they have some new music to hold them over until RTJ's next album, Run The Jewels 4.

On Sunday (March 22), El-P tweeted that he and his groupmate Killer Mike would be releasing a song from the upcoming record. "Thank you for being so patient, we hope it brings you joy," he says, acknowledging the wait since Run The Jewels 3's release in December 2016. The song is called "Yankee And The Brave." It isn't on streaming services, but it can be heard on Instagram. "The 'jump the street corona edition,'" he captioned the post. "A little something for all of you to hold you down in strange times." The song is full of the ruckus energy and rebellious rhymes that have made their previous three records so special.

Run The Jewels recently appeared on Rick Rubin's Broken Record podcast. RTJ4 was recorded at Rubin's Shangri-La Studios and at Electric Lady in New York. El-P confirmed that along with landing on streaming services and for purchases, that the album will also be available as a free download, just like the previous three albums.

Listen to "Yankee And The Brave" below.