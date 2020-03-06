Teenage Girl Attacked By Group Of Teenage Boys In Brooklyn

The New York Police Department is asking the public to come forward with information regarding a disturbing attack of a teenage girl. According to ABC News, the 15-year-old was beaten up by a group of boys on Utica Avenue in Brooklyn's Crown Heights neighborhood. The attack occurred on Thursday (March 5) around 4:10 p.m. The New York Daily News reports investigators believe the attack was fueled by revenge from a previous situation involving the victim.

The authorities state the girl's phone and debit card were stolen as well as her shoes. The teen is recovering in Kings County Hospital. On Twitter, NYPD Chief Terence Monahan stressed the importance of tips needed to detain the suspects and shared the department's hotline.

"We will never tolerate this violence in our city," Monahan wrote. "@NYPDDetectives need the help of every New Yorker so they can arrest those responsible. We're asking anyone with info to contact @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS." (Crime Stoppers hotline: (800) 577-TIPS).

Warning: Disturbing content is shown in the video below.