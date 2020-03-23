The Weeknd Brings Slasher Vibes In "In Your Eyes" Video

The Weeknd creates another short horror film with the TV-MA styled video for "In Your Eyes."

The Weeknd has channeled horror movie vibes with his newly-released album After Hours, and the video for "In Your Eyes" takes the 80s slasher vibes up a notch.

"In Your Eyes" shows The Weeknd as a knife murderer in a red jacket and black gloves, who stabs a man in an elevator and spends the rest of the video chasing down a woman who somehow escaped. The gorgeous woman, played by Zaina Miuccia, goes to a phone booth to call for help, then tries to lose The Weeknd in the commotion of a nightclub. The video ends with a bloody, wacky twist. Like the other music videos for After Hours, this is directed by Anton Tammi.

Watch the video for "In Your Eyes" above.