T.I. Visits Music Choice
T.I. Blasts Alabama Governor, Kay Ivey, Over Execution Of Nathaniel Woods

March 6, 2020 - 11:36 pm by VIBE Staff

The Atlanta rapper joins a chorus of backlash against Ivey, including a petition demanding her immediate resignation.  

T.I. is “distraught” and “outraged” over the execution of Nathaniel Woods and he’s calling out Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. Woods, 44, died via lethal injection on Thursday (March 5) night, hours after the Supreme Court lifted the temporary stay of execution and denied Woods' request to further review his murder case.

Woods was convicted in the 2004 shooting deaths of three Alabama police officers, although he didn’t actually commit the crime. The triggerman, Kerry Spencer, confessed to shooting and killing the cops and maintained that he acted alone.

Ivey chose not to stop the execution and continued posting on her social media accounts on Friday (March 6) while ignoring a trove of backlash.

“THIS IS NOT A MISTAKE!!! THIS ISN’T BY CHANCE!! They have definite intention to steal, kill & destroy US!!!” Tip captioned an Instagram video calling Woods’ execution a lynching.

The Atlanta rapper apologized to Woods’ family for not being aware of the case sooner. “Please know that WE WILL STILL BE FIGHTING FOR YOU TO BRING JUSTICE TO YOUR FAMILY & HOLD THESE EVIL PEOPLE WHO HIDE BEHIND THE LAW ACCOUNTABLE!!! God will have the last LAUGH…So laugh it up now @governorkayivey,” wrote Tip. “God will have a special place prepared for you where you WILL HAVE TO ANSWER FOR ALL YOUR WICKEDNESS!!! I’m so sorry I wasn’t able to get it done. I’m completely distraught & discouraged & outraged all at the same time.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Stay of execution was lifted... so they are going to LYNCH Nate Woods in 2020. Let's be honest about this... THIS IS NOT A MISTAKE‼️ THIS ISNT BY CHANCE‼️They have definite intentions to steal kill & destroy US‼️ Make NO MISTAKES ABOUT IT‼️And to the King Nate Woods & his family...I truly apologize that I didn't become aware of what y'all were going through & act sooner... Please know that WE WILL STILL BE FIGHTING FOR YOU TO BRING JUSTICE TO YOUR FAMILY & HOLD THESE EVIL PEOPLE WHO HIDE BEHIND THE LAW ACCOUNTABLE!!! GOD WILL HAVE THE LAST LAUGH... So laugh it up now @governorkayivey God will have a special place prepared for you where you WILL HAVE TO ANSWER FOR ALL YOUR WICKEDNESS!!! I'm so sorry I wasn't able to get it done. I'm completely distraught & discouraged & outraged all at the same time... but I KNOW THERES A GREATER PURPOSE. May God accept you into your next phase of existence Nate. I've never met you but somehow I Love You brother & I'm moved by your bravery!!! You're a freedom fighter and a martyr for our culture. We won't forget you.😥 I'm so fuckin sad about this shit. I'm trying SO HARD TO NOT HARBOR HATE IN MY HEART & I URGE OTHERS TO DO THE SAME... thank you to all of you who tried. I'm done. Fuck This Shit...

A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on

Meek Mill also weighed in tweeting in part, “As a black man how can you believe in the American justice system...that s**t gotta' change.”

A petition has since been created demanding that Ivey resign immediately for “willfully turning a blind eye to justice and endangering every resident of Alabama while breaking the heart of racial and judicial relationships in America.” The petition goes on to state, “Governor Ivey blatantly ignored the request and outpour of the Alabama residents as well as citizens of the United States of America. She refused to intervene in the wrongful execution of Nathaniel [Woods].”

Read more reactions below.

