The Weeknd Brings Slasher Vibes In "In Your Eyes" Video

When someone is in love, they're willing to go the extra mile for their partner – and Eli Groves is doing his best in his new music video for "Get To You (Travel)."
In the Jango-directed visual, Groves' love interest leaves after they have a disagreement, and he goes on an extended trip to get her back. When his drive is interrupted by car troubles, he gets out and continues his trek on foot.
"The song 'Get to You' symbolizes how far would you go and how hard would you go, for the one you love," Groves told VIBE. "The video is filled with excitement and energy. A visual representation of 'going the distance for love.'"
Groves, a native of Far Rockaway, New York, cites Jonas Brother, Justin Bieber, H.E.R, Lucky Daye and Justin Timberlake as his musical influences. Despite the high energy production of "Get To You (Travel)," he still manages to deliver earnest vocals that show his desire to get with the woman he loves.
Watch the video for "Get To You (Travel)" above.
Being a woman in rap already has its challenges, especially when you're more focused on finding success through your lyrics instead of showcasing your body. But in 2016, pineappleCITI had a lot more on the line after a horrible accident.
The video for "Recognize" revisits a difficult time in pineappleCITI's life. In September 2016, the New Jersey rapper/songwriter got into a vicious car crash that left her unable to walk for two years. After a dramatized reenactment of the crash, the visual includes real photos and footage of pineappleCITI's road to recovery through physical training. It's bookended by her popping bottles and throwing cash with a group of friends, and her seeing a billboard with her face, showing the fruits of her hard work.
“Now more than ever is a time for us to be as authentic as possible," pineappleCITI told VIBE. "I hope to inspire others by showing my journey from rock bottom back up."
While pineappleCITI is a mainstay at VIBE, this video displays a different side of the new Red Bull Records singee's story. The song showcases her versatile, melodic raps, and the video shows just how much she's overcome. Watch the video for "Recognize" above.
Run The Jewels fans won't be able to see them on tour with Rage Against The Machine as they may have planned since some of the tour dates have been postponed because of the coronavirus. But on the bright side, they have some new music to hold them over until RTJ's next album, Run The Jewels 4.
On Sunday (March 22), El-P tweeted that he and his groupmate Killer Mike would be releasing a song from the upcoming record. "Thank you for being so patient, we hope it brings you joy," he says, acknowledging the wait since Run The Jewels 3's release in December 2016. The song is called "Yankee And The Brave." It isn't on streaming services, but it can be heard on Instagram. "The 'jump the street corona edition,'" he captioned the post. "A little something for all of you to hold you down in strange times." The song is full of the ruckus energy and rebellious rhymes that have made their previous three records so special.
i should have said it louder sorry HERES A SONG OFF #RTJ4 THANK YOU FOR BEING SO PATIENT WE HOPE IT BRINGS YOU A LITTLE JOY ❤️ https://t.co/hdnhr9rjgC
— el-p (@therealelp) March 22, 2020
Run The Jewels recently appeared on Rick Rubin's Broken Record podcast. RTJ4 was recorded at Rubin's Shangri-La Studios and at Electric Lady in New York. El-P confirmed that along with landing on streaming services and for purchases, that the album will also be available as a free download, just like the previous three albums.
Listen to "Yankee And The Brave" below.
View this post on Instagram
the “jump the street corona edition”. a little something for all of you to hold you down in strange times. ❤️