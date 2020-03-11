Toyota Highlander Celebrates The Negro Leagues Centennial: The Home Team Media Brunch &amp; Panel
Negro Leagues Baseball Veteran, Jim Robinson, arriving to at the Apollo Theatre in the 2020 Toyota Highlander.
Soul Brother

Toyota Honors Negro League Baseball Centennial For 2020 Highlander Commercial

March 11, 2020 - 5:15 pm by William E. Ketchum III

In an upcoming commercial for their new vehicle, Toyota honors the 100th birthday of negro league baseball.

While February is often known as Black History Month, this year also marked another special occasion: the 100-year anniversary of Negro Leagues Baseball. In their new commercial for the Toyota Highlander, they honor that legacy by featuring baseball legend James "Jim" Robinson.

The commercial is called "Home Team," and it features Robinson – the former captain of the Negro Leagues team Kansas City Monarchs – spending time with his family while riding around in Toyota's new vehicle.

Recently, Toyota hosted a private brunch at Apollo Theater with a panel that included Robinson, Corey Seaton of Burrell Communications Group (the company that created the commercial), and Craig Payne, executive program manager of the product development office of Toyota Motor North America. The panel was moderated by ESPN/ABC News correspondent Ryan Smith. At the same event, Toyota also donated $25,000 to Harlem Little League.

Since black people were disallowed from joining major and minor baseball leagues because of racism, black players started their own teams and formed the negro leagues. Robinson is one of the league's more accomplished players, and he shared stories from his time in the Negro Leagues: playing in his first all-star game at Cominsky Park in Chicago, tumultuous team bus rides with sleepy drivers and no air conditioning, signing a minor league contract with the St. Louis Cardinals, and more.

"As a young fella, maybe 11 or 12 years old, my father used to take me to Negro League games. I had a chance to see people like Satchel Paige, Oscar Charleston, and some of the greats that we hear about and read about," Robinson told Smith in a conversation after the panel. "Now that I look back, the fact that I'm connected to those people and connected to the Negro League makes me feel like I did accomplish something. Negro League baseball is a vital part of American history – not just sports history, but American history. The Negro League came about because some people had the courage and the stamina to come up with their own league since they weren't able to integrate into so-called organized baseball."

Seaton said that after one of Toyota's employees brought attention to the fact that 2020 was the centennial of the Negro Leagues. After researching, they found that Jim Robinson was one of the few players from that time who was still around.

Robinson said that when players from the Negro Leagues finally got a chance to play in the majors, they "showed up and showed out" – and that concept, Seaton said, matched perfectly with Toyota's Highlander.

"It really lined up with the Toyota Highlander. It's a very stylish vehicle, it's something that empowers you and makes you feel good when you pull up, like people are checking you out."

The "Home Team" commercial is scheduled to begin airing in late March and early April.

Popular

Wendy Williams Slams Nicki Minaj Over Marriage To Kenneth Petty

From the Web

More on Vibe

tom-hanks-rita-wilson-GettyImages-1200730296-1583981390
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Tom Hanks And Wife, Rita Wilson, Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for coronavirus. The Oscar winner revealed in a statement posted to social media on Wednesday (March 11) that he and Wilson began feeling ill while in Australia and were tested for the virus.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too,” Hanks explained. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

The couple plan to remain in quarantine until further notice. “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated.”

pic.twitter.com/pgybgIYJdG

— Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) March 12, 2020

Australia’s first confirmed case of coronavirus was a man in his 30s who had not traveled oversees, Chief Minister Andrew Barr announced on Wednesday. “We were, of course expecting COVID-19 to come to the territory, and following this confirmation now every state and territory in Australia has a confirmed case.”

There are more than 130 confirmed cases in Australia and more than 100,000 cases worldwide.

Continue Reading
Apple Quarterly Profit Falls 27 Percent On Weak iPhone Sales
Getty Images

Apple Testing Feature That Allows You To Retract Text Messages: Report

Texting regrets? There’s already an app for that but Apple reportedly wants to make the feature available to iMessages users.

The tech giant is rumored to be testing out a new iMessage feature that will allow users to unsend text messages, Business Insider reports. According to a post on Mac Rumors, the sender and the recipient would receive a notification that the message was rescinded.

The capability is supposedly being tested internally, and is one of multiple features that could potentially be included in iOS 14.

Additional features in development include the ability to mark a message as unread after opening it, and a capability to tag your contacts with their name and an @ symbol, similar to messaging capabilities on the popular Slack messaging application.

Apple’s iOS 14 update is slated for release in September following the potential release of the iPhone 9, which is expected to be delayed due coronavirus fears. The update will reportedly feature a triple-lens camera for the iPad Pro, an “augmented reality” application, a new Apple TV remote, and an application that will allow users to download apps for guided workouts that can be synced to Apple Music.

Continue Reading
Josie Harris
Facebook

Floyd Mayweather’s Ex, Josie Harris, Found Dead In Parked Car

Josie Harris, Floyd Mayweather's ex-girlfriend with whom he shared three children, was found dead in a parked car on Tuesday (March 10).

According to a news release from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a medical call on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old mother of three was pronounced dead at the scene upon being discovered unresponsive inside a vehicle in the driveway  of her home inside a gated community in Valencia, Calif.

Though there were no immediate signs of foul play, Harris' cause of death remains unclear.

A native of Las Vegas, Harris previously appeared on the reality show, Starter Wives Confidential, chronicling the lives of celebrity ex-wives and ex-girlfriends including  DMX’s ex, Tashera Simmons, 50 Cent’s ex, Shaniqua Tompkins, and Lamar Odom’s ex, Liza Morales.

Harris dated Mayweather from 1995 until 2010 when he was arrested for domestic violence and sentenced to three months in jail after pleading guilty to a lesser charge of misdemeanor battery and harassment.

#ThrowBackThursday @FloydMayweather and @JOSIELHARRIS in Biloxi Mississippi I was about 17 he was 20 🙂 pic.twitter.com/mtQEYDre

— Josie L. Harris (@JOSIELHARRIS) May 18, 2012

The undefeated boxer denied Harris’ physical abuse allegations in a 2015 interview with Katie Couric where he accused Harris of being under the influence of drugs at the time of the altercation that led to his arrest. Harris intern filed a $20 million lawsuit against Mayweather claiming defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligent infliction of distress. The lawsuit was ongoing at the time of her death.

Harris was also working on a memoir. "She was broken hearted because the family had not stayed together. She loved Floyd and she loved the kids," a friend of Harris' told Los Angeles' KABC Eyewitness News.

Harris' death remains under investigation. Authorities urge anyone with information on the case to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or via the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Lists

1d ago

10 Soulful Songs To Sing While Washing Your Hands

Music

1d ago

Snoh Aalegra Scores First No. 1 Single With "I Want You Around"

Music

7h ago

On 'Eternal Atake,’ Lil Uzi Vert Goes Outer Space For His Best Project Yet