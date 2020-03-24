The Vibe Mix Newsletter
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has already impacted basketball fans with the suspension of the NBA season and the cancellation of the NCAA tournament. But now, another prominent player has tested positive: Kevin Durant.
Durant, a star for the Brooklyn Nets, has been sidelined all season after tearing his Achilles' tendon in 2019 while playing for the Golden State Warriors. But the former MVP and two-time champion told The Athletic that he has still tested positive for the coronavirus. He insists that he "feels fine," and brought a message of calmness and hope.
Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Durant says he is feeling fine: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this."
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020
"Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine," Durant said. "We're going to get through this."
The NBA suspended its season after Rudy Gobert, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year for the Utah Jazz, was tested positive for the coronavirus. Donovan Mitchell, another star on the team, also tested positive. Today saw the news of Durant and three of his Nets teammates being infected. Various NBA players, including Zion Williamson and Blake Griffin, have pledged to donate money to help NBA employees survive during the league's suspension.
Earlier this month, the National Basketball Association (NBA) decided to postpone its season for a minimum of 30 days in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The first NBA player to test positive for the illness was Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert. Another teammate of his, Donovan Mitchell, also tested positive but both athletes’ health status continue to show optimistic results.
A few days later, and another NBA team, the Brooklyn Nets, announced four of its players have tested positive for COVID-19. Their names are not yet known, but three are asymptomatic while one is showing signs of the virus. “All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff,” the statement from the organization reads. “The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible.” According to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, the team recently arrived in New York from San Francisco and paid a private company to conduct the tests. Kevin Durant has been named one of the four players.
Durant has not had symptoms and was among four positive test results on the Nets. The two-time NBA Finals MVP's message is one for everyone to heed: Stay quarantined. https://t.co/7E58fcyFjm
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020
Christian Wood, a center for the Detroit Pistons, also previously tested positive for the virus, according to CBS Sports.
The Nets announce that four players tested positive for COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/S0kAztSG8g
— Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 17, 2020
Following the NBA's decision to postpone its season, other major sports like baseball, various soccer leagues, and more decided to follow suit. While the National Football League (NFL) halted spring training, the organization continued its season of trades and free agency, leading former New England Patriots Tom Brady to announce on Tuesday (March 17) his departure from the team.
With the NBA season halted over the ongoing spread of COVID-19, several athletes are stepping up to help ease financial burdens. Blake Griffin, Kevin Love, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Zion Williamson are among the list of players who will be covering salaries for employees at various arenas around the country while the NBA season is postponed.
Griffin, who plays for the Detroit Pistons, is donating $100,000 to employees at the Little Ceasars Arena who are affected by the shut down. Love, of the Cleveland Cavaliers, will be donating $100,000 to aid staff at the Quicken Loans Arena.
back at you. just following suit https://t.co/eQHrdodond
— Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin23) March 13, 2020
Williamson, of the New Orleans Pelicans, will be covering salaries for Smoothie King Center employees for the next month. “This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national crisis,” Williamson wrote on Instagram. “This is an incredibly resilient city full of some of the most resilient people, but sometime providing a little extra assistance can make things a little easier for the community.”
The people of New Orleans have been incredibly welcoming and supportive since I was Drafted by the Pels last June, and some of the most special people I have met are those who work at smoothie King Center. These are the folks who make our games possible, creating the perfect environment for our fans and everyone involved in the organization. Unfortunately, many of them are still recovering from long term challenges created by Katrina, and now face the economic impact of the postponement of games because of the virus. My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful for others and being grateful for what we have, and so today I am pledging to cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days. This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis. This is an incredibly resilient city full of some of the most resilient people, but sometimes providing a little extra assistance can make things a little easier for the community.
Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks forward and 2019 MVP) and his family have pledged $100,000 to help staff at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum. “It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family lives and my teammates lives easier,” he tweeted on Friday (March 13).
It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together! 🙏🏽
— Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 13, 2020
Utah Jazz player, Rudy Gobert, whose contraction of the coronavirus triggered the early end of basketball season, will be making a $500,000 donation in support of the Vivint Smart Home Arena and “COVID-related social service relief” in Utah, Oklahoma City, and health care efforts in his native country of France.
President Barack Obama sent a shout out to the players tweeting in part that the act of generosity stands as, “A reminder that we’re a community, and that each of us has an obligation to look out for each other.”