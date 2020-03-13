The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Former Florida gubernatorial candidate and onetime Tallahassee, Fla. Mayor Andrew Gillum broke his silence after reportedly being in a hotel room where a man was treated for a suspected drug overdose and a substance, believed to be crystal meth, was recovered.
“I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends,” Gillum explained in a statement to the Miami New Times. “While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement.
“I’m thankful to the incredible Miami Beach EMS team for their effort. I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this time.”
Police were responding to a separate distress call at the Mondrian Hotel at around 1 a.m. when they spotted Miami Beach Fire-Rescue treating a man identified as, Travis Dyson, for a possible overdose. “Officers then made contact with two other males who were inside the hotel room: Aldo Mejias and Andrew Gillum,” the incident report states.
Officers attempted to speak with Gillum but he was “unable to communicate with officers due to his inebriated state.” The report also states that Gillum was vomiting in the bathroom, and Dyson had vomited on the bed.
Mejias administered CPR on Dyson prior to calling 911. Mejias told police that he gave Dyson his credit card a day earlier to rent the hotel room. Authorities recovered clear plastic bags containing “suspected crystal meth” on the bed and floor of the hotel room, the report states.
Dyson, who was treated and hospitalized out precaution, told the Miami New Times that he and Gilum have been friends “for a while” but that he knew nothing about the wedding that Gillum referenced in his statement. “I don’t know if [Gillum] was in town for a wedding. He did not mention that.”
Gillum left the hotel without incident.
T’yanna Wallace is making a name for herself. In an interview with the New York Post, the 26-year-old daughter of the Notorious B.I.G. talked about stepping out of the shadow of her famous father.
“I don’t like when people say, ‘Oh, that’s Biggie’s daughter,’ because that’s not my name,” Wallace shared during the runway show for her Notoriouss clothing line earlier in the week. “Now everybody knows Notoriouss clothing by T’yanna Wallace. I barely hear ‘Biggie’s daughter.’ I hear T’yanna first, and I like that.
That being said, Wallace’s Notoriouss Clothing Boutique and fashion line, obviously pay homage to the hip-hop legend. The Brooklyn-based boutique also features several images of her father hanging on the walls, and the fashion show paid tribute to Biggie.
“I don’t want to live off of my dad’s money. I want to make my own money,” added Wallace who pointed out that she worked in the cafeteria for a year while attending Penn State.
View this post on Instagram
@notoriouss_clothing fashion show was LIT! Thank you again @alyiv @chasitycoxpr @quietstormvodka @drinkmarcel @fleurc0uture @alonzo_arte @xoticdrinkz @remedyfields @stoneandshadow @bljtheartist @partysupplynyc
Wallace was just a toddler when her father was gunned down in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997. Her younger brother, C.J. (Biggie’s son with Faith Evans) was five months at the time of the rapper's murder. Brother and sister have a close bond and continue to celebrate the memory of their late father who is among the posthumous inductees into the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
It’s actually happening. Jay Electronica debuted the tracklist for his long-awaited debut album, A Written Testimony, on Thursday (March 12).
The 10-track LP features appearances from The Dream and Travis Scott. Jay Z is also said to be featured on the album, though his contribution may be uncredited.
The tracklist was released in Arabic and translated into English.
The official tracklist for Jay Electronica’s ‘A Written Testimony ‘ translated. pic.twitter.com/lHPb9WpnqC
— DatPiff (@DatPiff) March 12, 2020
The NOLA native was scheduled to hold album listening sessions in New Orleans, L.A. and New York on Thursday, but they were scrapped at the last minute out of coronavirus concerns.
“At Tidal, the health and wellbeing of our employees, members, and artist-partners is our top priority,” the company said in a statement.“Based on the guidance of health officials and the growing impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) around the country, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel all of tonight’s listening events for Jay Electronica’s ‘A Written Testimony’. We know the artists and our members were looking forward to the event. We were too, an will be listening to the album along with everyone else once available on TIDAL.”
A Written Testimony will be available on Friday (March 13).