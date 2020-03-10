Tekashi 6ix9ine Scheduled To Be Released From Prison This Summer

The rapper's lawyer says he's getting out earlier than expected for good behavior.

Takeshi 69 will soon be a free man. The Brooklyn native is scheduled to be released from prison on August 2, which means that he will serve less than half of his 24-month prison sentence, Billboard reports.

Tekashi was expected to go free at the end of the year but will get out early “because he's a model prisoner,” his attorney, Dawn Florio, told PEOPLE.

In January, Tekashi’s requested to serve out the remainder of his sentence at home citing safety concerns after snitching on members of the Nine Trey Bloods gang of which he was once affiliated. “As a result of Hernandez’s cooperation with the government against multiple gang members with the Bloods, Hernandez’s safety is still, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, seriously at risk,” his attorney stated in legal documents.

A judge denied the request.

The “Fefe” rapper, whose birth name is Daniel Hernandez, faced 47 years to life in prison, prior to reaching a plea deal with federal prosecutors to get a lower sentence in exchange for his testimony against Nine Trey gang members. He intern pleaded guilty to nine charges, including federal racketeering and drug-trafficking.