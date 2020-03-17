The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Despite being one of rap’s rising stars, Megan Thee Stallion had to fight to release her new project Suga. The rapper born Megan Pete emerged onto late-night TV stages and the Hot 100 in 2019 thanks to her undeniable charisma and prowess on singles “Big Ole Freak” and “Cash Sh*t.” She collaborated with stars like Khalid, DaBaby, Nicki Minaj, and Ty Dolla $ign, the latter two on the single named after her hedonistic catchphrase “Hot Girl Summer.”
However, in recent weeks the rapper has been embroiled in a legal dispute with one of her labels, former MLB player Carl Crawford’s 1501 Certified Entertainment. The full details are complex, but basically Megan seeks to escape from her current contract, signed in early 2018, and she claimed that 1501 was preventing her from releasing any additional music. The legal case is very much ongoing. After Megan received a restraining order that blocked 1501 from interfering with its release, Suga dropped on Friday (March 6), running through nine tracks in under 25 minutes. It’s not the rapper’s best work, but it depicts her developing artistry, failing at new styles while refining what she does best.
“Ain’t Equal” opens the project with an update on the rapper’s life and a reminder of her superiority. “I lost my mommy and my granny in the same month,” she intones before scolding “I know some people in my own city hating on me / And if you hopin’ I fall off you gon’ be waiting on it.” The track may not be rebuking Crawford specifically or exclusively, but she advises someone who thinks he made her career to simply “do it again.”
The first third of Suga showcases Megan’s rapping, and after a year full of recording and touring, she has never sounded better. Her delivery combines precision, personality, and punch to make verses feel like hooks. Megan is keen to remind listeners of her roots as a second-generation rapper, not a model or future reality show judge. “Ain’t Equal” continues, “It’s a difference in the bi**h who rap and the bi**h who rap for real.”
Megan’s voice swirls around each syllable, but her thick Texan accent doesn’t obscure any nuance of her emotion. On “Savage,” you can hear the pride and disdain in her voice when she raps “I don’t shop on Insta boutiques / All them lil ass clothes only fit fake booties.”
Megan flips through flows like she’s scrolling through her contacts at 3 a.m. On “Captain Hook” alone, she switches from rapid off-beat bars to hitting the downbeat hard in the hook. In the third verse, she’s falling off the last syllable of her lines like an uptempo Valee, threatening to break someone “in half like a Kit-Kat.” Fellow Texan LilJuMadeDaBeat augmented distorted kicks with the sounds of samurai swords and laser guns for one of the best beats on Suga; given that he also produced “Big Ole Freak” and “Cash Sh*t,” it’s a shame he isn’t featured more.
Midway through the project, Megan pushes her sound towards pop on two songs that build off her rap talents. The first single “B.I.T.C.H.” twists the perspective of a Tupac line, but the Helluva beat is pure post-Uzi sparkle. The hook is tailor-made for IG captions (an ongoing discourse), even if the title seems disadvantageous for pop charts. (The radio edit omits the “I” and “T,” if you’re wondering what it’s worth.)
“Hit My Phone” features Kehlani crooning about liquor encouraging her to send risky texts as she refuses to go home alone. “Party like a vato,” Megan concurs, taking “shots of the blanco” that would knock a grown man “up out his zapatos.” The synth bass octaves are pure West Coast funk, but the Texan sounds comfortable in new territory. The barbecue-ready bounce of “Captain Hook” and “Rich” recalls Bay Area native Kamaiyah, who recently returned from a three-year release hiatus with Got It Made.
If you believe the press releases, Suga is named after a new character in Megan’s writing, a counterpart to her aliases Hot Girl Meg and Tina Snow. However, the EP isn’t drastically different enough to suggest a new persona, and the clearest hint to Suga’s character came when Megan said she’s “besties with Tina Snow” during her 2019 appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk. In the “B.I.T.C.H.” video, Megan plays both characters, sitting side-by-side in a sportscar as Tina encourages Suga. The moment of self-doubt suggests that perhaps a humble vulnerability will be Suga’s defining characteristic, until she asserts “I am that bi**h,” which is really the thesis of every Megan Thee Stallion song anyway.
Sex is still Megan’s muse, though she finds new ways to boast about pleasure. She raps “I be texting with a bi chick, we both freaky, just trying shit.” It’s a casually queer moment, and Megan raps like it’s just another hook-up.
The Houston rapper boasts about sex with the zeal of her horniest male peers, tilted to provide perspective from another gender. She demands head without promising anything further, looking to get slurped like an Icee. “Rich” is a sub-two minute slice of pimp rap in the vein of Megan’s idol Pimp C, but here she’s not even using men for their bodies, just their money. She loves a lot of zeroes but won’t tolerate losers. She’s a “rich bi**h with some rich friends / and if he buy it for me, he gotta buy it for them.”
For two-thirds of its brief runtime, Suga is Megan’s best release yet, perfectly balancing rap ability and pop craftsmanship. The EP stumbles in its last three songs by slathering the MC’s voice in unseemly Auto-Tune. What may have been an attempt to adapt to hip-hop’s mainstream instead just genericizes one of its most distinctive voices, and I mean that literally. Digitally forcing Megan’s voice into a melody on “Stop Playing” obscures the personality in her performance, though that may also stem from the plodding cadence borrowed from guest Gunna. The two rappers circle each other in the aquatic depths of the beat but never truly swim up next to each other, especially compared to the on-record chemistry Megan has shown with past collaborators like Moneybagg Yo, Maxo Kream, or Young Nudy.
The disappointment of Suga’s conclusion is compounded knowing that the beats come from bona fide legends, two from The Neptunes and one co-produced by Timbaland. The former’s choir chops on “Crying in the Car” sound like a rejected Chance The Rapper beat from 2016, unfortunately appropriate for Megan’s verses devoid of memorable imagery beyond the title. “What I Need,” produced by Timbaland and J Tabb, is just forgettable, a sex song that feels more perfunctory than pleasurable.
Despite some missteps, Suga is a solid release from a developing artist. Nothing is certain given her current legal brouhaha, but her recent statements indicate that Suga is meant to be a mere prelude to her next release. (Supposedly her hallowed “debut album,” but that same term was also used for 2019’s Fever. If you put any extra gravitas behind record label product nomenclature, I have a SXSW ticket to sell you.) It’s possible that these songs will pale in comparison to the ones the rapper has saved for the next project.
Perhaps the EP’s mere release is the real victory. Even ignoring the particularities of Megan’s 1501 deal, the music industry has frequently signed talented female rappers to major label deals over the last decade, only to let them languish in purgatory between releases. It’s a troubling pattern that’s impacted Kamaiyah, Tink, Katie Got Bandz, DeJ Loaf, even a rap-adjacent pop singer like Tinashe. (Thankfully, all these artists have been able to resume releasing music through independence or new deals, but the years of silence feel like lost opportunity, especially compared to these artists’ more prolific male peers.) True to the world-conquering spirit of her music, it’s comforting to know that Megan Thee Stallion won’t be silenced.
It’s been 30 years since the release of House Party, the enduring Reginald Hudlin-directed teen rap comedy starring Kid ‘N Play. In those three decades, the popular movie has spawned an entire franchise (with an expected reboot on the way), turned Kid ‘N Play into pop culture superstars (remember the cartoon?), led to some cast reunions and retrospectives, and made it a fixture on most lists celebrating classic Black movies. It’s uniquely timeless: a movie draped in Black culture, an ode to Black teendom and a film that celebrates the universal, youthful release that hip-hop has always been able to provide.
The film was born of a 1983 short that was shot and produced by Hudlin while he was still a student at Harvard. In 1987, brothers Reggie and Warrington Hudlin turned the short into a full feature script, presenting it to New Line Cinema, the movie studio then predominantly known for the Nightmare On Elm Street horror series. Looking to hop on the post-Spike Lee Black film wave, the studio greenlit the movie. Initially written for Grammy-winning pop-rap duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, the starring roles instead went to their contemporaries Kid ‘N Play, a pair of fleet-footed rhymers from Queens who’d enjoyed a string of rap hits helmed by superproducer Hurby “Luv Bug” Azor. A virtually unknown Martin Lawrence soon joined the cast as Kid ‘N Play’s hapless buddy, Bilal—fresh off his first big screen appearance in Lee’s 1989 classic Do The Right Thing.
As the film’s two female leads, Sidney (Tisha Campbell) and Sharane (A.J. Johnson) are at the center of both the film’s romantic conflicts and their own semi-rivalry. The two actresses already knew each other when House Party began casting.
“I was just coming out of In Living Color,” Johnson recalls to VIBE. “[My attorney] was also the attorney for Reggie and Warrington Hudlin. He told me there was a film he was representing that I was perfect for. They were looking for a brown-skinned dancer, high energy, attitude, fun loving--and that’s kind of where it began. By the time he set up my audition, it was actually a pairing for the Sidney and Sharane roles. At the time, Tisha was my friend but more my mentor. Because at that time, I was a dancer. I’d done little bits of acting, but more so dancing. She said ‘I’ve got an audition for a movie called House Party!’ I said ‘Me too!,’ and she was like ‘omigod! Let’s go at the same time!”
On-set, Johnson admits that she didn’t get the movie initially. But she focused on the bond between she and Campbell’s characters.
“Not at all!” she says with a laugh when asked if she knew at the time that this project was special. “I didn’t get the humor. I didn’t live in the projects, so I [didn’t] understand half these lines and jokes. [But] Tisha and I were creating this friendship. So because Tisha was the thespian between the two of us, she was very strong in saying ‘Let’s create a friendship that other sisters will want to emulate.’”
The soul of House Party was the late comedy legend Robin Harris. As “Pop,” Harris was the grumpy-but-hilarious dad--attempting to catch his wayward son, Kid, after the teenager sneaks out to attend the shindig at Play’s house. It would be Harris’ biggest role, and sadly, his last. He died of a massive heart attack just days after the film hit theaters. But the movie became a major part of a legacy that has continued in the decades since his death. The late John Witherspoon also makes a memorable appearance as an angry neighbor—one of many scene-stealing appearances he would have in classic Black comedies throughout the 1990s.
A box office hit in the spring of 1990, House Party was a trailblazer. After a decade of classic 80s teen movies like Weird Science and Pretty In Pink, films that mined the angst of coming of age but from a decidedly white perspective, here was a film telling a story of Black teenage culture at the dawn of the 1990s. Critics raved, and took note of House Party’s uniquely African-American lens.
In 1990, the Los Angeles Times wrote:
“Shot for $2.5 million with a nearly all-black cast and a crew the Hudlins tabulate as 65% African-American, the film is loaded to the max with specific references--jokes, fashion, dance, music, language, products, politics--to the black teen-age hip-hop subculture. Combined with the film’s ethnic wit and edge, and its raucous energy, it adds up to a cultural richness rarely found in standard teen comedies.”
The then-28-year-old Reggie Hudlin believed that authenticity is what resonates universally. “The theory we’ve always believed…is that if you can make a film that is culturally uncompromised, it will still have broad appeal. And, in fact, by diluting the (ethnic content of) the film, it becomes less interesting for all audiences.”
In making the film, both Hudlin and the cast tapped into a wealth of experiences. The movie’s iconic dance scene was the brainchild of Johnson, who’d attended Spelman College in Atlanta and felt no party could be a party without a dance battle. “I was coming from a dance battle environment,” she explains. “I was at an HBCU. I pledged Delta Sigma Theta Incorporated. So between stepping in a sorority and being at Spelman, all I knew at parties were dance battles. When I got to the script and there was no dance battle, I said to Reggie ‘I don’t know how to party without a dance battle!’ And he said ‘Well--let’s see what that looks like.’”
Part of why House Party resonated then and continues to now is that kind of warm authenticity. Sure, its R-rating is earned—there is no shortage of raunchy jokes—but it feels true to Black teenage experience in a way that audiences hadn’t seen in a major film since Cooley High. These were young Black people who aren’t sanitized—they face issues like cop harassment, after all—but who also aren’t “at-risk” necessarily, and whose lives aren’t neatly divided into stereotypical boxes. The movie shows you Black kids from the projects and from middle-class suburbia—and they don’t seem all that far away from each other, geographically or culturally. It was shot in L.A. but never looks or feels like the same backdrop as Boyz N the Hood or Colors; it feels like this story could be anywhere in Black America.
“For that to be my first true starring theatrical role, it spoiled me,” says Johnson. “It was hard to do anything less than the collaborative energy that Reggie gave. It was very respectful and he honored each of our talents: he honored the comedy in Martin; the comedic timing in [co-star] Daryl ‘Chill’ Mitchell; he honored the camaraderie and teenage female energy between Tisha and I; he honored what Kid N Play had already established as Kid N Play even offscreen, and then he honored what he was watching as we moved through the film. He’d witnessed all of it. He was just basically there to nurture more chemistry and more good times. After that, it was hard for me to work with other directors who are not as collaborative.
“It’s almost like Reggie gave me the permission to be the true artist I was. A lot of directors, they tell you your mark, they tell you how to say a line—and that’s ok, that’s the director’s style. But because my first experience as a lead in a film was Reggie Hudlin, it was hard for me to work with another director that was more constricting.”
In 2016, Lawrence told Collider: “Well I was just young and I was new to the game and I was so excited to be part of all that. I was just very happy and eager to get my career going and people to know who I was. You know, just deliver. Become somebody to be reckoned with and that’s why I was so excited about that time.”
It's not hard to understand why House Party still resonates. Everything from the clothes to the music speaks to its era in a way that honors that moment in time; and with its honest depictions of youthful Black exuberance, every generation of teenagers finds themselves relating to the antics onscreen. Beyond just teens, it feels like a love letter to Black pop culture; it references everything from Dolemite routines to the Hey Love R&B compilation commercials (“No, my brother—you got ta buy ya own”) to P-Funk chants, with a kinetic soundtrack that features R&B and hip-hop from the likes of Full Force (who also famously appear as high school bullies in the film) and Public Enemy. This was a movie unafraid to be as Black as it could possibly be, and it helped to announce the wave of Black cinema that would define the early 1990s.
The family is getting back together for a sure-to-be-epic reunion. On Thursday (Feb. 27), it was announced that Disney+ commissioned new episodes of The Proud Family, now titled The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder.
Returning to the animated characters' world will be Kyla Pratt (Penny Proud), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud), Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud), Jo Marie Payton (Suga Mama), and Cedric the Entertainer (Uncle Bobby Proud). As for Penny's friends, returning to the mic will be Alisa Reyes (LaCienega Boulevardez), Karen Malina White (Dijonay Jones), and Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey Howzer).
In a statement, Agnes Chu, senior vice president, content Disney+, said this decision arrives at the right time. "The show's humor and relatable stories are as relevant with audiences today as ever," Chu said. "Our audiences have loved rediscovering their favorite episode of The Proud Family, and we're excited Bruce, Ralph, Calvin, and the returning cast are creating new stories for their new home on Disney+."
Creator/executive producer Bruce W. Smith, and executive producer Ralph Farquhar, who both played a significant role in the show's origins, will return alongside co-executive producer/story editor Calvin Brown. The Proud Family aired from 2001 to 2005, hosting a theme song performed by Solange featuring Destiny's Child.