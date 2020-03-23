The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Since 2012, Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) has remained on the frontlines of assisting communities disrupted by natural disasters to providing medical services for areas lacking adequate healthcare systems. To keep in line with its mission, the organization (named after her maternal grandparents), responded to the COVID-19 pandemic with a sizable donation, CNN reports.
By administering $5 million to organizations in the United States to others across the seas, the foundation plans to ramp up services for those battling the virus, specifically in remote areas where large scale medical units are hard to implement.
The organizations that’ll benefit from the donation include the International Rescue Committee, Partners In Health, Feeding America, Direct Relief, the World Health Organization (WHO), and various medical outlets in Rihanna's native country, Barbados (where the "Work" singer reportedly purchased $700,000 worth of ventilators). The companies will be able to buy the necessary equipment needed to treat patients, gear to keep healthcare workers safe, administer information to large populations, and distribute food where needed.
“When we first began this year, never could we have imagined how (the coronavirus) would so dramatically alter our lives. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from, this pandemic will affect us all," a statement from the foundation reads. "And for the world’s most vulnerable, the worst may be yet to come.”
We’ve responded to COVID-19 by distributing $5 million in grants to @PartnersInHealth @DirectRelief @FeedingAmerica @RescueOrg @WHO and #Barbados to prepare communities w/ critical protective gear, medical supplies, equipment and access to food across multiple countries and regions. #CLF #HealthcareHeroes 📷: Partners in Health
Please join us in supporting these organizations on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response. Link in bio to learn more.
While the CLF hopes its donation will assist with testing kits, WHO notes the act of “aggressive testing” is needed to begin effectively tackling COVID-19’s spread while adding that the number of positive cases will inevitably increase. A vaccine is in the early stages of a trial run with countries like China, South Korea, and the U.S. looking to scientists and researchers to create a viable cure.
In an effort to administer information on testing results, Fast Company published an article on the COVID Tracking Project. The online database, created by scientist Jeff Hammerbacher and The Atlantic's Robinson Meyer and Alexis Madrigal, allows users to keep up to date with how many tests and positive cases occur each day in their state.
Bun B and his wife Angela "Queenie" Walls were met with a racial slur while in a fast-food drive-thru.
The rap legend hopped on Instagram Live Sunday (March 22) in Missouri City, Texas to show fans how an unidentified woman threatened to shoot Walls over Whataburger's long drive-thru line. She also proceeded to call them the n-word.
“So the [drive-thru] line extended out into the street; she pulled up and was blowing [her horn] at us to move,” Bun told an officer in the nearly 17-minute live video. “We told her to wait, we’re not moving yet. She told my wife she was gonna threaten to shoot my wife, then she got out the car and called my wife ‘a stupid nigger.’ I have everything on video.”
As fate would have it, the couple ran into the woman at a local Walgreens where she obviously didn't have the same energy for Queenie. "Surprise, so am I still that n***a?" she said. The woman shook her head in fear while trying to walk away.
“Be careful what you say to people and think you just gonna walk away from it,” Bun said before the video comes to an end. “Be very careful.”
Bun and his wife made the news last year when he shot a home intruder who tried to steal his car. The suspect was charged on two counts of aggravated robbery with a weapon and one count of burglary.
All of us have been doing our best to keep it together during the isolation of social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus. This week, actress and film producer Rita Wilson gave her fans a reason to smile during such uncertain times.
See it to believe it
In a video posted to her Instagram, Wilson – who has been in quarantine with her husband, Tom Hanks, after they announced that they had tested positive for the coronavirus – rapped along to Naughty By Nature's classic hit "Hip Hop Hooray." "Quarantine stir crazy. See it to believe it," the post is captioned. Wilson, who is known for films like Jingle All The Way and Sleepless In Seattle, does a commendable job of keeping up with the tongue-twisting flows of Treach and Vinnie. Their timeless hit reached no. 1 on the Billboard US R&B chart and no. 8 on the Billboard US pop chart when it was released in 1992. After rapping the song from top to bottom, Wilson charmingly went back to reading the science fiction novel Ender's Game.
Naughty By Nature returned the love on their Instagram account. After praising Wilson's skills and wishing her and Hanks a speedy recovery, Vinnie recorded a video to share his thoughts about the video and about the coronavirus.
"I know everyone sees Rita Wilson rocking out to Hip Hop Hooray. I want to shout her out, thank her, her husband Tom, and the people saying that's where their son Chet gets it from," he laughed, before changing tone. "...This is like crazy eerie. This is like your worst sci-fi dream come true. ... Stay safe, pay attention to what's going on out there, question everything."
Once again super shout to @ritawilson for ROCKIN' our classic song Hip Hop Hooray!! Our streams are EXPLODING!!! Once this Corona thing is over we're DEFINITELY gonna invite her to rock out with us on stage!!! I also have to send her a Naughty Gear package!!! Be safe out there folks!!! Peace & Love!!! @naughtybynature4ever @unclevinrock @kaygeenbn @treachtribe @naughtybynaturestore #naughtybynature
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were among the first prominent celebrities to make a formal announcement about being tested positive for the virus in Australia, where Hanks was shooting a film. Hanks shared on Instagram on March 11 that they had experienced symptoms - exhaustion, colds, body aches, chills, and fevers - and got tested "to play things right." Since then, the couple was released from the hospital, but have remained in quarantine.