T.I. Blasts Alabama Governor, Kay Ivey, Over Execution Of Nathaniel Woods

The Atlanta rapper joins a chorus of backlash against Ivey, including a petition demanding her immediate resignation.

T.I. is “distraught” and “outraged” over the execution of Nathaniel Woods and he’s calling out Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. Woods, 44, died via lethal injection on Thursday (March 5) night, hours after the Supreme Court lifted the temporary stay of execution and denied Woods' request to further review his murder case.

Woods was convicted in the 2004 shooting deaths of three Alabama police officers, although he didn’t actually commit the crime. The triggerman, Kerry Spencer, confessed to shooting and killing the cops and maintained that he acted alone.

Ivey chose not to stop the execution and continued posting on her social media accounts on Friday (March 6) while ignoring a trove of backlash.

“THIS IS NOT A MISTAKE!!! THIS ISN’T BY CHANCE!! They have definite intention to steal, kill & destroy US!!!” Tip captioned an Instagram video calling Woods’ execution a lynching.

The Atlanta rapper apologized to Woods’ family for not being aware of the case sooner. “Please know that WE WILL STILL BE FIGHTING FOR YOU TO BRING JUSTICE TO YOUR FAMILY & HOLD THESE EVIL PEOPLE WHO HIDE BEHIND THE LAW ACCOUNTABLE!!! God will have the last LAUGH…So laugh it up now @governorkayivey,” wrote Tip. “God will have a special place prepared for you where you WILL HAVE TO ANSWER FOR ALL YOUR WICKEDNESS!!! I’m so sorry I wasn’t able to get it done. I’m completely distraught & discouraged & outraged all at the same time.”

Meek Mill also weighed in tweeting in part, “As a black man how can you believe in the American justice system...that s**t gotta' change.”

A black man that didn’t kill nor plan to kill got lynched in 2020 in Alabama! As a black man how can you believe in the American justice system ..that shit gotta change and if you are white and not a racist STEP UP because you guys have majority control over the system today!!! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) March 6, 2020

A petition has since been created demanding that Ivey resign immediately for “willfully turning a blind eye to justice and endangering every resident of Alabama while breaking the heart of racial and judicial relationships in America.” The petition goes on to state, “Governor Ivey blatantly ignored the request and outpour of the Alabama residents as well as citizens of the United States of America. She refused to intervene in the wrongful execution of Nathaniel [Woods].”

Read more reactions below.

Kay Ivey is a murderer. The state of Alabama is a murderer. #NathanielWoods — molly🖤🏳️‍🌈 (@MollyMalone2490) March 6, 2020

Hypocrisy, thy name is Kay Ivey. — Jess Phoenix 🌋 (@jessphoenix2018) March 6, 2020

Welcome to Alabama where a KKK member can bomb a church and KILL 4 little girls and get parole and an innocent black man gets murdered on death row.... when evidence proves him to be innocent. Get outta here....... Kay Ivey you are trash. — Lesha👑 (@A_LongBeauty) March 6, 2020

Another PSA on voting: guess who has the power to determine whether an inmate at a state prison is executed? The governor. #Alabama Governor Kay Ivey received 1,022,457 votes in the 2018 election. Are you mad? Are you registered? Did you vote? YES. It’s this simple. #NateWoods — A N G E L A | R Y E (@angela_rye) March 6, 2020

Kay Ivey, the Christian governor of Alabama who supported a known pedophile for senate, signed the death warrant of Nathaniel Woods, who was convicted of killing a cop. He didn't kill a cop. The man who actually killed the cops said he wasn't involved. But he was Black so, death. pic.twitter.com/AKuQRqQ1zH — Daryl Sturgis✊🏽 (@darylsturgis) March 6, 2020

(Lady, you executed a man last night.) https://t.co/FwEp4XdyQL — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) March 6, 2020