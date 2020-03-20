The Vibe Mix Newsletter
With coronavirus infecting thousands in the U.S. and tens of thousands across the globe, Mississippi inmates are among the most vulnerable populations at risk of contracting the disease, according to a new legal filing. A motion was filed on Monday (March 16) is demanding that Parchman prison inmates receive coronavirus testing.
The motion is apart of an ongoing lawsuit spearheaded by Yo Gotti and Jay Z’s Team Roc, surrounding inhumane conditions inside the facility. “Those inmates have been subjected to inhumane health and safety risks, and now have to deal with the uncertainty and potential devastation of the coronavirus too,” Gotti said in a statement. “It is imperative that the Mississippi Department of Corrections implement a plan within Parchman to provide medical resources necessary to protect inmates that might be exposed.”
In addition to immediate testing, the motion calls for a 14-day quarantine for new inmates, as well as quarantines for inmates who test positive for COVID-19, exhibit symptoms, or were exposed to the disease.
“In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, Parchman inmates are helpless in the most literal sense of the world without Court intervention, the MDOC will default to the same feckless approach to crises that has become the norm at Parchman,” the motion states per CBS News. “If said adequate testing kits are unavailable or scarce, then the most concerning symptoms — fever and cough — should be tested.”
More than two dozen inmates have died in Mississippi prisons since last December, many of whom passed away at Parchman, where at least 2,200 prisoners are housed. The last reported death was 42-year-old Michael Robertson who was found unresponsive in his cell last Thursday (March 12). Robertson’s cause of death has yet to be determined pending an autopsy. There were no signs of foul play suspected, according to the MDOC.
In an effort to protect staff, inmates and the public from exposure to COVID-19, the MDOC has temporarily suspended visitation “at all facilities where inmates are housed,” with the exception of attornies and other “essential visitors.” The MDOC also suspended inmate transfers from county jails to MDOC facilities, and GlobalTell is offering inmates two free phone calls up to five minutes each per week.
Mississippi has confirmed at least 21 coronavirus cases as of Tuesday (March 17), with 389 individuals tested. There are currently no confirmed COVID-19 cases within the MDOC prisons.
“We are monitoring new developments and plans will be updated accordingly,” said Deputy Commissioner Jeworski Mallet. “Steps are being taken to protect staff, inmates, and the public from potential exposure to the coronavirus.”
Meek Mill shared a viral video on Twitter that appears to show a Louisiana sheriff's deputy in Jefferson Parish planting small bags of crack cocaine on a handcuffed black man. “Now ya’ll can see on video what’s been going on with us black men for years!” Meek tweeted on Tuesday (March 17).
In the video, three deputies are apprehending a man identified as, Dominique Griffin. One of the deputies apparently chases after a woman after noticing that she is recording the arrest.
THIS IS WHATS GOING ON IN OUR NEIGHBORHOOD! JP PUTTING DRUGS ON PPL!!! pic.twitter.com/KHZMGFKWXB
— Simply Jasmine K (@PrettyJasBadAss) March 16, 2020
The incident occurred on Monday (March 16). Deputies were responding to a call about a man allegedly selling drugs and claim that Griffin fit the description of the suspect. According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Jason Rivarde, Griffin resisted arrest and bit the arresting officer who was treated and released from a local hospital. All deputies involved were interviewed as part of the investigation.
“The video in question is part of the evidence that has been collected in the case,” JPSO said in a statement. “It has been alleged by third parties that evidence on the scene was planted by one of our deputies. Our on-scene deputies have been interviewed in this matter and gave reasonable explanations to the actions depicted in the video.”
Griffin was also interviewed by authorities who obtained a search warrant to take his cell phone. According to JSPO, Griffin’s phone has evidence of a potential drug transaction.
Griffin was not booked on drug charges but will face charges for alleged battery against an officer.
On Tuesday (March 17), Donald Trump held a press conference to update the public on the government’s efforts to get ahead of the coronavirus (COVID-19). While the U.S. economy has encountered a massive financial hit as businesses continue to temporarily shutter, the administration plans to alleviate monetary strains and a potential economy bust by sending checks to Americans, also placing a focus on those within the dining and travel industries, VICE News reports.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the checks, “will be payments to small businesses, we’ve talked about loan guarantees to critical industries such as airlines and hotels, and we’ve also talked about a stimulus package to the American worker.” The administration wants to start mailing the payments “immediately,” but the amount has yet to be made public. “Americans need cash now, the president wants to get cash now, I mean now, in the next few weeks.”
The stock market will also remain open despite encountering instances of a downward spiral. Additionally, as Tax Day has been pushed from April 15 to July 15, Americans can defer up to $1 million in tax payments for the next 90 days. VICE News states it’ll be “interest-free and penalty-free.”
Per The New York Times, Trump believes these plans will keep the economy stable. “By making sacrifices and temporary changes, we can protect the health of our people and our economy,” he said. “I think our economy will come back rapidly. If we do this right, our country and the world frankly, but our country can be rolling again pretty quickly.”
As of Tuesday, upwards of 4,600 people in the U.S. have tested positive for COVID-19. To stop the spread, various states including New York, which has been the hardest hit, ordered restaurants and bars to close their doors to patrons and rely on take-out or food-to-go services. Closing down has led to layoffs and it’s still too early and unclear on when businesses like these will be able to return to normalcy.