The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
An Alabama man was executed on Thursday (March 5) hours after the Supreme Court temporarily halted the execution. Nathaniel Woods maintained his innocence since being convicted in the 2004 murders of three Birmingham police officers.
Woods, 44, was touted as an accomplice in the triple murder. The triggerman, Kerry Spencer, who was also Woods’ roommate at the time of the fatal shooting, attests that Woods is “100% innocent.”
According to NBC News, Spencer and Woods were accused of selling drugs out of their residence. On the day of the shooting, four officers arrived to serve a warrant to Woods and Spencer. Prosecutors claim Woods set the cops up so that Spencer could carry out the murders. Three of the four officers were killed, the surviving officer confirmed that Woods didn’t pull the trigger, but due to a technicality in Alabama law, Woods received the death penalty along with Spencer, who remains on death row with no execution date.
A petition calling for Woods' to be exonerated sites witness and evidence tampering among the factors proving his innocence. According to the petition, which has received more than 100,000 signatures, Woods rejected a plea deal that would have put him in prison for 20-25 years. Woods turned down the deal because his lawyers “incorrectly” told him that “he could not be convicted let alone executed since there was no evidence of a plan to kill or of Nate being in any way responsible for the shooting,” the petition reads.
The case went to trial and Woods was sentenced to death in a 10-2 jury vote (Alabama law stipulates that the vote doesn’t have to be unanimous).
“Nathaniel Woods is 100% innocent,” Spencer wrote in a letter defending Woods. “I know that to be a fact because I’m the person that shot and killed all three of the officers that Nathaniel was subsequently charged and convicted of murdering. Nathaniel Woods doesn’t even deserve to be incarcerated, much less executed.”
Apple and Netflix will no longer be participating in this year’s SXSW festival as concerns over the coronavarius continue to grow. The tech giants join Facebook, Twitter CEO Jack Dorcey, TikTok, Amazon Studios, and more companies in pulling out of annual music and film festival held in Austin, Tex.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Netflix planned to screen five films during the festival, including Kenya Barris’ new sitcom #BlackExcellence. Apple was expected to premiere three projects that will air on the Apple TV platform, including a Beastie Boys documentary directed by Spike Jonze.
Despite concerns and a petition calling for SXSW to be cancelled this year, festival organizers don't plan on pulling the plug. “As a result of this dialogue and the recommendations of Austin Public Health, we are proceeding with the 2020 event with the health and safety of our attendees, staff, and volunteers are our top priority,” reads a statement on the festival website.
Festival organizers are working closely with local state and federal agencies “to plan for a safe event.” Additionally, APH has remained in communication with the CDC and health departments around the country.
“At this time, no health departments in the state have requested the cancellation of any gatherings as the current risk of person-to-person spread in their jurisdictions remains low,” the statement continues. Historically, March is not a peak international travel month in Austin, but we will continue to monitor.”
SXSW 2020 is scheduled to run from March 13-22.
Despite ongoing legal drama with her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment, Megan Thee Stallion is determined to drop her debut album this week. The Houston Hottie unveiled the tracklist and cover art for her upcoming Suga LP on Wednesday (March 4).
SUGA 3/6 #REALHOTGIRLSHIT pic.twitter.com/v6dUZjWgXj
— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) March 4, 2020
Meanwhile, 1501 boss Carl Crawford, filed for an emergency court hearing to potentially block the release, TMZ reports. Although Megan was granted an emergency restraining order earlier in the week, Crawford reportedly claims in court documents that she still has to get his approval to drop music. He also notes that legal disputes must be handled in arbitration, per her contract.
Crawford wanted a court hearing to be scheduled for Wednesday but its unclear his request was granted.
The retired baseball player has found his name back in headlines after Megan blasted his record label for allegedly refusing to renegotiate her contract. The dispute appears to have boiled over after Megan signed with Roc Nation and learned more about the contract that she signed with 1501. As it stands, Meg gets 40% of her earnings and the remaining 60% goes to the label.
In an interview with Billboard, Crawford confirmed the 60-40 deal but added, “It's a great contract for a first-timer. What contract gives parts of their masters and 40% royalties and all that kind of stuff? Ask Jay-Z to pull one of his artists' first contracts, and let's compare it to what Megan got... I guarantee they won't ever show you that.”