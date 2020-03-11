Tom Hanks And Wife, Rita Wilson, Diagnosed With Coronavirus

The couple became ill while in Australia.

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for coronavirus. The Oscar winner revealed in a statement posted to social media on Wednesday (March 11) that he and Wilson began feeling ill while in Australia and were tested for the virus.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too,” Hanks explained. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

The couple plan to remain in quarantine until further notice. “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated.”

Australia’s first confirmed case of coronavirus was a man in his 30s who had not traveled oversees, Chief Minister Andrew Barr announced on Wednesday. “We were, of course expecting COVID-19 to come to the territory, and following this confirmation now every state and territory in Australia has a confirmed case.”

There are more than 130 confirmed cases in Australia and more than 100,000 cases worldwide.