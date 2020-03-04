Twitter Is Testing Out Its Own Version Of Instagram Stories

"Fleets" will vanish after 24 hours.

Twitter wants users to share their “fleeting thoughts” and “momentary opinions” without any pressure. The social media app is currently testing a new feature called “Fleets” in Brazil, which is basically its own version of Instagram Stories and Snapchat posts.

“We want to make it possible for you to have conversations on the platform in new ways with less pressure and more control,” Twitter Product Manager Mo Al Adam wrote on the company’s blog on Wednesday (March 4). “This is the reason why we will test, starting today in Brazil, a new feature called Fleets, a way to have conversations initiated with your fleeting thoughts.

“Fleets are for you to share your ideas and momentary opinions. These posts disappear after 24 hours and have no Retweets, likes or public comments. In an initial survey, people told us that, once the Fleets are gone, they are more comfortable sharing everyday and everyday thoughts. We hope that those people who are not usually comfortable with Tweeting use Fleets to talk about the reflections that come to their head.”

Brazil was chosen as the first testing location because its one of the countries where people talk the most on Twitter. The company plans to expand the feature globally but some users don’t seem happy about the idea.

Shortly after the announcement, the hashtag #RIPTwitter began trending. Read some of the reactions below.

Everyone: oh twitter please add an edit button

Twitter: how about add stories #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/os5GnUkDNl — Trias (@triasdims) March 5, 2020

#RIPTwitter

Twitter is adding stories or some shit

and not important shit like An edit button?

the fuck??? pic.twitter.com/UzMbdKP9Ct — Junno Ocomen (@junnoocomen02) March 5, 2020

#RIPTwitter

Us: Can we have an edit button? Twitter: Nah, but here's stories Us: pic.twitter.com/mVjBQi0JVf — Lactoles.vfx 🏳️‍🌈 on ig⁷ (@kpopstripperr) March 5, 2020