Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for coronavirus. The Oscar winner revealed in a statement posted to social media on Wednesday (March 11) that he and Wilson began feeling ill while in Australia and were tested for the virus.
“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too,” Hanks explained. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.
The couple plan to remain in quarantine until further notice. “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated.”
pic.twitter.com/pgybgIYJdG
— Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) March 12, 2020
Australia’s first confirmed case of coronavirus was a man in his 30s who had not traveled oversees, Chief Minister Andrew Barr announced on Wednesday. “We were, of course expecting COVID-19 to come to the territory, and following this confirmation now every state and territory in Australia has a confirmed case.”
There are more than 130 confirmed cases in Australia and more than 100,000 cases worldwide.
Texting regrets? There’s already an app for that but Apple reportedly wants to make the feature available to iMessages users.
The tech giant is rumored to be testing out a new iMessage feature that will allow users to unsend text messages, Business Insider reports. According to a post on Mac Rumors, the sender and the recipient would receive a notification that the message was rescinded.
The capability is supposedly being tested internally, and is one of multiple features that could potentially be included in iOS 14.
Additional features in development include the ability to mark a message as unread after opening it, and a capability to tag your contacts with their name and an @ symbol, similar to messaging capabilities on the popular Slack messaging application.
Apple’s iOS 14 update is slated for release in September following the potential release of the iPhone 9, which is expected to be delayed due coronavirus fears. The update will reportedly feature a triple-lens camera for the iPad Pro, an “augmented reality” application, a new Apple TV remote, and an application that will allow users to download apps for guided workouts that can be synced to Apple Music.
Josie Harris, Floyd Mayweather's ex-girlfriend with whom he shared three children, was found dead in a parked car on Tuesday (March 10).
According to a news release from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a medical call on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old mother of three was pronounced dead at the scene upon being discovered unresponsive inside a vehicle in the driveway of her home inside a gated community in Valencia, Calif.
Though there were no immediate signs of foul play, Harris' cause of death remains unclear.
A native of Las Vegas, Harris previously appeared on the reality show, Starter Wives Confidential, chronicling the lives of celebrity ex-wives and ex-girlfriends including DMX’s ex, Tashera Simmons, 50 Cent’s ex, Shaniqua Tompkins, and Lamar Odom’s ex, Liza Morales.
Harris dated Mayweather from 1995 until 2010 when he was arrested for domestic violence and sentenced to three months in jail after pleading guilty to a lesser charge of misdemeanor battery and harassment.
#ThrowBackThursday @FloydMayweather and @JOSIELHARRIS in Biloxi Mississippi I was about 17 he was 20 🙂 pic.twitter.com/mtQEYDre
— Josie L. Harris (@JOSIELHARRIS) May 18, 2012
The undefeated boxer denied Harris’ physical abuse allegations in a 2015 interview with Katie Couric where he accused Harris of being under the influence of drugs at the time of the altercation that led to his arrest. Harris intern filed a $20 million lawsuit against Mayweather claiming defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligent infliction of distress. The lawsuit was ongoing at the time of her death.
Harris was also working on a memoir. "She was broken hearted because the family had not stayed together. She loved Floyd and she loved the kids," a friend of Harris' told Los Angeles' KABC Eyewitness News.
Harris' death remains under investigation. Authorities urge anyone with information on the case to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or via the “P3 Tips” mobile app.