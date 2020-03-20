DJ D-Nice's quartine party came to a close in a major way with the presence of a new single by Childish Gambino.

In the last hour of the legendary DJ's 10-hour set of "Home School, (previously Homeschoolin')," Nice shared a new track titled "19.10" that brought a fresh groove to the end of the night. Full of funk and bass, the track stems from his mysterious release, Donald Glover Presents 3.15.20. The album dropped last Sunday (March 15) with appearances from SZA, 21 Savage and Ariana Grande. Streamed from his site, donaldgloverpresents.com, the album was taken down 12 hours later.

Presumably named "To Be Beautiful," the track is enchanting and deserving of moves on the dance floor. Usher's 2005 classic, "Lovers and Friends" officially closed the night, but Gambino's track took it back to what made the early days of hip-hop so special–hearing the next big bop.

[email protected] is playing a new song by Childish Gambino (@donaldglover) right now!#ClubQuarantine is almost hitting the 10 hour mark 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/OJ2UXsLnKI pic.twitter.com/M8sVNqPth2

— Vibe Magazine (@VibeMagazine) March 22, 2020

D-Nice kicked off his party earlier this week when held the one-man show on his Instagram Live feed on Wednesday (March 18). This weekend's party was just as memorable as celebrities popped in to the jam session to praise the rapper for bringing everyone together. Streamed by over 100,000 users, the "event" included the likes of Naomi Campbell, Diddy, Rihanna, Big Sean, and Luke James. The big names only continued when politicians like Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders stopped in.

Oprah, former First Lady Michelle Obama, Angela Bassett, Gabrielle Union, Ellen Degendes, Quincy Jones, Doug E. Fresh, and Al Sharpton also stepped on the scene.

Known lately for spinning for the likes of Dave Chappelle, HBO, and the infamous BET Networks x White House's party, Nice did the same with selections from all across the stratosphere of music. Classics from Luther Vandross, Jay Z, Stevie Wonder, Buju Banton shared the same space with hits from Drake, Rihanna, and Usher.

"I can't believe that I started the Home School social distancing dance party just four days ago and it's become a place for us to virtually dance together and stay connected," he said just before owning tonight's bash. "From my kitchen, I'm able to send positive vibrations to each of you," Nice wrote. "Thank you for rocking with me."

As for Gambino's new album, 3.15.20, it is officially on streaming platforms now.