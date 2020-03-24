Watch Erykah Badu’s 'Quarantine Concert Series' From Her Bedroom

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Toronto's illustrious R&B duo dvsn has assured fans that their third album is right around the corner.
Originally slated for March, A Muse in Her Feelings will hit streaming platforms on April 17. The rollout has been a strong one thanks to the release of "A Muse" in January and "Between Us" featuring Snoh Aalegra. The album will also include 2019's “Miss Me?” and “No Cryin” (featuring Future).
"Between Us" is full of intimate vibrations only Nineteen85 and Daniel Daley can bring but fans might remember the song's sample for a few reasons. With a sample of Usher's "Nice and Show," the song also gives a production credit to Jimir Reece Davis also known as Amorphous. The Philly native has made a name for himself with unique and particular mashups of today's R&B stars and yesterday's divine classics.
Amorphous has mashed up a few of dvsn's standout tracks like "Too Deep" with Aaliyah's "Rock The Boat," with much success. The budding producer shared how he played a part in dvsn's latest single.
"I had no idea that in November of 2019, Nineteen85, one half of DVSN, would reach out to me after hearing a mashup of mine that I did one of their tracks with Usher's 'Nice and Slow.'" he said on YouTube.
"It wasn't the first run-in I had with DVSN on social media, as my mashup I had done of Aaliyah's 'Rock The Boat' and DVSN's 'Too Deep' had gone viral a couple of years prior, but this was the first time I was granted the ability to have a conversation with one of my idols. The conversation ended with me knowing that that one little mashup that I had created the day before the conversation, completely out of boredom and a need to create, would turn into an actual track on their album, and I'd be part of it."
"All of those years of hard work, or the years of me just creating simply out of the need to create, had paid off. I actually have a placement on OVO, with arguably one of my favorite duos of all time," he added.
“The whole idea behind dvsn is, we’re going to give you the unexpected,” Daley explained to Billboard about the duo's creative process. “We are going to go against the grain — be divided from the bunch and separated from the past. The moment you think we’re going to go left, we’re going to do a hard right.”
Dvsn isn't the only project from OVO Sound arriving this year. PartyNextDoor, Roy Woods, Majid Jordan, and Drake are all expected to release albums.
Listen to "Between Us" below.
Lute reached into his creative bag to pull out another genius rollout for his current single "GED (Gettin Every Dolla)." Instead of posting various online messages to boost the melody's popularity, he decided to shoot an eight-episode mini-series (directed by Alexander Hall), that'll live on YouTube, and showcase the personality of his alter ego Gold Mouf.
As described in his Twitter bio, the “platinum recording artist from Charlotte, North Carolina,” teased the mini-series on Sunday (March 22) to much anticipation. The first episode has amassed nearly 3,500 views and depicts Gold Mouf as the late famed painter Bob Ross who once had a successful painting series on PBS.
“The Joy Of Painting With Gold Mouf” showcases the Dreamville member's skills, amplifying that he’s not only lyrically gifted but knows his way around a canvas. With a drawing inspired by Keith Haring, Gold Mouf said the artist “did a lot with less. Simplicity. He was able to show emotion with little cave paintings. I always thought that was dope.”
Check out the first episode above and familiarize yourself with "GED (Getting Every Dolla)" below.
After previously sharing three songs from her upcoming studio album, Alicia Keys’ fans will have to wait a little bit longer before they can hear the full body of work. Taking to social media, the Grammy Award-winning musician announced the postponement of her self-titled album which was set to be released on March 20.
The decision was prompted by the coronavirus pandemic stateside that has placed a number of businesses and essentially the economy on a temporary halt. This has affected the music industry from canceled tours and festivals due to the need for social distancing as a method of slowing down the virus’ spread.
“Everyone’s health and safety is the #1 priority!” Keys wrote on Thursday (March 19). “Thank you for your deep love and support, I’ll let you know about new dates as soon as possible. Stay positive! Stay powerful! Keep your frequency high and be kind to one another. I adore u.” A book tour to support her memoir More Myself: A Journey has also been postponed but the book is still on track to be released on March 31.
The "In Common" singer's seventh studio album follows that of 2016's HERE project. During the production of that soundscape, Keys interviewed with Citizens of Humanity and stressed why the right timing leads to an unforgettable listening experiencing with all of her albums.
"I’ve always wanted people to hear all of my albums. I feel like they deserve to be heard all together, and I think that people actually enjoy that about my music—that they can experience the whole thing and get into it, bringing them into the world," Keys said. "I actually care about creating a body of work that really lives in that way. But I think people find their way to it, and there’s also interesting ways now to do things that allow people to hear it the way it was intended. You’ve just got to think about it a little bit differently."
View this post on Instagram
My Beautiful Fam, I wanted to officially tell you the #MoreMyself Tour & my new album #ALICIA will be postponed. (Good Note: More Myself book will still be available on 3/31🙏🏽🙏🏽) Everyone’s health and safety is the #1 priority! Thank you for your deep love and support, I’ll let you know about new dates as soon as possible. Stay positive! Stay powerful! Keep your frequency high and be kind to one another. I adore u 💜💜
To remain in-tune with their fans, artists have used social media to their advantage by hosting Instagram Live concerts straight from the comfort of their homes. Singers like John Legend, JoJo, Erykah Badu, and H.E.R. are just a few who've kept up with their lyrical exercises in a time of social distancing.